react-user-tour

by socialtables
3.0.0 (see all)

Give your user a guided tour around your application

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

React User Tour

A component that allows you to give a user a guided tour around your application. Click here for a Demo!

Circle CI

Install

npm install react-user-tour

Props

active

A boolean value representing whether or not the tour should currently be displayed

step

An integer representing the current active step of the tour

onNext

function that fires when user clicks the Next button. Receives the next step integer as a callback. For example, if current step is 1 and user clicks the Next button, onNext(2) will be called.

onBack

function that fires when user clicks the Back button. Receives the previous step integer as a callback. For example, if current step is 2 and user clicks the Back button, onBack(1) will be called.

onCancel

function that fires when user clicks the X button or the Done Button.

steps

An array of steps. Each step object takes: step (integer), selector (CSS selector to be passed to document.querySelector()), title (a react element representing the header of the current step), and body (a react element representing the main body message of the tour step). Each step can also take an optional argument, position which will override the position of the tour component in relation to the selector that is determined by the application. Valid arguments for the position step are left , right, top, topLeft, bottom, and bottomLeft. Optional properties horizontalOffset and verticalOffset values allow to move tooltip around pointed element. You can control distance from the edge of pointed element by margin property (25 by default). It's not taken into account in case of top and bottom overrides.

style

Optional style object.

containerStyle

Optional style object for the top level component container.

buttonStyle

Optional style object for buttons displayed on component.

buttonContainerStyle

Optional style object for the container div around the buttons.

arrow

We provide an arrow that points to the selector, but you may optionally pass in your own React element in the place of the arrow provided.

arrowSize

If you choose to use the provided arrow, you can set the pixel size here with an integer value.

arrowColor

If you choose to use the provided arrow, you can set the color here by passing in a hex value.

nextButtonText

Text that will appear on the button that moves the tour forward. Defaults to Next

backButtonText

Text that will appear on the button that moves the tour backwards. Defaults to Back

doneButtonText

Text that will appear on the button that finishes the tour. Defaults to Done

closeButtonText

Text that will appear on the button that closes the tour. Defaults to Close

hideButtons

Boolean to disable the showing of next/back/done buttons. Set this to true if you want to insert your own buttons in the body.

hideClose

Boolean to disable the showing of the close text in the upper left of the component. Set this to true if you want to insert your own close functionality or if you would like to disable the ability for the user to prematurely exit the tour.

Use

import React, { Component }from "react";
import Tour from "react-user-tour";
export default class UserTour extends Component {
    constructor() {
        super();
        this.state = {
            isTourActive: false,
            tourStep: 1
        };
    }
    componentDidMount() {
        /* set state to active in cDM to make sure nodes being attached to have been mounted */
        this.setState({
            isTourActive: true
        });
    }
    render() {
        return (
            <div>
                <Tour
                    active={this.state.isTourActive}
                    step={this.state.tourStep}
                    onNext={(step) => this.setState({tourStep: step})}
                    onBack={(step) => this.setState({tourStep: step})}
                    onCancel={() => this.setState({isTourActive: false})}
                    steps={[
                        {
                            step: 1,
                            selector: ".my-fun-website",
                            title: <div style={{color: "blue"}}>My Web</div>,
                            body: <div style={{color: "green"}}>Site</div>
                        },
                        {
                            step: 2,
                            selector: ".my-website-is-amazing",
                            title: <div style={{color: "blue"}}>Wow</div>,
                            body: <div style={{color: "yellow"}}>so good</div>
                        }
                    ]}
                />
            </div>
        );
    }
}

Copyright (C) 2017 Social Tables, Inc. (https://www.socialtables.com) All rights reserved.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

