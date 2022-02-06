Note:
wss://demos.kaazing.com/echo has been down lately, so the demo will fail to connect when using that as the endpoint. On the plus side, this demonstrates the behavior of a connection failure.
React Hook designed to provide robust WebSocket integrations to your React Components. Experimental support for SocketIO (read documentation below for more information)
Pull requests welcomed!
useWebSocket now returns an object instead of an array. This allows you to pick out specific features/properties to suit your use-case as well as removing mental overhead of keeping track of item order.
lastJsonMessage and
sendJsonMessage added to return value to reduce need to stringify and parse outgoing and incoming messages at the component level.
false as the third parameter. This provides a more explicit solution than the previous method of setting the
socketUrl to
null. Both methods work and are supported usage.
import React, { useState, useCallback, useEffect } from 'react';
import useWebSocket, { ReadyState } from 'react-use-websocket';
export const WebSocketDemo = () => {
//Public API that will echo messages sent to it back to the client
const [socketUrl, setSocketUrl] = useState('wss://echo.websocket.org');
const [messageHistory, setMessageHistory] = useState([]);
const { sendMessage, lastMessage, readyState } = useWebSocket(socketUrl);
useEffect(() => {
if (lastMessage !== null) {
setMessageHistory((prev) => prev.concat(lastMessage));
}
}, [lastMessage, setMessageHistory]);
const handleClickChangeSocketUrl = useCallback(
() => setSocketUrl('wss://demos.kaazing.com/echo'),
[]
);
const handleClickSendMessage = useCallback(() => sendMessage('Hello'), []);
const connectionStatus = {
[ReadyState.CONNECTING]: 'Connecting',
[ReadyState.OPEN]: 'Open',
[ReadyState.CLOSING]: 'Closing',
[ReadyState.CLOSED]: 'Closed',
[ReadyState.UNINSTANTIATED]: 'Uninstantiated',
}[readyState];
return (
<div>
<button onClick={handleClickChangeSocketUrl}>
Click Me to change Socket Url
</button>
<button
onClick={handleClickSendMessage}
disabled={readyState !== ReadyState.OPEN}
>
Click Me to send 'Hello'
</button>
<span>The WebSocket is currently {connectionStatus}</span>
{lastMessage ? <span>Last message: {lastMessage.data}</span> : null}
<ul>
{messageHistory.map((message, idx) => (
<span key={idx}>{message ? message.data : null}</span>
))}
</ul>
</div>
);
};
From the example above, the component will rerender every time the
readyState of the WebSocket changes, as well as when the WebSocket receives a message (which will change
lastMessage).
sendMessage is a memoized callback that will pass the message to the current WebSocket (referenced to internally with
useRef).
A demo of this can be found here. Each component uses its own
useWebSocket hook. This implementation takes advantage of passing an optional options object (documented below). Among setting event callbacks (for
onmessage,
onclose,
onerror, and
onopen) that will log to the console, it is using the
share option -- if multiple components pass the same socketUrl to
useWebSocket and with
share set to true, then only a single WebSocket will be created and
useWebSocket will manage subscriptions/unsubscriptions internally.
useWebSocket will keep track of how many subscribers any given WebSocket has and will automatically free it from memory once there are no subscribers remaining (a subscriber unsubscribes when it either unmounts or changes its socketUrl). Of course, multiple WebSockets can be created with the same target url, and so components are not required to share the same communication pipeline.
npm install react-use-websocket
import useWebSocket from 'react-use-websocket';
// In functional React component
// This can also be an async getter function. See notes below on Async Urls.
const socketUrl = 'wss://echo.websocket.org';
const {
sendMessage,
sendJsonMessage,
lastMessage,
lastJsonMessage,
readyState,
getWebSocket,
} = useWebSocket(socketUrl, {
onOpen: () => console.log('opened'),
//Will attempt to reconnect on all close events, such as server shutting down
shouldReconnect: (closeEvent) => true,
});
type UseWebSocket = (
//Url can be return value of a memoized async function.
