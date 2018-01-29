An easy easy way to wrap controlled components that provide
value and
onChange props with state.
Makes your components behave like React input components.
yarn add react-value
You can either use the
Value component, which takes a
render prop:
import { Value } from 'react-value';
<Value
defaultValue={defaultValue} // optional
onChange={newValue => null} // optional
render={(value, onChange) => <MyInput onChange={onChange} value={value} />}
/>;
..or for repeated use, you can use the
withValue HOC:
import { withValue } from 'react-value';
const MyInputWithValue = withValue(MyInput);
<MyInputWithValue defaultValue="Hello World" />;
If you want to use the HOC but the component you're wrapping uses different props for
value and
onChange, you can map them using the second options argument. For example, if the component expects
onValueUpdated and
currentValue props:
import { withValue } from 'react-value';
const MyInputWithValue = withValue(MyInput, {
onChangeProp: 'onValueUpdated',
valueProp: 'currentValue',
});
<MyInputWithValue defaultValue="Hello World" />;
Copyright (c) 2018 Jed Watson. MIT Licensed.