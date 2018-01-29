openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rv

react-value

by Jed Watson
0.2.0 (see all)

Adding Value to React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

140

GitHub Stars

92

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-value

An easy easy way to wrap controlled components that provide value and onChange props with state.

Makes your components behave like React input components.

Install

yarn add react-value

Use

You can either use the Value component, which takes a render prop:

import { Value } from 'react-value';

<Value
  defaultValue={defaultValue} // optional
  onChange={newValue => null} // optional
  render={(value, onChange) => <MyInput onChange={onChange} value={value} />}
/>;

..or for repeated use, you can use the withValue HOC:

import { withValue } from 'react-value';

const MyInputWithValue = withValue(MyInput);

<MyInputWithValue defaultValue="Hello World" />;

Custom Prop Names

If you want to use the HOC but the component you're wrapping uses different props for value and onChange, you can map them using the second options argument. For example, if the component expects onValueUpdated and currentValue props:

import { withValue } from 'react-value';

const MyInputWithValue = withValue(MyInput, {
  onChangeProp: 'onValueUpdated',
  valueProp: 'currentValue',
});

<MyInputWithValue defaultValue="Hello World" />;

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Jed Watson. MIT Licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial