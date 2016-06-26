openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rup

react-ux-password-field

by seethroughtrees
0.9.12 (see all)

A modern password field.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22

GitHub Stars

127

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Please note: - I'm happy to hear people are getting use out of this component, however, I'm no longer using it or able to maintain it. Please check out the issue here for updates.

React UX Password Field

Demo and full options: https://seethroughtrees.github.io/react-ux-password-field/

This react component aims to improve common issues in password field UX.

  1. Password Strength Detection - Using Dropbox's zxcvbn library in real-time, onChange.
  2. Timed Password Masking - Best explained in the nngroup article: Stop Password Masking
  3. Stateful Class - Know the HTML5 validity of your field by class.

Install

npm install react-ux-password-field

Use

// use it like any other react component.
// just require and place it inside your render function.

var InputPassword = require('react-ux-password-field');

...

render: function() {
  return (
    <InputPassword />
  )
}

* React UX Password Field is UMD compatible, meaning it will load with commonJS, AMD/RequireJS, or standalone.

Options (props)

React UX Password Field will work fine with its defaults, but there is a lot of configuration options.

Read them on the site: https://seethroughtrees.github.io/react-ux-password-field/

Contributing

Pull requests are happily welcomed, please [https://github.com/seethroughtrees/react-ux-password-field/issues](create an issue) explaining the problem you're solving first, and pull-request to an upstream branch instead of master.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial