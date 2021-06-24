import { usePagination } from "react-use-pagination";
function App() {
const [data] = React.useState([]); // <- your data
const {
currentPage,
totalPages,
setNextPage,
setPreviousPage,
nextEnabled,
previousEnabled,
startIndex,
endIndex,
} = usePagination({ totalItems: data.length });
return (
<div>
<MyDataTable data={data.slice(startIndex, endIndex)} />
<button onClick={setPreviousPage} disabled={!previousEnabled}>
Previous Page
</button>
<span>
Current Page: {currentPage} of {totalPages}
</span>
<button onClick={setNextPage} disabled={!nextEnabled}>
Next Page
</button>
</div>
);
}
Try out an example on CodeSandbox that showcases full server side pagination
const paginationState = usePagination(options);
options
type Options = {
totalItems: number;
initialPage?: number; // (default: 0)
initialPageSize?: number; // (default: 0)
};
paginationState
type PaginationState = {
// The current page
currentPage: number;
// The first index of the page window
startIndex: number;
// The last index of the page window
endIndex: number;
// Whether the next button should be enabled
nextEnabled: number;
// Whether the previous button should be enabled
previousEnabled: number;
// The total page size
pageSize: number;
// Jump directly to a page
setPage: (page: number) => void;
// Jump to the next page
setNextPage: () => void;
// Jump to the previous page
setPreviousPage: () => void;
// Set the page size
setPageSize: (pageSize: number, nextPage?: number = 0) => void;
};
startIndex and
endIndex can be used to implement client-side pagination. The simplest possible usage is to pass these properties directly to
Array.slice:
const [data] = React.useState(["apple", "banana", "cherry"]);
const { startIndex, endIndex } = usePagination({ totalItems: data.length, initialPageSize: 1 });
return (
<ul>
{data.slice(startIndex, endIndex).map((item) => (
<li>{item}</li>
))}
</ul>
);
You can find a complete working example in the Detailed Example section
startIndex and
pageSize can be used to implement a standard limit/offset (also known as top/skip) type of pagination:
// Keep track of length separately from data, since data fetcher depends on pagination state
const [length, setLength] = React.useState(0);
// Pagination hook
const { startIndex, pageSize } = usePagination({ totalItems: length, initialPageSize: 1 });
// Fetch Data
const [_, data] = usePromise(
React.useCallback(
() => fetchUsers({ offset: startIndex, limit: pageSize }),
[startIndex, pageSize]
)
);
// When data changes, update length
React.useEffect(() => {
setLength(data.length);
}, [data]);
return (
<ul>
{data.slice(startIndex, endIndex).map((item) => (
<li>{item}</li>
))}
</ul>
);