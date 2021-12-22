React-useanimations is a collection of free animated open source icons for React.js.
https://react.useanimations.com and play with examples or visit our Storybook
Using Yarn:
yarn add react-useanimations
or using NPM:
npm install -S react-useanimations
If you still need to use v1, please refer to this README instead - react-useanimations@v1
Basic usage
import React from 'react';
import UseAnimations from 'react-useanimations';
// EVERY ANIMATION NEEDS TO BE IMPORTED FIRST -> YOUR BUNDLE WILL INCLUDE ONLY WHAT IT NEEDS
import github from 'react-useanimations/lib/github'
const App = () => <UseAnimations animation={github} />;
export default App;
Icons can be configured with inline props:
<UseAnimations animation={github} size={56} wrapperStyle={{ padding: 100 }} />
These props are available:
| Prop | Default | Definition |
| :------------- | :----------: | -----------: |
| animation | / | animation file |
| size |
24 | animation size |
| strokeColor |
'inherit' | animation stroke color |
| fillColor |
'' | animation fill color
| wrapperStyle |
{} | wrapper div styles |
| pathCss |
'' | css string for the animation path element |
| reverse |
false | assing to
true when eg. checkbox should be checked initally |
| autoplay |
false | false except in animations like loading etc. |
| loop |
false | false except in animations like loading etc. |
| options |
{} | provide any other custom options which will override the default ones |
| speed |
1 | a number to determine the speed of lottie(1 is normal speed) |
export const RadioButton = () => {
// JUST EXAMPLE - THIS PART OF THE STATE WILL PROBABLY COME FROM A PARENT FORM COMPONENT
const [checked, setChecked] = useState(true);
return (
<div style={{ padding: '20px' }}>
<span>radioButton</span>
<UseAnimation
reverse={checked}
onClick={() => {
setChecked(!checked);
}}
size={40}
wrapperStyle={{ marginTop: '5px' }}
animation={radioButton}
/>
</div>
);
};
Animation wrapped in element (use render prop).
export const WrapperElement = () => {
return (
<UseAnimation
animation={heart}
size={60}
onClick={() => {
// eslint-disable-next-line
console.log('additional onClick cb is working');
}}
render={(eventProps, animationProps) => (
<button style={{ padding: '20px' }} type="button" {...eventProps}>
<div {...animationProps} />
</button>
)}
/>
);
};
Note that
eventProps consists of
onClick,
mouseOver and other DOM events which you probably want to assign to your wrapping element (e.g. Button) and
animationProps consist of an actual animation which you should spread inside a simple
<div>
I highly recommend using this icon library! It has a scarce amount of icons right now, but they're releasing new animated icons weekly so it will gain much more icons over time! Its syntax is pretty straightforward and allows for countless customization options to fit your website's UI