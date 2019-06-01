openbase logo
react-use-scroll-position

by Wenchen Li
2.0.0 (see all)

A react hook to use scroll position

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Scroll

Readme

react-use-scroll-position

npm package

A react hook to use scroll position.

Usage

In a React functional component:

import React from 'react';
// Usually you would just need to import one of the following
import { useScrollPosition, useScrollXPosition, useScrollYPosition } from 'react-use-scroll-position';

function Example() {
  const { x, y } = useScrollPosition();
  const scrollX = useScrollXPosition();
  const scrollY = useScrollYPosition();
  return (
    <>
      <p>
        {x} should equal to {scrollX}.
      </p>
      <p>
        {y} should equal to {scrollY}.
      </p>
    </>
  );
}

In a custom React hook

import { useScrollPosition } from 'react-use-scroll-position';

function useYourImagination() {
  const { x, y } = useScrollPosition();
  return getSomethingAwesomeWith(x, y);
}

Implementation details

The scroll event handler is throttled by requestAnimationFrame.

Alternatives

react-use-gesture👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
189K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rhs
react-horizontal-scrolling-menuHorizontal scrolling menu component for React.
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
react-waypointA React component to execute a function whenever you scroll to an element.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
251K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rs
react-scrollReact scroll component
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
432K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ris
react-infinite-scroll-componentAn awesome Infinite Scroll component in react.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
416K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
react-list:scroll: A versatile infinite scroll React component.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
149K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
