usePortal

🌀 React hook for using Portals

Need to make dropdowns, lightboxes/modals/dialogs, global message notifications, or tooltips in React? React Portals provide a first-class way to render children into a DOM node that exists outside the DOM hierarchy of the parent component (react docs).

This hook is also isomorphic, meaning it works with SSR (server side rendering).

Features

SSR (server side rendering) support

TypeScript support

1 dependency (use-ssr)

Built in state

Examples

Installation

yarn add react-useportal or npm i -S react-useportal

Usage

Stateless

import usePortal from 'react-useportal' const App = () => { const { Portal } = usePortal() return ( < Portal > This text is portaled at the end of document.body! </ Portal > ) } const App = () => { const { Portal } = usePortal({ bindTo : document && document .getElementById( 'san-francisco' ) }) return ( < Portal > This text is portaled into San Francisco! </ Portal > ) }

With State

import usePortal from 'react-useportal' const App = () => { var { openPortal, closePortal, isOpen, Portal } = usePortal() var [openPortal, closePortal, isOpen, Portal] = usePortal() return ( <> < button onClick = {openPortal} > Open Portal </ button > {isOpen && ( < Portal > < p > This Portal handles its own state.{' '} < button onClick = {closePortal} > Close me! </ button > , hit ESC or click outside of me. </ p > </ Portal > )} </> ) }

Need Animations?

import usePortal from 'react-useportal' const App = () => { const { openPortal, closePortal, isOpen, Portal } = usePortal() return ( <> < button onClick = {openPortal} > Open Portal </ button > < Portal > < p className = {isOpen ? ' animateIn ' : ' animateOut '}> This Portal handles its own state.{' '} < button onClick = {closePortal} > Close me! </ button > , hit ESC or click outside of me. </ p > </ Portal > </> ) }

Customizing the Portal directly

By using onOpen , onClose or any other event handler, you can modify the Portal and return it. See useDropdown for a working example. It's important that you pass the event object to openPortal and togglePortal otherwise you will need to attach a ref to the clicked element.

const useModal = () => { const { isOpen, openPortal, togglePortal, closePortal, Portal } = usePortal({ onOpen({ portal }) { portal.current.style.cssText = ` /* add your css here for the Portal */ position: fixed; left: 50%; top: 50%; transform: translate(-50%,-50%); z-index: 1000; ` } }) return { Modal : Portal, openModal : openPortal, toggleModal : togglePortal, closeModal : closePortal, isOpen } } const App = () => { const { openModal, closeModal, isOpen, Modal } = useModal() return <> <button onClick={e => openModal(e)}>Open Modal<button> {isOpen && ( <Modal> This will dynamically center to the middle of the screen regardless of the size of what you put in here </Modal> )} </> }

Make sure you are passing the html synthetic event to the openPortal and togglePortal . i.e. onClick={e => openPortal(e)}

Usage with a ref

If for some reason, you don't want to pass around the event to openPortal or togglePortal , you can use a ref like this.

import usePortal from 'react-useportal' const App = () => { var { ref, openPortal, closePortal, isOpen, Portal } = usePortal() return ( <> {/* see below how I don't have to pass the event if I use the ref */} < button ref = {ref} onClick = {() => openPortal()}> Open Portal </ button > {isOpen && ( < Portal > < p > This Portal handles its own state.{' '} < button onClick = {closePortal} > Close me! </ button > , hit ESC or click outside of me. </ p > </ Portal > )} </> ) }

Options

Option Description closeOnOutsideClick This will close the portal when not clicking within the portal. Default is true closeOnEsc This will allow you to hit ESC and it will close the modal. Default is true bindTo This is the DOM node you want to attach the portal to. By default it attaches to document.body isOpen This will be the default for the portal. Default is false onOpen This is used to call something when the portal is opened and to modify the css of the portal directly onClose This is used to call something when the portal is closed and to modify the css of the portal directly onPortalClick This is fired whenever clicking on the Portal html event handlers (i.e. onClick ) These can be used instead of onOpen to modify the css of the portal directly. onMouseEnter and onMouseLeave example

Option Usage

const { openPortal, closePortal, togglePortal, isOpen, Portal, ref, portalRef, } = usePortal({ closeOnOutsideClick : true , closeOnEsc : true , bindTo, isOpen : false , onOpen : ( event ) => { }, onClose({ portal, targetEl, event }) {}, onPortalClick({ portal, targetEl, event }) {}, onClick({ portal, targetEl, event }) {} })

Todos

React Native support. 1 2 3 4 5 Probably going to have to add a Provider ...

React Native support. 1 2 3 4 5 Probably going to have to add a ... add correct typescript return types

add correct typescript return types add support for popup windows resource 1 resource 2. Maybe something like

const { openPortal, closePortal, isOpen, Portal } = usePortal({ popup : [ '' , '' , 'width=600,height=400,left=200,top=200' ] })