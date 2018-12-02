npm
npm i --save react-useragent
or yarn
yarn add react-useragent
import { UserAgent } from "react-useragent";
const { UserAgent } = require("react-useragent");
<head>
<!-- make sure and also include react and react-dom -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/mobile-detect@1.4.1/mobile-detect.js" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-useragent@1.1.1/lib/index.js" />
</head>
var UserAgent = ReactUserAgent.UserAgent;
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { UserAgent } from 'react-useragent';
class App extends Component {
render() {
<div>
<UserAgent>
{({ ua }) => {
return ua.mobile ? <input type="date" /> : <input type="text" />>;
}}
</UserAgent>
</div>
}
}
export default App;
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { UserAgent } from 'react-useragent';
class App extends Component {
render() {
<div>
<UserAgent render={({ ua }) => {
return ua.mobile ? <input type="date" /> : <input type="text" />>;
}} />
</div>
}
}
export default App;
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { withUserAgent } from "react-useragent";
class App extends Component {
render() {
<div>
{this.props.ua.mobile ? <input type="date" /> : <input type="text" />}
</div>;
}
}
export default withUserAgent(App);
This utility uses mobile-detect for user agent parsing. The following object is exposed to the component through props/args (depending on the usage). The key "md" is the actual mobile-detect constructor and is available to call any mobile-detect methods that are not included by default.
{
"mobile": null,
"phone": null,
"tablet": null,
"os": null,
"md": {
"ua":
"Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_12_0) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/57.0.2987.133 Safari/537.36",
"_cache": {
"phone": null,
"tablet": null,
"mobile": null,
"os": null
},
"maxPhoneWidth": 600
}
}