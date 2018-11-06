Simple validation library for React.

This library simply wraps your React Component, transferring it props containing the boilerplate to validate a React form.

react-validation-mixin aims to provide a low-level toolkit for React.Component validation, relying on existing validation libraries.

This library currently supports at least two strategies and the community is urged to expand the available strategies. Each strategy is responsible for the data validation and error message responses. A complete list of strategies can be found at the end of this page.

Users of the library are required to install and include the mixin and a chosen strategy.

Install

Install mixin via npm OR yarn:

> npm install --save react-validation-mixin

> yarn add react-validation-mixin

Install validation strategy via npm OR yarn:

> npm install --save joi-validation-strategy

> yarn add joi-validation-strategy

Make sure you install the peer dependency Joi if using the joi-validation-strategy:

> npm install --save joi

> yarn add joi

Strategies

Current list of validation strategy implementations to choose from:

joi-validation-strategy - based on Joi

json-schema-validation-strategy - based on [jsen] (https://github.com/bugventure/jsen)

react-validatorjs-strategy - based on validatorjs

Please contribute suggestions, features, issues, and pull requests.