A react hook to use scroll position.

Usage

In a React functional component:

import React from 'react'; // Usually you would just need to import one of the following import { useScrollPosition, useScrollXPosition, useScrollYPosition } from 'react-use-scroll-position'; function Example() { const { x, y } = useScrollPosition(); const scrollX = useScrollXPosition(); const scrollY = useScrollYPosition(); return ( <> <p> {x} should equal to {scrollX}. </p> <p> {y} should equal to {scrollY}. </p> </> ); }

In a custom React hook

import { useScrollPosition } from 'react-use-scroll-position'; function useYourImagination() { const { x, y } = useScrollPosition(); return getSomethingAwesomeWith(x, y); }

Implementation details