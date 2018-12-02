React User Agent

Install

npm

npm i --save react-useragent

or yarn

yarn add react-useragent

Importing

ES6

import { UserAgent } from "react-useragent" ;

ES5 (CommonJS)

const { UserAgent } = require ( "react-useragent" );

ES5 (UMD Build)

< head > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/mobile-detect@1.4.1/mobile-detect.js" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-useragent@1.1.1/lib/index.js" /> </ head >

var UserAgent = ReactUserAgent.UserAgent;

Usage

Children Function

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { UserAgent } from 'react-useragent' ; class App extends Component { render() { <div> < UserAgent > {({ ua }) => { return ua.mobile ? < input type = "date" /> : < input type = "text" /> >; }} </ UserAgent > </ div > } } export default App;

Render Prop

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { UserAgent } from 'react-useragent' ; class App extends Component { render() { <div> <UserAgent render={({ ua }) => { return ua.mobile ? <input type="date" /> : <input type="text" />>; }} /> </div> } } export default App;

HOC

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import { withUserAgent } from "react-useragent" ; class App extends Component { render() { <div> { this .props.ua.mobile ? < input type = "date" /> : < input type = "text" /> } </ div > ; } } export default withUserAgent(App);

API

This utility uses mobile-detect for user agent parsing. The following object is exposed to the component through props/args (depending on the usage). The key "md" is the actual mobile-detect constructor and is available to call any mobile-detect methods that are not included by default.