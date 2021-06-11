React hook which listens for pressed keys.

Usage

useKeypress(keys, handler);

Parameters

keys a single or array of key value(s) to listen to.

a single or array of key value(s) to listen to. handler function to be called when one of the matching key values has been pressed.

Example

Listening to a single key:

import useKeypress from 'react-use-keypress' ; const Example = ( props ) => { useKeypress( 'Escape' , () => { }); };

Listening to multiple keys:

import useKeypress from 'react-use-keypress' ; const Example = ( props ) => { useKeypress([ 'ArrowLeft' , 'ArrowRight' ], (event) => { if (event.key === 'ArrowLeft' ) { moveLeft(); } else { moveRight(); } }); };

Browser Support

Includes a shim for the KeyboardEvent.key property to handle inconsistencies from Internet Explorer and older versions of Edge and Firefox.

Requirements

Requires a minimum of React version 16.8.0 for the Hooks API.