🌀 React hook for using Portals
Need to make dropdowns, lightboxes/modals/dialogs, global message notifications, or tooltips in React? React Portals provide a first-class way to render children into a DOM node that exists outside the DOM hierarchy of the parent component (react docs).
This hook is also isomorphic, meaning it works with SSR (server side rendering).
yarn add react-useportal or npm i -S react-useportal
import usePortal from 'react-useportal'
const App = () => {
const { Portal } = usePortal()
return (
<Portal>
This text is portaled at the end of document.body!
</Portal>
)
}
const App = () => {
const { Portal } = usePortal({
bindTo: document && document.getElementById('san-francisco')
})
return (
<Portal>
This text is portaled into San Francisco!
</Portal>
)
}
import usePortal from 'react-useportal'
const App = () => {
var { openPortal, closePortal, isOpen, Portal } = usePortal()
// want to use array destructuring? You can do that too
var [openPortal, closePortal, isOpen, Portal] = usePortal()
return (
<>
<button onClick={openPortal}>
Open Portal
</button>
{isOpen && (
<Portal>
<p>
This Portal handles its own state.{' '}
<button onClick={closePortal}>Close me!</button>, hit ESC or
click outside of me.
</p>
</Portal>
)}
</>
)
}
import usePortal from 'react-useportal'
const App = () => {
const { openPortal, closePortal, isOpen, Portal } = usePortal()
return (
<>
<button onClick={openPortal}>
Open Portal
</button>
<Portal>
<p className={isOpen ? 'animateIn' : 'animateOut'}>
This Portal handles its own state.{' '}
<button onClick={closePortal}>Close me!</button>, hit ESC or
click outside of me.
</p>
</Portal>
</>
)
}
By using
onOpen,
onClose or any other event handler, you can modify the
Portal and return it. See useDropdown for a working example. It's important that you pass the
event object to
openPortal and
togglePortal otherwise you will need to attach a
ref to the clicked element.
const useModal = () => {
const { isOpen, openPortal, togglePortal, closePortal, Portal } = usePortal({
onOpen({ portal }) {
portal.current.style.cssText = `
/* add your css here for the Portal */
position: fixed;
left: 50%;
top: 50%;
transform: translate(-50%,-50%);
z-index: 1000;
`
}
})
return {
Modal: Portal,
openModal: openPortal,
toggleModal: togglePortal,
closeModal: closePortal,
isOpen
}
}
const App = () => {
const { openModal, closeModal, isOpen, Modal } = useModal()
return <>
<button onClick={e => openModal(e)}>Open Modal<button>
{isOpen && (
<Modal>
This will dynamically center to the middle of the screen regardless of the size of what you put in here
</Modal>
)}
</>
}
Make sure you are passing the html synthetic event to the
openPortal and
togglePortal . i.e.
onClick={e => openPortal(e)}
ref
If for some reason, you don't want to pass around the
event to
openPortal or
togglePortal, you can use a
ref like this.
import usePortal from 'react-useportal'
const App = () => {
var { ref, openPortal, closePortal, isOpen, Portal } = usePortal()
return (
<>
{/* see below how I don't have to pass the event if I use the ref */}
<button ref={ref} onClick={() => openPortal()}>
Open Portal
</button>
{isOpen && (
<Portal>
<p>
This Portal handles its own state.{' '}
<button onClick={closePortal}>Close me!</button>, hit ESC or
click outside of me.
</p>
</Portal>
)}
</>
)
}
|Option
|Description
closeOnOutsideClick
|This will close the portal when not clicking within the portal. Default is
true
closeOnEsc
|This will allow you to hit ESC and it will close the modal. Default is
true
bindTo
|This is the DOM node you want to attach the portal to. By default it attaches to
document.body
isOpen
|This will be the default for the portal. Default is
false
onOpen
|This is used to call something when the portal is opened and to modify the css of the portal directly
onClose
|This is used to call something when the portal is closed and to modify the css of the portal directly
onPortalClick
|This is fired whenever clicking on the
Portal
|html event handlers (i.e.
onClick)
|These can be used instead of
onOpen to modify the css of the portal directly.
onMouseEnter and
onMouseLeave example
const {
openPortal,
closePortal,
togglePortal,
isOpen,
Portal,
// if you don't pass an event to openPortal, closePortal, or togglePortal, you will need
// to put this on the element you want to interact with/click
ref,
// if for some reason you want to interact directly with the portal, you can with this ref
portalRef,
} = usePortal({
closeOnOutsideClick: true,
closeOnEsc: true,
bindTo, // attach the portal to this node in the DOM
isOpen: false,
// `event` has all the fields that a normal `event` would have such as `event.target.value`, etc.
// with the additional `portal` and `targetEl` added to it as seen in the examples below
onOpen: (event) => {
// can access: event.portal, event.targetEl, event.event, event.target, etc.
},
// `onClose` will not have an `event` unless you pass an `event` to `closePortal`
onClose({ portal, targetEl, event }) {},
// `targetEl` is the element that you either are attaching a `ref` to
// or that you are putting `openPortal` or `togglePortal` or `closePortal` on
onPortalClick({ portal, targetEl, event }) {},
// in addition, any event handler such as onClick, onMouseOver, etc will be handled the same
onClick({ portal, targetEl, event }) {}
})
Provider...
const { openPortal, closePortal, isOpen, Portal } = usePortal({
popup: ['', '', 'width=600,height=400,left=200,top=200']
})
// window.open('', '', 'width=600,height=400,left=200,top=200')
<Provider order={['Portal', 'openPortal']} /> then you can change the order of the array destructuring syntax