url: string | () => Promise<string>,
options: {
fromSocketIO?: boolean;
queryParams?: { [field: string]: any };
protocols?: string | string[];
share?: boolean;
onOpen?: (event: WebSocketEventMap['open']) => void;
onClose?: (event: WebSocketEventMap['close']) => void;
onMessage?: (event: WebSocketEventMap['message']) => void;
onError?: (event: WebSocketEventMap['error']) => void;
onReconnectStop?: (numAttempts: number) => void;
shouldReconnect?: (event: WebSocketEventMap['close']) => boolean;
reconnectInterval?: number;
reconnectAttempts?: number;
filter?: (message: WebSocketEventMap['message']) => boolean;
retryOnError?: boolean;
eventSourceOptions?: EventSourceInit;
} = {},
shouldConnect: boolean = true,
): {
sendMessage: (message: string, keep: boolean = true) => void,
//jsonMessage must be JSON-parsable
sendJsonMessage: (jsonMessage: any, keep: boolean = true) => void,
//null before first received message
lastMessage: WebSocketEventMap['message'] | null,
//null before first received message. If message.data is not JSON parsable, then this will be a static empty object
lastJsonMessage: WebSocketEventMap['message']['data'] | null,
// -1 if uninstantiated, otherwise follows WebSocket readyState mapping: 0: 'Connecting', 1 'OPEN', 2: 'CLOSING', 3: 'CLOSED'
readyState: number,
// If using a shared websocket, return value will be a proxy-wrapped websocket, with certain properties/methods protected
getWebSocket: () => (WebSocket | null),
}
Instead of passing a string as the first argument to useWebSocket, you can pass a function that returns a string (or a promise that resolves to a string). It's important to note, however, that other rules still apply -- namely, that if the function reference changes, then it will be called again, potentially instantiating a new WebSocket if the returned url changes.
import useWebSocket from 'react-use-websocket';
// In functional React component
const getSocketUrl = useCallback(() => {
return new Promise((resolve) => {
setTimeout(() => {
resolve('wss://echo.websocket.org');
}, 2000);
});
}, []);
const { sendMessage, lastMessage, readyState, getWebSocket } = useWebSocket(
getSocketUrl,
STATIC_OPTIONS
);
type sendMessage = (message: string, keep: boolean = true) => void;
The argument sent through sendMessage will be passed directly to WebSocket#
send.
sendMessage will be static, and thus can be passed down through children components without triggering prop changes. Messages sent before the WebSocket is open will be queued up and sent on connection. If you don't want to use messages queue for a particular message you should use a 'keep' parameter.
type sendJsonMessage = (message: any, keep: boolean = true) => void;
Message will first be passed through
JSON.stringify.
type lastMessage = WebSocketEventMap['message'];
Will be an unparsed
MessageEvent received from the WebSocket.
type lastMessage = any;
A
JSON.parsed object from the
lastMessage. If
lastMessage is not a valid JSON string,
lastJsonMessage will be an empty object.
enum ReadyState {
UNINSTANTIATED = -1,
CONNECTING = 0,
OPEN = 1,
CLOSING = 2,
CLOSED = 3,
}
Will be an integer representing the
readyState of the WebSocket.
-1 is not a valid WebSocket
readyState, but instead indicates that the WebSocket has not been instantiated yet (either because the url is
null or connect param is
false)
type getWebSocket = () => WebSocket | Proxy<WebSocket>;
If the WebSocket is shared, calling this function will lazily instantiate a
Proxy instance that wraps the underlying WebSocket. You can get and set properties on the return value that will directly interact with the WebSocket, however certain properties/methods are protected (cannot invoke
close or
send, and cannot redefine any of the event handlers like
onmessage,
onclose,
onopen and
onerror. An example of using this:
const { sendMessage, lastMessage, readyState, getWebSocket } = useWebSocket(
'wss://echo.websocket.org',
{ share: true }
);
useEffect(() => {
console.log(getWebSocket().binaryType);
//=> 'blob'
//Change binaryType property of WebSocket
getWebSocket().binaryType = 'arraybuffer';
console.log(getWebSocket().binaryType);
//=> 'arraybuffer'
//Attempt to change event handler
getWebSocket().onmessage = console.log;
//=> A warning is logged to console: 'The WebSocket's event handlers should be defined through the options object passed into useWebSocket.'
//Attempt to change an immutable property
getWebSocket().url = 'www.google.com';
console.log(getWebSocket().url);
//=> 'wss://echo.websocket.org'
//Attempt to call webSocket#send
getWebSocket().send('Hello from WebSocket');
//=> No message is sent, and no error thrown (a no-op function was returned), but an error will be logged to console: 'Calling methods directly on the WebSocket is not supported at this moment. You must use the methods returned by useWebSocket.'
}, []);
If the WebSocket is not shared (via options), then the return value is the underlying WebSocket, and thus methods such as
close and
send can be accessed and used.
