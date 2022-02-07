A React Intercom integration powered by hooks.

Features

Hooks

Written in TypeScript

Documented, self explaining methods

Tiny size without any external libraries

Safeguard for SSR environments (NextJS, Gatsby)

Compatible to hook into existing Intercom intance (loaded by Segment)

Installation

yarn add react-use-intercom

Quickstart

import * as React from 'react' ; import { IntercomProvider, useIntercom } from 'react-use-intercom' ; const INTERCOM_APP_ID = 'your-intercom-app-id' ; const App = () => ( < IntercomProvider appId = {INTERCOM_APP_ID} > < HomePage /> </ IntercomProvider > ); const HomePage = () => { const { boot, shutdown, hide, show, update } = useIntercom(); return < button onClick = {boot} > Boot intercom! ☎️ </ button > ; };

API

IntercomProvider

IntercomProvider is used to initialize the window.Intercom instance. It makes sure the initialization is only done once. If any listeners are passed, the IntercomProvider will make sure these are attached.

Place the IntercomProvider as high as possible in your application. This will make sure you can call useIntercom anywhere.

Props

name type description required default appId string app ID of your Intercom instance true children React.ReactNode React children true autoBoot boolean indicates if Intercom should be automatically booted. If true no need to call boot , the IntercomProvider will call it for you false false onHide () => void triggered when the Messenger hides false onShow () => void triggered when the Messenger shows false onUnreadCountChange (number) => void triggered when the current number of unread messages changes false shouldInitialize boolean indicates if the Intercom should be initialized. Can be used in multistaged environment false true apiBase string If you need to route your Messenger requests through a different endpoint than the default. Generally speaking, this is not needed.

Format: https://${INTERCOM_APP_ID}.intercom-messenger.com (See: https://github.com/devrnt/react-use-intercom/pull/96) false initializeDelay number Indicates if the intercom initialization should be delayed, delay is in ms, defaults to 0. See https://github.com/devrnt/react-use-intercom/pull/236 false autoBootProps IntercomProps Pass properties to boot method when autoBoot is true false

Example

const App = () => { const [unreadMessagesCount, setUnreadMessagesCount] = React.useState( 0 ); const onHide = () => console .log( 'Intercom did hide the Messenger' ); const onShow = () => console .log( 'Intercom did show the Messenger' ); const onUnreadCountChange = ( amount: number ) => { console .log( 'Intercom has a new unread message' ); setUnreadMessagesCount(amount); }; return ( < IntercomProvider appId = {INTERCOM_APP_ID} onHide = {onHide} onShow = {onShow} onUnreadCountChange = {onUnreadCountChange} autoBoot > < p > Hi there, I am a child of the IntercomProvider </ p > </ IntercomProvider > ); };

useIntercom

Used to retrieve all methods bundled with Intercom. These are based on the official Intercom docs. Some extra methods were added to improve convenience.

Make sure IntercomProvider is wrapped around your component when calling useIntercom() .

Remark - You can't use useIntercom() in the same component where IntercomProvider is initialized.

Methods

name type description boot (props?: IntercomProps) => void boots the Intercom instance, not needed if autoBoot in IntercomProvider is true shutdown () => void shuts down the Intercom instance hardShutdown () => void same functionality as shutdown , but makes sure the Intercom cookies, window.Intercom and window.intercomSettings are removed. update (props?: IntercomProps) => void updates the Intercom instance with the supplied props. To initiate a 'ping', call update without props hide () => void hides the Messenger, will call onHide if supplied to IntercomProvider show () => void shows the Messenger, will call onShow if supplied to IntercomProvider showMessages () => void shows the Messenger with the message list showNewMessages (content?: string) => void shows the Messenger as if a new conversation was just created. If content is passed, it will fill in the message composer getVisitorId () => string gets the visitor id startTour (tourId: number) => void starts a tour based on the tourId trackEvent (event: string, metaData?: object) => void submits an event with optional metaData showArticle (articleId: string) => void opens the Messenger with the specified article by articleId

