A React wizard (stepper) builder without the hassle, powered by hooks.

Features

Simplicity

Focused on logic

Zero dependencies

No UI restrictions

Tiny size

Written in TypeScript

Installation

yarn add react-use-wizard

Quickstart

import * as React from 'react' ; import { Wizard, useWizard } from 'react-use-wizard' ; const App = () => ( < Wizard > < Step1 /> < Step2 /> < Step3 /> </ Wizard > ); const Step1 = () => { const { handleStep, previousStep, nextStep } = useWizard(); handleStep( () => { alert( 'Going to step 2' ); }); return ( <> < button onClick = {() => previousStep()}>Previous ⏮️ </ button > < button onClick = {() => nextStep()}>Next ⏭ </ button > </> ); };

API

Wizard

Wizard is used to wrap your steps. Each child component will be treated as an individual step. You can pass a shared footer and header component that should always be in your steps.

Example: pass a footer component that contains a "previous" and "next" button to the wizard.

Props

name type description required default startIndex number Indicate the wizard to start at the given step ❌ 0 header React.ReactNode Header that is shown above the active step ❌ footer React.ReactNode Footer that is shown below the active stepstep ❌ children React.ReactNode Each child component will be treated as an individual step ✔️

Example

const Header = () => < p > I am the header component </ p > ; const Footer = () => < p > I am the footer component </ p > ; const App = () => { return ( < Wizard startIndex = {0} header = { < Header /> } footer={ < Footer /> }> < Step1 /> < Step2 /> < Step3 /> </ Wizard > ); };

useWizard

Used to retrieve all methods and properties related to your wizard. Make sure Wizard is wrapped around your component when calling useWizard .

handleStep is used to attach a handler to the step, can either be async or a sync function. This function will be invoked when calling nextStep .

Remark - You can't use useWizard in the same component where Wizard is used.

Methods

name type description nextStep () => Promise Go to the next step previousStep () => void Go to the previous step index goToStep (stepIndex: number) => void Go to the given step index handleStep (handler: Handler) => void Attach a callback that will be called when calling nextStep . handler can be either sync or async isLoading boolean * Will reflect the handler promise state: will be true if the handler promise is pending and false when the handler is either fulfilled or rejected activeStep number The current active step of the wizard stepCount number The total number of steps of the wizard isFirstStep boolean Indicate if the current step is the first step (aka no previous step) isLastStep boolean Indicate if the current step is the last step (aka no next step)

Example

import * as React from 'react' ; import { Wizard, useWizard } from 'react-use-wizard' ; const App = () => ( < Wizard > < Step1 /> < Step2 /> < Step3 /> </ Wizard > ); const Step1 = () => { const { isLoading, isLastStep, isFirstStep, activeStep, stepCount, previousStep, nextStep, goToStep, handleStep, } = useWizard(); handleStep( () => { alert( 'Going to step 2' ); }); return ( <> < p > Step 1 </ p > {isLoading && < p > loading... </ p > } < button onClick = {() => previousStep()}>Previous </ button > < button onClick = {() => nextStep()}>Next </ button > < button onClick = {() => goToStep(2)}>Go to the last step </ button > < div > Has next step: {!isLastStep ? '✅' : '⛔'} < br /> Has previous step : {!isFirstStep ? '✅' : '⛔'} </ div > Active step: {activeStep + 1} < br /> ); };

It's recommended to pass the shared components to the header or footer in the Wizard to avoid duplication.

Playground

Small playground to showcase the functionalities of react-use-wizard : https://devrnt.github.io/react-use-wizard/

Following use cases are available in the playground

Simple wizard with async and sync steps

Animated wizard with sync steps

Integration with react-query (mutation on next step)

Source code can be found here.

Examples

Go to examples to check out some integrations (Gatsby, NextJS...).

Async

You can attach an async step handler to a step as well. Make sure to make to either pass an async function or return a promise (async) function:

const Step1 = () => { const { handleStep } = useWizard(); handleStep( async () => { await fetch(...); }); handleStep( () => { return fetch(...); }); ... }

Errors

If no errors are thrown then the wizard will go to the next step, so no need to call nextStep by yourself.

If an error is thrown in the attached function the wizard will just stay at the same step and will rethrow the error. (So you can try-catch in your attached function).

IsLoading

If an async function is attached to handleStep the isLoading property will indicate the loading state of the function. In general isLoading will reflect the handler promise state: will be true if the handler promise is pending and false when the handler is either fulfilled or rejected.

Animation

Since react-use-wizard is focused to manage the logic of a wizard it doesn't mean you can't add some animation by your own. Add any animation library that you like. I highly suggest framer-motion to add your animations.

Checkout this example to see how a step can be animated with framer motion.

IE11

Since Internet Explorer 11 doesn't support promises or async functions you'll need to install a polyfill for the regenerator-runtime .

In general using react-app-polyfill is recommended, it includes polyfills for various browsers.