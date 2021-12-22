React UseAnimations Icons

What is react-useanimations?

React-useanimations is a collection of free animated open source icons for React.js.

Collection

https://react.useanimations.com and play with examples or visit our Storybook

Installation

Using Yarn:

yarn add react-useanimations

or using NPM:

npm install -S react-useanimations

Usage

If you still need to use v1, please refer to this README instead - react-useanimations@v1

Basic usage

import React from 'react' ; import UseAnimations from 'react-useanimations' ; import github from 'react-useanimations/lib/github' const App = () => < UseAnimations animation = {github} /> ; export default App;

Icons can be configured with inline props:

<UseAnimations animation={github} size={ 56 } wrapperStyle={{ padding : 100 }} />

These props are available: | Prop | Default | Definition | | :------------- | :----------: | -----------: | | animation | / | animation file | | size | 24 | animation size | | strokeColor | 'inherit' | animation stroke color | | fillColor | '' | animation fill color | wrapperStyle | {} | wrapper div styles | | pathCss | '' | css string for the animation path element | | reverse | false | assing to true when eg. checkbox should be checked initally | | autoplay | false | false except in animations like loading etc. | | loop | false | false except in animations like loading etc. | | options | {} | provide any other custom options which will override the default ones | | speed | 1 | a number to determine the speed of lottie(1 is normal speed) |

export const RadioButton = () => { const [checked, setChecked] = useState( true ); return ( < div style = {{ padding: ' 20px ' }}> < span > radioButton </ span > < UseAnimation reverse = {checked} onClick = {() => { setChecked(!checked); }} size={40} wrapperStyle={{ marginTop: '5px' }} animation={radioButton} /> </ div > ); };

Controlled checkbox example

Animation wrapped in element (use render prop).

export const WrapperElement = () => { return ( <UseAnimation animation={heart} size={60} onClick={() => { // eslint-disable-next-line console.log('additional onClick cb is working'); }} render={(eventProps, animationProps) => ( <button style={{ padding: '20px' }} type="button" {...eventProps}> <div {...animationProps} /> </button> )} /> ); };