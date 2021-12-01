openbase logo
react-use-scrollspy

by Patrick Puritscher
3.0.1 (see all)

Flexible React Hook to automatically update navigation based on scroll position

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

211

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-use-scrollspy

Build Status npm version npm GitHub license Donate

Example

Installation

react-use-scrollspy is a React Hook which requires React 16.8.0 or later.

// yarn
yarn add react-use-scrollspy
// or npm
npm i react-use-scrollspy --S

Usage

import useScrollSpy from 'react-use-scrollspy';
...
const activeSection = useScrollSpy({
  sectionElementRefs: [], // Array of References to DOM elements
});
ParameterDefaultTypeDescription
defaultValue0intDefault value that is returned (optional)
offsetPx0intSet offset (optional)
sectionElementRefs[][Ref]Array of Refs to observe (e.g. via React refs)

with Refs

Use React refs for section elements like in the provided example.

import React, { useRef } from 'react';
import useScrollSpy from 'react-use-scrollspy';

const App = () => {

  const sectionRefs = [
    useRef(null),
    useRef(null),
    useRef(null),
  ];

  const activeSection = useScrollSpy({
    sectionElementRefs: sectionRefs,
    offsetPx: -80,
  });

  return (
    <nav className="App-navigation">
      <span className={activeSection === 0 ? "App-navigation-item App-navigation-item--active" : "App-navigation-item"}>Section 1</span>
      <span className={activeSection === 1 ? "App-navigation-item App-navigation-item--active" : "App-navigation-item"}>Section 2</span>
      <span className={activeSection === 2 ? "App-navigation-item App-navigation-item--active" : "App-navigation-item"}>Section 3</span>
    </nav>

    <section className="App-section" ref={sectionRefs[0]}>
      <h1>Section 1</h1>
    </section>
    <section className="App-section" ref={sectionRefs[1]}>
      <h1>Section 2</h1>
    </section>
    <section className="App-section" ref={sectionRefs[2]}>
      <h1>Section 3</h1>
    </section>
  )

