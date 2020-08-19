openbase logo
react-useinterval

by John DiIorio
1.0.2 (see all)

A custom React hook that wraps JavaScript's setInterval function

Documentation
6.1K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

npm version GitHub license

react-useInterval

A custom React hook that wraps JavaScript's setInterval function.

Install

Install with npm (or yarn):

$ npm install --save react-useinterval

API

useInterval(callback, delay, ...args)

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
callbackFunctionYesA function to be executed every delay milliseconds.
delayNumber, undefined, or nullNoThe time, in milliseconds, that the timer should delay in between executions of the specified function. Note: If undefined or null is passed, the interval will be paused.
...argsAnyNoAdditional arguments which are passed through to the function specified by callback.

Example Usage

This creates a counter that counts up by five every second.

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import useInterval from 'react-useinterval';

function Counter() {
  let [count, setCount] = useState(0);

  const increaseCount = amount => {
    setCount(count + amount);
  };

  useInterval(increaseCount, 1000, 5);
  return <h1>{count}</h1>;
}

Thanks

Inspired by Dan Abramov's blog post here.

