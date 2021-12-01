Installation

react-use-scrollspy is a React Hook which requires React 16.8.0 or later.

// yarn yarn add react-use-scrollspy // or npm npm i react-use-scrollspy --S

Usage

import useScrollSpy from 'react-use-scrollspy' ; ... const activeSection = useScrollSpy({ sectionElementRefs : [], });

Parameter Default Type Description defaultValue 0 int Default value that is returned (optional) offsetPx 0 int Set offset (optional) sectionElementRefs [] [Ref] Array of Refs to observe (e.g. via React refs )

with Refs

Use React refs for section elements like in the provided example.