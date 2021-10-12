openbase logo
react-uwp

by myxvisual
1.3.4 (see all)

📱⌨ React Components that Implement Microsoft's UWP Design & Fluent Design.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

109

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

img

react-uwp

cdnjs npm package Build Status

PeerDependencies Dependencies DevDependencies

React Components that Implement Microsoft's UWP Design & Fluent Design System.

Online Documentation

img Visit react-uwp.com online to review the API, see the components in action with live. Or build the documentation to locally.

Installation

React-UWP is available as an npm package.

Use NPM to get React-UWP components and core styling. All you need is node.js and gulp.

npm install --save react-uwp

Usage

React-UWP components require a theme to be provided. The quickest way to get up and running is by using the Theme to inject the theme into your application context.then, you can use any of the components as demonstrated in documentation.

If you coding by Typescript, add ReactUWP namespace to tsconfig.json.

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "typeRoots": [
      "./node_modules/@types"
    ],
    "filesGlob": [
      "**/*.ts",
      "**/*.tsx"
    ],
    "files": [
      "node_modules/react-uwp/index.d.ts" // add to here.
    ]
  }
}

./App.js

import * as React from "react";
import * as ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { Theme as UWPThemeProvider, getTheme } from "react-uwp/Theme";
import MyComponent from "./MyComponent";

export class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <UWPThemeProvider
        theme={getTheme({
          themeName: "dark", // set custom theme
          accent: "#0078D7", // set accent color
          useFluentDesign: true, // sure you want use new fluent design.
          desktopBackgroundImage: "http://127.0.0.1:8092/staticimages/jennifer-bailey-10753.jpg" // set global desktop background image
        })}
      >
        <MyComponent />
      </UWPThemeProvider>
    )
  }
}

ReactDOM.render(
  <App />,
  document.getElementById("app")
);

./MyComponent.js

import * as React from "react";
import Button from "react-uwp/Button";

export default class MyComponent extends React.Component<void, void> {
  render() {
    return (
      <Button tooltip="Mini Tooltip" />
    )
  }
}

Notice: that in the above example, we used:

import Button from "react-uwp/Button";

instead of

import { Button } from "react-uwp";

This will make your build process faster and your build output smaller.

For a complete mapping of React-UWP components to import, see /src/index.ts inside the React-UWP npm package root directory.

Custom Theme

We have implemented a default theme to render all React-UWP components. Styling components to your liking is simple and hassle-free. This can be achieved in the following two ways:

Four Theme Style (Fluent Design & UWP Design)

img

