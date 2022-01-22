React hook for handling promises.
While this works and is an interesting use of hooks, it might be a better idea to use Suspense when dealing with promises.
Suspense isn't still fully released, but you can start using it with
React.lazy.
Using npm:
$ npm install --save react-use-promise
Using yarn:
$ yarn add react-use-promise
Since this module uses React's new Hooks feature,
to try this out you'll need to install at least version
16.8.0
of
react and
react-dom:
$ yarn add react@^16.8.0 react-dom@^16.8.0
import React, { useMemo } from 'react';
import usePromise from 'react-use-promise';
function Example() {
const [result, error, state] = usePromise(
() => new Promise(resolve => {
setTimeout(() => resolve('foo'), 2000);
}),
[]
);
return (
<div>
<p>{state}</p>
<p>{result || error}</p>
</div>
);
}
usePromise<Result, Error>(
Promise<Result, Error> | () => Promise<Result, Error>,
Array<any>
): [
Result,
Error,
'pending' | 'resolved' | 'rejected'
]
Receives a promise or a function that returns a promise and returns an array
with the promise's result, error and state. The state is a string that can
have one of three values:
'pending',
'resolved' or
'rejected'.
Note: You'll need to pass the inputs array to
usePromise, otherwise
this will try to resolve the promise on every render. For example:
const [response, error] = usePromise(
() => fetch(url),
[url]
);
This will only call
fetch again when the
url changes.
If you only want to resolve the promise once, pass an empty array, like this:
const [result, error] = usePromise(
() => Notification.requestPermission(),
[]
);
Clone the repo and install the dependencies by running
yarn on the project's
root directory (or
npm install, if you don't have yarn installed).
Tests can be run with
yarn test (or
npm test) and there's an example
application that can be run with
yarn example (or
npm run example).
Please feel free to submit any issues or pull requests.
MIT