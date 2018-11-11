A set of tiny, composable React components
for handling state with render props.
react-values gives you a set of simple, composable helpers that let you build more complex, stateful UI components like toggles, dropdowns, lists, checkbox groups, popovers, tooltips, you name it!
It does this using a small render-prop-based API that exposes helpful transforms like
toggle,
increment,
filter, etc. depending on the type of value, all based on JavaScripts native value types...
Any values provide simple transforms like
set and
clear.
Array values provide native methods like
push,
pop,
filter, etc.
Boolean values provide
toggle, which we've all re-implemented 100 times.
Date values provide really helpful transforms like
setHours and
incrementMonth.
Map values provide native methods like
set,
delete and
clear.
Number values provide
increment and
decrement, which have also been re-written in every codebase ever.
Object values provide helpful transforms like
set,
unset and
assign.
Set values provide native methods like
add,
delete and
clear.
String values provide native methods like
concat,
repeat,
trim, etc.
This saves you from constantly re-writing the same state management logic, so you can keep your components focused on behavior and presentation.
For example, here's the classic state management "counter" example:
import { NumberValue } from 'react-values'
const Counter = () => (
<NumberValue defaultValue={0}>
{({ value, increment, decrement }) => (
<button onClick={() => increment()}>+1</button>
<span>{value}</span>
<button onClick={() => decrement()}>-1</button>
)}
</NumberValue>
)
Of going further, here's a full fledged
<Toggle> (respecting
value/defaultValue and providing
onChange) implemented in just a few lines of code using a
<BooleanValue>:
import { BooleanValue } from 'react-values'
const Toggle = ({ value, defaultValue, onChange }) => (
<BooleanValue value={value} defaultValue={defaultValue} onChange={onChange}>
{({ value: on, toggle }) => (
<Track on={on} onClick={toggle}>
<Thumb on={on} />
</Track>
)}
</BooleanValue>
)
const Track = styled.div`
position: relative;
height: 25px;
width: 50px;
background-color: ${props => (props.on ? 'lightgreen' : 'lightgray')};
border-radius: 50px;
`
const Thumb = styled.div`
position: absolute;
left: ${props => (props.on ? '25px' : '0')};
height: 25px;
width: 25px;
background-color: white;
border-radius: 50px;
`
But you can go further, because
react-values can "connect" a single value across multiple components. This is helpful any time you need a "global" piece of state in your app, without wanting to add tons of complexity.
For example, using the
<Toggle> from above, here's a modal you can open and close from anywhere in your app:
import { createBooleanValue } from 'react-values'
import { Modal, Toggle } from './ui'
const ModalValue = createBooleanValue(false)
const App = () => (
<div class="app">
<div class="sidebar">
<ModalValue>
{({ value, set }) => (
<Toggle value={value} onChange={set} />
)}
</ModalValue>
</div>
<div class="content">
<ModalValue>
{({ value: opened }) => (
opened && <Modal />
)}
</ModalValue>
</div>
<div>
)
The primitives
react-values gives you seem simple at first, but they can be composed together to create complex behaviors that are still easy to reason about, in just a few lines of code.
While building an app with React, you end up building a lot of stateful components in the process. Whether at the UI kit level for things like toggles, tooltips, checkbox groups, dropdown, etc. Or at the app level for modals, popovers, sorting, filtering, etc.
In the process, you end up re-implementing run of the mill state handling logic all over the place—whether with
this.setState or by adopting some "state management framework" and writing the same boilerplate over and over again. And for your components to be nicely reusable across your application you augment them to handle both "controlled" and "uncontrolled" use cases using
value or
defaultValue. And to make things a bit more manageable, you re-invent common transforms like
open,
close,
toggle,
increment,
decrement, etc. in lots of different components. And if you're working with a team, you end up doing all of this in slightly different ways throughout your codebase.
In the end, you're now maintaing a lot more logic than necessary, duplicated in many different places in slightly different ways. It gets harder and harder to understand your app's data flow. All while your app's bundle size grows.
react-values solves all of that with a few principles...
Leverage render props. It uses a render-prop-based API, exposing its state and a handful of convenient transform functions to you with the flexible function-as-children pattern.
Follow React's conventions. Its components follow React's own naming conventions, using familiar concepts like
value/defaultValue. This makes it extremely easy to slot into existing codebases or frameworks.
Follow JavaScript's conventions. It exposes JavaScript's familiar, built-in methods like
setDate/setHours,
push/pop,
filter,
concat, etc. to avoid reinventing the wheel and forcing you to constantly read documentation.
Be extremely lightweight. It's extremely lightweight (and tree-shakeable), with most components weighing just a few hundred bytes, so you can even import it from public-facing component libraries.
Prioritize convenience. It's designed to provide convenient functions like
increment,
toggle, and smarter ones like
incrementDate,
decrementMonth, so you can build complex interactions in just a few lines of code.
To get a sense for how you might use
react-values, check out a few of the examples:
Boolean to create a simple toggle component.
Number and its convenience transforms.
Date and its convenience transforms.
String value used for filtering a list.
Set to keep track of a checkbox group.
If you have an idea for an example that shows a common use case, pull request it!
If you're using
react-values for the first time, check out the Getting Started guide to familiarize yourself with how it works. Once you've done that, you'll probably want to check out the full API Reference.
If even that's not enough, you can always read the source itself.
There are also translations of the documentation into other languages:
If you're maintaining a translation, feel free to pull request it here!
