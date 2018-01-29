An easy easy way to wrap controlled components that provide value and onChange props with state.

Makes your components behave like React input components.

Install

yarn add react- value

Use

You can either use the Value component, which takes a render prop:

import { Value } from 'react-value' ; <Value defaultValue={defaultValue} // optional onChange={newValue => null} // optional render={(value, onChange) => <MyInput onChange={onChange} value={value} />} />;

..or for repeated use, you can use the withValue HOC:

import { withValue } from 'react-value' ; const MyInputWithValue = withValue(MyInput); < MyInputWithValue defaultValue = "Hello World" /> ;

Custom Prop Names

If you want to use the HOC but the component you're wrapping uses different props for value and onChange , you can map them using the second options argument. For example, if the component expects onValueUpdated and currentValue props:

import { withValue } from 'react-value' ; const MyInputWithValue = withValue(MyInput, { onChangeProp : 'onValueUpdated' , valueProp : 'currentValue' , }); < MyInputWithValue defaultValue = "Hello World" /> ;

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Jed Watson. MIT Licensed.