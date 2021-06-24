A React hook to help manage pagination state

✨ Features

🛠 State-only hook & callbacks, you provide your own UI controls

📦 Compatible with any pagination method like GraphQL Relay Cursor, OData, etc.

⚡️ Works with both server side and client side pagination

🐜 Simple and lightweight — less than 2KB gzipped

Example

import { usePagination } from "react-use-pagination" ; function App ( ) { const [data] = React.useState([]); const { currentPage, totalPages, setNextPage, setPreviousPage, nextEnabled, previousEnabled, startIndex, endIndex, } = usePagination({ totalItems : data.length }); return ( < div > < MyDataTable data = {data.slice(startIndex, endIndex )} /> < button onClick = {setPreviousPage} disabled = {!previousEnabled} > Previous Page </ button > < span > Current Page: {currentPage} of {totalPages} </ span > < button onClick = {setNextPage} disabled = {!nextEnabled} > Next Page </ button > </ div > ); }

Detailed Example

Try out an example on CodeSandbox that showcases full server side pagination

API

const paginationState = usePagination(options);

options

type Options = { totalItems: number ; initialPage?: number ; initialPageSize?: number ; };

paginationState

type PaginationState = { currentPage: number ; startIndex: number ; endIndex: number ; nextEnabled: number ; previousEnabled: number ; pageSize: number ; setPage: ( page: number ) => void ; setNextPage: () => void ; setPreviousPage: () => void ; setPageSize: ( pageSize: number , nextPage?: number = 0 ) => void ; };

Client Side Pagination

startIndex and endIndex can be used to implement client-side pagination. The simplest possible usage is to pass these properties directly to Array.slice :

const [data] = React.useState([ "apple" , "banana" , "cherry" ]); const { startIndex, endIndex } = usePagination({ totalItems : data.length, initialPageSize : 1 }); return ( < ul > {data.slice(startIndex, endIndex).map((item) => ( < li > {item} </ li > ))} </ ul > );

Server Side Pagination

You can find a complete working example in the Detailed Example section

startIndex and pageSize can be used to implement a standard limit/offset (also known as top/skip) type of pagination: