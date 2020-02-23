openbase logo
Readme

React Validation Framework

Validating fields on UI (client side validation) a lot simpler.

Validating fields in React is complex because of one-way binding and stores often has to be burdened. With this, you just need to wrap your field component that needs to be validated. This also supports material-ui components.

Install

npm i react-validation-framework --save

Features

  • Supports components that have specific errorText prop like in case of material-ui components
  • Supports consolidated validation of a group of fields. This is acheived by specifying the group name as prop to the Validation component. Using ref validity of a paritcular filed at any point can be found.
  • If a component is not supported out of box, then support for your new/custom component can be added easily
  • Error Text style can be customized
  • Extremely lightweight ~12KB

Basic Usage

<Validation
   group={<optional>}
   validator={<array of validators>}
   onChangeCallback={<optional, default is 'onChange'>}
   valueProp={<optional, default is 'value'>}
   defaultValueProp={<optional, default is 'onChange'>}
   closures={<object>}
   tagName="YourComponent"
   errorStyle={<optional>} >
   <YourComponent />
</Validation>

Props

  • validators (Required): An Array of Objects - {validator: func, errorMessage: string} defining the condition for validity. Excuted in order,

  • componentTag: Tag name of Component. When wrapping high order component you should specify the component tag name to avoid unexpected behaviour,

  • onChangeCallback: Provide the 'name' of change callback,

  • valueProp: Provide the name of 'value' prop for the component,

  • defaultValueProp: Provide the name of 'default value' prop for the component,

  • group: the name of the group in which this component belongs. Using fieldValidatorCore.checkGroup(), validity of all components in the group as single boolen true or false can be determined. False means at least one component is invalid,

  • errorStyle: Object specifying your custimized style to apply on the error message,

  • tagName: Usefull while uglifying - provide the tagName of the component to prevent failue while uglifying,

  • closures: an object set with variables, where object key is variable name, and value is the value of the variable. You must use this when component is dependent of value coming from its closure.

Real Code Example

    import {Validation, fieldValidatorCore} from "react-validation-framework";
    import validator from "validator";
    <Validation 
        group="myGroup1"
        closures={{area, foo: this.state.somevalue.value1}}
    validators={[
          {
        validator: (val) => !validator.isEmpty(val),
        errorMessage: "Cannot be left empty"
          }, {
        validator: (val) => validator.isNumeric(val),
        errorMessage: "Should be a numeric number"
          }, {
        validator: (val) => {
          if (parseInt(val) > 100){
            return false;
          } else {
            return true;
          }
        },
        errorMessage: "Must be any number less than 100"
          }
        ]}>
    <TextField 
       value={this.state.value}
       className={styles.inputStyles}
       style={{width: "100%"}}
           minHeight={this.state.somevalue.value1} //foo
       onChange={
        (evt)=>{
          console.log("you have typed: ", evt.target.value);
          console.log("this value is defined in differenet scope and hence added to closures prop", area);
           }
         }/>
    </Validation>

Notes

1- Validation accepts an array of validators functions, each with their respective error messages. The order is important and the field is validated as per the order. For validator function third-party library can be used like - validator, as like above, which has whole bunch of well tested regex, like isEmpty, isEmail, etc or we can supply our own function for specific case to validate.

2- “group” prop can be added to define the group in which the filed belongs. Later the group name can be used to find whether a group of filed is valid or not like this :

    handleSubmit(){
        let checkFieldTestResult = fieldValidatorCore.checkGroup("myGroup1");
        if (checkFieldTestResult.isValid){
          console.log("All fields with Gropu prop value as myGroup1 is valid"
        } else {
          console.log("Some of fields with group as "myGroup1" are invalid");
          console.log("Field which are invalid are ", checkFieldTestResult.inValidComponents);
          console.log("Fields which are valid are ", checkFieldTestResult.validComponents
        }
      }

or simply add a ref to the Validation tag and call the isValid method to find if the field is valid.

3- To add a new component (This is required just one time. It could be somewhere in your index.js)

Signature - fieldValidatorCore.addSupport(name, getValueFromChangeEvent, changeCallBackCaller, errorPropName, helperPropName)

name - string - Tag name of you component

getValueFromChangeEvent - function - (arg)=>{}

changeCallBackCaller - function - (callback, args)=>{}

errorPropName- string - if your component has a prop for error, ex. some* *material-ui components have "error"

helperPropName- string - if your component has a prop for helperText, ex. some* *material-ui components have "helperText"

add the component before your page component mounts, like

    componentWillMount(){
        fieldValidatorCore.addSupport("TextField", (args)=>{
          return args[0].target.value;
        }, (callback, args)=>{
          callback(args[0]);
        }, "error", "helperText");
      }

4- (with 2.3.0), If any other prop other than value prop of your field component has value derived from upper scope/closure, ex - 'area' in onChange, it is better to added those closures in a prop called closures, otherwise, if the value changes you field componenet will still be having old value

    <Validation group="ga1" closures={{area}} validators={...}>
      <TextField className={styles.inputStyles}
             value={foo}
             onChange={
              (evt)=>{
            fooFun(area, evt.target.value)
              }
             }
             onKeyUp={
            (evt)=>{
              if (evt.keyCode === enterKeyCode){
                barFun(area, evt.target.value)
              }
    
            }
               }
      />
    </Validation>

5- (with 4.0.0), set tagName prop as the tagName of your component to avoid failures while uglifying.

Final Note Example usages are put in the examples directory. Contributions are welcomed.

