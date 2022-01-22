React hook for handling promises.

Disclaimer

While this works and is an interesting use of hooks, it might be a better idea to use Suspense when dealing with promises.

Suspense isn't still fully released, but you can start using it with React.lazy .

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install --save react-use-promise

Using yarn:

$ yarn add react-use-promise

Since this module uses React's new Hooks feature, to try this out you'll need to install at least version 16.8.0 of react and react-dom :

$ yarn add react@^16.8.0 react-dom@^16.8.0

Usage

import React, { useMemo } from 'react' ; import usePromise from 'react-use-promise' ; function Example ( ) { const [result, error, state] = usePromise( () => new Promise ( resolve => { setTimeout( () => resolve( 'foo' ), 2000 ); }), [] ); return ( < div > < p > {state} </ p > < p > {result || error} </ p > </ div > ); }

API

usePromise<Result, Error >( Promise <Result, Error > | () => Promise <Result, Error >, Array <any> ): [ Result, Error , 'pending' | 'resolved' | 'rejected' ]

Receives a promise or a function that returns a promise and returns an array with the promise's result, error and state. The state is a string that can have one of three values: 'pending' , 'resolved' or 'rejected' .

Note: You'll need to pass the inputs array to usePromise , otherwise this will try to resolve the promise on every render. For example:

const [response, error] = usePromise( () => fetch(url), [url] );

This will only call fetch again when the url changes.

If you only want to resolve the promise once, pass an empty array, like this:

const [result, error] = usePromise( () => Notification.requestPermission(), [] );

Development

Clone the repo and install the dependencies by running yarn on the project's root directory (or npm install , if you don't have yarn installed).

Tests can be run with yarn test (or npm test ) and there's an example application that can be run with yarn example (or npm run example ).

Contributing

Please feel free to submit any issues or pull requests.

License

MIT