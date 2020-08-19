A custom React hook that wraps JavaScript's setInterval function.
$ npm install --save react-useinterval
useInterval(callback, delay, ...args)
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
|callback
Function
|Yes
|A function to be executed every delay milliseconds.
|delay
Number,
undefined, or
null
|No
|The time, in milliseconds, that the timer should delay in between executions of the specified function. Note: If
undefined or
null is passed, the interval will be paused.
|...args
Any
|No
|Additional arguments which are passed through to the function specified by callback.
This creates a counter that counts up by five every second.
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import useInterval from 'react-useinterval';
function Counter() {
let [count, setCount] = useState(0);
const increaseCount = amount => {
setCount(count + amount);
};
useInterval(increaseCount, 1000, 5);
return <h1>{count}</h1>;
}
Inspired by Dan Abramov's blog post here.