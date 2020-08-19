A custom React hook that wraps JavaScript's setInterval function.

Install

Install with npm (or yarn):

$ npm install --save react-useinterval

API

useInterval(callback, delay, ...args)

Property Type Required Description callback Function Yes A function to be executed every delay milliseconds. delay Number , undefined , or null No The time, in milliseconds, that the timer should delay in between executions of the specified function. Note: If undefined or null is passed, the interval will be paused. ...args Any No Additional arguments which are passed through to the function specified by callback.

Example Usage

This creates a counter that counts up by five every second.

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import useInterval from 'react-useinterval' ; function Counter ( ) { let [count, setCount] = useState( 0 ); const increaseCount = amount => { setCount(count + amount); }; useInterval(increaseCount, 1000 , 5 ); return < h1 > {count} </ h1 > ; }

Thanks

Inspired by Dan Abramov's blog post here.