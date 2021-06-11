openbase logo
ruk

react-use-keypress

by Jacob
1.3.0 (see all)

👇 React hook which listens for pressed keys.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Keyboard Events

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-use-keypress

React hook which listens for pressed keys.

Usage

useKeypress(keys, handler);

Parameters

  • keys a single or array of key value(s) to listen to.
  • handler function to be called when one of the matching key values has been pressed.

Example

Listening to a single key:

import useKeypress from 'react-use-keypress';

const Example = (props) => {
  // ...
  useKeypress('Escape', () => {
    // Do something when the user has pressed the Escape key
  });
  // ...
};

Listening to multiple keys:

import useKeypress from 'react-use-keypress';

const Example = (props) => {
  // ...
  useKeypress(['ArrowLeft', 'ArrowRight'], (event) => {
    if (event.key === 'ArrowLeft') {
      moveLeft();
    } else {
      moveRight();
    }
  });
  // ...
};

Browser Support

Includes a shim for the KeyboardEvent.key property to handle inconsistencies from Internet Explorer and older versions of Edge and Firefox.

Requirements

Requires a minimum of React version 16.8.0 for the Hooks API.