By default,
useWebSocket will not attempt to reconnect to a WebSocket. This behavior can be modified through a few options. To attempt to reconnect on error events, set
Options#retryOnError to
true. Because
CloseEvents are less straight forward (e.g., was it triggered intentionally by the client or by something unexpected by the server restarting?),
Options#shouldReconnect must be provided as a callback, with the socket
CloseEvent as the first and only argument, and a return value of either
true or
false. If
true,
useWebSocket will attempt to reconnect up to a specified number of attempts (with a default of
20) at a specified interval (with a default of
5000 (ms)). The option properties for attempts is
Options#reconnectAttempts and the interval is
Options#reconnectInterval. As an example:
const didUnmount = useRef(false);
const [sendMessage, lastMessage, readyState] = useWebSocket(
'wss://echo.websocket.org',
{
shouldReconnect: (closeEvent) => {
/*
useWebSocket will handle unmounting for you, but this is an example of a
case in which you would not want it to automatically reconnect
*/
return didUnmount.current === false;
},
reconnectAttempts: 10,
reconnectInterval: 3000,
}
);
useEffect(() => {
return () => {
didUnmount.current = true;
};
}, []);
interface Options {
share?: boolean;
shouldReconnect?: (event: WebSocketEventMap['close']) => boolean;
reconnectInterval?: number;
reconnectAttempts?: number;
filter?: (message: WebSocketEventMap['message']) => boolean;
retryOnError?: boolean;
onOpen?: (event: WebSocketEventMap['open']) => void;
onClose?: (event: WebSocketEventMap['close']) => void;
onMessage?: (event: WebSocketEventMap['message']) => void;
onError?: (event: WebSocketEventMap['error']) => void;
onReconnectStop?: (numAttempted: number) => void;
fromSocketIO?: boolean;
queryParams?: {
[key: string]: string | number;
};
protocols?: string | string[];
eventSourceOptions?: EventSourceInit;
}
See section on Reconnecting.
Number of milliseconds to wait until it attempts to reconnect. Default is 5000.
Each of
Options#onMessage,
Options#onError,
Options#onClose, and
Options#onOpen will be called on the corresponding WebSocket event, if provided. Each will be passed the same event provided from the WebSocket.
If provided in options, will be called when websocket exceeds reconnect limit, either as provided in the options or the default value of 20.
If set to
true, a new WebSocket will not be instantiated if one for the same url has already been created for another component. Once all subscribing components have either unmounted or changed their target socket url, shared WebSockets will be closed and cleaned up. No other APIs should be affected by this.
SocketIO acts as a layer on top of the WebSocket protocol, and the required client-side implementation involves a few peculiarities. If you have a SocketIO back-end, or are converting a client-side application that uses the socketIO library, setting this to
true might be enough to allow
useWebSocket to work interchangeably. This is an experimental option as the SocketIO library might change its API at any time. This was tested with Socket IO
2.1.1.
Pass an object representing an arbitrary number of query parameters, which will be converted into stringified query params and appended to the WebSocket url.
const queryParams = {
user_id: 1,
room_id: 5,
};
//<url>?user_id=1&room_id=5
SocketIO sends messages in a format that isn't JSON-parsable. One example is:
"42["Action",{"key":"value"}]"
An extension of this hook is available by importing
useSocketIO:
import { useSocketIO } from 'react-use-websocket';
//Same API in component
const { sendMessage, lastMessage, readyState } = useSocketIO(
'http://localhost:3000/'
);
It is important to note that
lastMessage will not be a
MessageEvent, but instead an object with two keys:
type and
payload.
If a function is provided with the key
filter, incoming messages will be passed through the function, and only if it returns
true will the hook pass along the
lastMessage and update your component.
import { useEventSource } from 'react-use-websocket';
//Only the following three properties are provided
const { lastEvent, getEventSource, readyState } = useEventSource(
'http://localhost:3000/',
{
withCredentials: true,
events: {
message: (messageEvent) => {
console.log('This has type "message": ', messageEvent);
},
update: (messageEvent) => {
console.log('This has type "update": ', messageEvent);
},
},
}
);
If used, an EventSource will be instantiated instead of a WebSocket. Although it shares a very similar API with a WebSocket, there are a few differences:
EventSource will close when your component unmounts.
EventSource's onerror callback, and will also trigger
Options#onClose, if provided. In this case, reconnect logic is driven by
Options#retryOnError, instead of
Options#shouldReconnect.
EventSource, and as such, the CLOSED readyState is
2 for an
EventSource, whereas it is
3 for a WebSocket. For purposes of internal consistency, the
readyState returned by
useWebSocket will follow the
WebSocket enumeration and use
3 for the CLOSED event for both instance types.
getEventSource will return the underlying EventSource, even if
Options#share is used -- as opposed to the
WebSocket equivalent which returns a
Proxy.
sendMessage will not be provided.
There are some cases when the global state of the library won't reset with the page. The main behavior relies on the fact that a single page application operates only in one window, but some scenarios allow us to make a new window via
window.open and inject code there. In that case, child window will be closed, but the global state of the library remains the same in the main window. This happens because react does not finish components lifecycle on window close.
To avoid troubles with the new initialization of components related to the same URL, you can reset the global state for a specific connection based on your own logic.
import React, { useEffect } from 'react';
import { resetGlobalState } from 'react-use-websocket';
// insside second window opened via window.open
export const ChildWindow = () => {
useEffect(() => {
window.addEventListener('unload', () => {
resetGlobalState('wss://echo.websocket.org');
});
}, []);
};