Wraps any number of inputs using a function as a child component and validates them on either a set of built in rules or custom rules that can be passed in. The child of the Validation component must be a function and that function is passed several arguments to work with.

Installation

npm install react-validate-form

import Validate from "react-validate-form"

Basic Usage

<Validate> {({ validate, errorMessages }) => ( < Fragment > < input onChange = {validate} name = "first" required /> < p > {errorMessages.first[0]} </ p > </ Fragment )} </ Validate >

The function that is called in the body of the Validate component is passed on object that contains:

validate : a function that can be attached to any input event in order to validate that input. The event is passed through and the Validation component validates based on the rules passed in

errorMessages : an object of errorMessages. Keys are based on the inputs name field. An input with name="first" an access error messages from errorMessages.first

allValid : a boolean telling you if all fields attached to the validator are valid

errorCount : total error count

The above example calls the validate function when the onChange event occurs on that input, but the validate function can be triggered from any event that you can dream of.

Since the required attribute exists on the input, any time the validate function is fired the value of that input will be tested against that validation rule.

In the instance that the input fails validation then an object with the key of the input name will exist inside of the errorMessages object. In the above example, since the input has the attribute name="first" an array of errors will exist on errorMessages.first

Built In Rules

required add to an input by either having the required attribute or by passing in validation object prop ["required"]

email add to an input by either having the type="email" attribute or by passing in validation object prop ["email"]

min add to an input by either having the min="3" attribute or by passing in validation object prop ["min:3"]

max add to an input by either having the max="5" attribute or by passing in validation object prop ["max:5"]

Props

validations

Another way to assign validation rules to inputs besides inline on the input is by passing in an object that maps the keys to an array of validation rules that are required for that input. The keys need to match the name field on the inputs.

const validations = { firstName : [ "required" ], email : [ "required" , "email" ], password : [ "required" , "min:3" , "max:15" ], } <Validate validations={validations} > ... < /Validate>

The validation rules are passed in as strings and MUST match either one of the built in rules or a custom defined rule

Rules with arguments

Some built in rules and any custom rules have the ability to take arguments. For example the built in rule for min:3 Passes the argument 3 into both the test function and message function. Rules with arguments are :

min

max

Creating your own rules that take arguments will need to define both the test function and message function a bit differently. See creating rules with arguments

rules

You are not limited to just the built in rules. You can create your own by passing in a rules object. The key used to define each rule will be the string that is needed to assign your new rule to a validation.

A rule is itself an object and must contain two properties:

test a function that takes the value of the input being tested as an argument and return a boolean . true if the value is valid, false if it is not.

message a function that takes the both the name of the input field and its current value, and returns a message. This is the error message that is returned in the event that the test function returns false. const rules = { customRule : { test : ( val ) => val.indexOf( "cool" ) >= 0 , message : ( field, val ) => ` ${field} should contain the word cool. Check the value ${val} ` , }, }; const validations = { firstName : [ "required" , "customRule" ], }; < Validate validations = {validations} rules = {rules} > ... </ Validate >

You can also overwrite just a test or message of any built in rule by just passing in the function you need to replace

const rules = { required : { message : ( field ) => ` ${field} should be required and this message is custom` , }, }; const validations = { firstName : [ "required" ], }; < Validate validations = {validations} rules = {rules} > ... </ Validate >

Creating Rules With Arguments

A rule that accepts an argument like min:3 can also be created as a custom rule but with an extra step. You have to curry your functions to take the argument first and then return a function that takes the value.