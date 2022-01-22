A React wizard (stepper) builder without the hassle, powered by hooks.
yarn add react-use-wizard
import * as React from 'react';
import { Wizard, useWizard } from 'react-use-wizard';
const App = () => (
<Wizard>
<Step1 />
<Step2 />
<Step3 />
</Wizard>
);
const Step1 = () => {
const { handleStep, previousStep, nextStep } = useWizard();
// Attach an optional handler
handleStep(() => {
alert('Going to step 2');
});
return (
<>
<button onClick={() => previousStep()}>Previous ⏮️</button>
<button onClick={() => nextStep()}>Next ⏭</button>
</>
);
};
Wizard is used to wrap your steps. Each child component will be treated as an individual step. You can pass a shared
footer and
header component that should always be in your steps.
Example: pass a footer component that contains a "previous" and "next" button to the wizard.
|name
|type
|description
|required
|default
|startIndex
|number
|Indicate the wizard to start at the given step
|❌
|0
|header
|React.ReactNode
|Header that is shown above the active step
|❌
|footer
|React.ReactNode
|Footer that is shown below the active stepstep
|❌
|children
|React.ReactNode
|Each child component will be treated as an individual step
|✔️
// Example: show the active step in the header
const Header = () => <p>I am the header component</p>;
// Example: show the "previous" and "next" buttons in the footer
const Footer = () => <p>I am the footer component</p>;
const App = () => {
return (
<Wizard startIndex={0} header={<Header />} footer={<Footer />}>
<Step1 />
<Step2 />
<Step3 />
</Wizard>
);
};
Used to retrieve all methods and properties related to your wizard. Make sure
Wizard is wrapped around your component when calling
useWizard.
handleStep is used to attach a handler to the step, can either be
async or a
sync function. This function will be invoked when calling
nextStep.
Remark - You can't use
useWizard in the same component where
Wizard is used.
|name
|type
|description
|nextStep
|() => Promise
|Go to the next step
|previousStep
|() => void
|Go to the previous step index
|goToStep
|(stepIndex: number) => void
|Go to the given step index
|handleStep
|(handler: Handler) => void
|Attach a callback that will be called when calling
nextStep.
handler can be either sync or async
|isLoading
|boolean
|* Will reflect the handler promise state: will be
true if the handler promise is pending and
false when the handler is either fulfilled or rejected
|activeStep
|number
|The current active step of the wizard
|stepCount
|number
|The total number of steps of the wizard
|isFirstStep
|boolean
|Indicate if the current step is the first step (aka no previous step)
|isLastStep
|boolean
|Indicate if the current step is the last step (aka no next step)
import * as React from 'react';
import { Wizard, useWizard } from 'react-use-wizard';
const App = () => (
<Wizard>
<Step1 />
<Step2 />
<Step3 />
</Wizard>
);
const Step1 = () => {
const {
isLoading,
isLastStep,
isFirstStep,
activeStep,
stepCount,
previousStep,
nextStep,
goToStep,
handleStep,
} = useWizard();
// This handler is optional
handleStep(() => {
alert('Going to step 2');
});
return (
<>
<p>Step 1</p>
{isLoading && <p>loading...</p>}
<button onClick={() => previousStep()}>Previous</button>
<button onClick={() => nextStep()}>Next</button>
<button onClick={() => goToStep(2)}>Go to the last step</button>
<div>
Has next step: {!isLastStep ? '✅' : '⛔'}
<br />
Has previous step : {!isFirstStep ? '✅' : '⛔'}
</div>
Active step: {activeStep + 1} <br />
);
};
It's recommended to pass the shared components to the
header or
footer in the
Wizard to avoid duplication.
Small playground to showcase the functionalities of
react-use-wizard:
https://devrnt.github.io/react-use-wizard/
Following use cases are available in the playground
Source code can be found here.
Go to examples to check out some integrations (Gatsby, NextJS...).
You can attach an async step handler to a step as well. Make sure to make to either pass an async function or return a promise (async) function:
const Step1 = () => {
const { handleStep } = useWizard();
// Async function
handleStep(async () => {
await fetch(...);
});
// OR
// Return promise
handleStep(() => {
return fetch(...);
});
...
}
If no errors are thrown then the wizard will go to the next step, so no need to call
nextStep by yourself.
If an error is thrown in the attached function the wizard will just stay at the same step and will rethrow the error. (So you can try-catch in your attached function).
If an async function is attached to
handleStep the
isLoading property will indicate the loading state of the function. In general
isLoading will reflect the handler promise state: will be
true if the handler promise is pending and
false when the handler is either fulfilled or rejected.
Since
react-use-wizard is focused to manage the logic of a wizard it doesn't mean you can't add some animation by your own. Add any animation library that you like. I highly suggest framer-motion to add your animations.
Checkout this example to see how a step can be animated with framer motion.
Since Internet Explorer 11 doesn't support promises or async functions you'll need to install a polyfill for the
regenerator-runtime.
In general using react-app-polyfill is recommended, it includes polyfills for various browsers.