Example

import * as React from 'react' ; import { IntercomProvider, useIntercom } from 'react-use-intercom' ; const INTERCOM_APP_ID = 'your-intercom-app-id' ; const App = () => ( < IntercomProvider appId = {INTERCOM_APP_ID} > < HomePage /> </ IntercomProvider > ); const HomePage = () => { const { boot, shutdown, hardShutdown, update, hide, show, showMessages, showNewMessages, getVisitorId, startTour, trackEvent, showArticle } = useIntercom(); const bootWithProps = () => boot({ name : 'Russo' }); const updateWithProps = () => update({ name : 'Ossur' }); const handleNewMessages = () => showNewMessages(); const handleNewMessagesWithContent = () => showNewMessages( 'content' ); const handleGetVisitorId = () => console .log(getVisitorId()); const handleStartTour = () => startTour( 123 ); const handleTrackEvent = () => trackEvent( 'invited-friend' ); const handleTrackEventWithMetaData = () => trackEvent( 'invited-frind' , { name : 'Russo' , }); const handleShowArticle = () => showArticle( 123456 ); return ( <> < button onClick = {boot} > Boot intercom </ button > < button onClick = {bootWithProps} > Boot with props </ button > < button onClick = {shutdown} > Shutdown </ button > < button onClick = {hardShutdown} > Hard shutdown </ button > < button onClick = {update} > Update clean session </ button > < button onClick = {updateWithProps} > Update session with props </ button > < button onClick = {show} > Show messages </ button > < button onClick = {hide} > Hide messages </ button > < button onClick = {showMessages} > Show message list </ button > < button onClick = {handleNewMessages} > Show new messages </ button > < button onClick = {handleNewMessagesWithContent} > Show new message with pre-filled content </ button > < button onClick = {handleGetVisitorId} > Get visitor id </ button > < button onClick = {handleStartTour} > Start tour </ button > < button onClick = {handleTrackEvent} > Track event </ button > < button onClick = {handleTrackEventWithMetaData} > Track event with metadata </ button > < button onClick = {handleShowArticle} > Open article in Messenger </ button > </> ); };

IntercomProps

All the Intercom default attributes/props are camel cased ( appId instead of app_id ) in react-use-intercom , see IntercomProps to see what attributes you can pass to boot or update . Or check the Intercom docs to see all the available attributes/props.

Remark - all the listed Intercom attributes here are snake cased, in react-use-intercom are these camel cased.

Custom attributes

Still want to pass custom attributes to Intercom? Whether boot or update is used, you can add your custom properties by passing these through customAttributes in the boot or update method.

Remark - the keys of the customAttributes object should be snake cased (this is how Intercom wants them). They are rawly passed to Intercom.

const { boot } = useIntercom(); boot({ name : 'Russo' , customAttributes : { custom_attribute_key : 'hi there' }, })

Playground

Small playground to showcase the functionalities of react-use-intercom .

useIntercom

https://devrnt.github.io/react-use-intercom/#/useIntercom

useIntercom (with Intercom tour)

https://devrnt.github.io/react-use-intercom/#/useIntercomTour

Examples

Go to examples to check out some integrations (Gatsby, NextJS...).

TypeScript

All the possible pre-defined options to pass to the Intercom instance are typed. So whenever you have to pass IntercomProps, all the possible properties will be available out of the box. These props are JavaScript 'friendly', so camelCase. No need to pass the props with snake_cased keys.

Remark - if you want to pass custom properties, you should still use snake_cased keys.

Troubleshoot

I'm seeing Please wrap your component with IntercomProvider in the console. Make sure IntercomProvider is initialized before calling useIntercom() . You only need to initialize IntercomProvider once. It is advised to initialize IntercomProvider as high as possible in your application tree.

Make sure you aren't calling useIntercom() in the same component where you initialized IntercomProvider .

I'm seeing Some invalid props were passed to IntercomProvider. Please check following props: [properties] in the console. Make sure you're passing the correct properties to the IntercomProvider . Check IntercomProvider to see all the properties. Mind that all the properties in react-use-intercom are camel cased, except for the customAttributes property in the boot and update method from useIntercom .

Advanced

Delay initialization

<IntercomProvider /> uses an official intercom snippet and is directly initialized on load. In the background this snippet will load some external code that makes Intercom work. All of this magic happens on the initial load and in some use cases this can become problematic (E.g. when LCP is priority).

Since v1.2.0 it's possible to delay this initialisation by passing initializeDelay in <IntercomProvider /> (it's in milliseconds). However most of the users won't need to mess with this.

For reference see https://github.com/devrnt/react-use-intercom/pull/236 and https://forum.intercom.com/s/question/0D52G00004WxWLs/can-i-delay-loading-intercom-on-my-site-to-reduce-the-js-load

useCallback

To reduce the amount of re-renders in your React application I suggest to make use of useCallback

TLDR: useCallback will return a memoized version of the callback that only changes if one of the dependencies has changed.

This can be applied to both the IntercomProvider events and the useIntercom methods. It depends on how many times your main app gets re-rendered.

Example