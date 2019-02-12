Wraps any number of inputs using a function as a child component and validates them on either a set of built in rules or custom rules that can be passed in. The child of the Validation component must be a function and that function is passed several arguments to work with.
npm install react-validate-form
import Validate from "react-validate-form"
<Validate>
{({ validate, errorMessages }) => (
<Fragment>
<input onChange={validate} name="first" required />
<p>{errorMessages.first[0]}</p>
</Fragment
)}
</Validate>
The function that is called in the body of the
Validate component is passed on object that contains:
validate:
a function that can be attached to any input event in order to validate that input. The event is passed through and the Validation component validates based on the rules passed in
errorMessages:
an object of errorMessages. Keys are based on the inputs
name field. An input with
name="first" an access error messages from
errorMessages.first
allValid:
a boolean telling you if all fields attached to the validator are valid
errorCount:
total error count
The above example calls the
validate function when the onChange event occurs on that input, but the
validate function can be triggered from any event that you can dream of.
Since the
required attribute exists on the input, any time the
validate function is fired the value of that input will be tested against that validation rule.
In the instance that the input fails validation then an object with the key of the input
name will exist inside of the
errorMessages object. In the above example, since the input has the attribute
name="first" an array of errors will exist on
errorMessages.first
required
add to an input by either having the
required attribute or by passing in validation object prop
["required"]
add to an input by either having the
type="email" attribute or by passing in validation object prop
["email"]
min
add to an input by either having the
min="3" attribute or by passing in validation object prop
["min:3"]
max
add to an input by either having the
max="5" attribute or by passing in validation object prop
["max:5"]
validations
Another way to assign validation rules to inputs besides inline on the input is by passing in an object that maps the keys to an array of validation rules that are required for that input. The keys need to match the
name field on the inputs.
const validations = {
firstName: ["required"],
email: ["required", "email"],
password: ["required", "min:3", "max:15"],
}
<Validate
validations={validations}
>
...
</Validate>
The validation rules are passed in as strings and MUST match either one of the built in rules or a custom defined rule
Some built in rules and any custom rules have the ability to take arguments. For example the built in rule for
min:3 Passes the argument
3 into both the
test function and
message function.
Rules with arguments are :
min
max
Creating your own rules that take arguments will need to define both the
test function and
message function a bit differently.
See creating rules with arguments
rules
You are not limited to just the built in rules. You can create your own by passing in a rules object. The
key used to define each rule will be the string that is needed to assign your new rule to a validation.
A
rule is itself an object and must contain two properties:
test
a function that takes the value of the input being tested as an argument and return a
boolean.
true if the value is valid,
false if it is not.
message
a function that takes the both the
name of the input field and its current value, and returns a message. This is the error message that is returned in the event that the
test function returns false.
const rules = {
customRule: {
test: (val) => val.indexOf("cool") >= 0,
message: (field, val) => `${field} should contain the word cool. Check the value ${val}`,
},
};
const validations = {
firstName: ["required", "customRule"],
};
<Validate
validations={validations}
rules={rules}
>
...
</Validate>
You can also overwrite just a
test or
message of any built in rule by just passing in the function you need to replace
const rules = {
required: {
message: (field) => `${field} should be required and this message is custom`,
},
};
const validations = {
firstName: ["required"],
};
<Validate
validations={validations}
rules={rules}
>
...
</Validate>
A rule that accepts an argument like
min:3 can also be created as a custom rule but with an extra step. You have to curry your functions to take the argument first and then return a function that takes the value.
customMin: {
test: (arg) => (val) => val.length >= arg,
message: (arg) => (name) => `${name} must be at least ${arg} characters.`,
},