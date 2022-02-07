A React Intercom integration powered by hooks.
yarn add react-use-intercom
import * as React from 'react';
import { IntercomProvider, useIntercom } from 'react-use-intercom';
const INTERCOM_APP_ID = 'your-intercom-app-id';
const App = () => (
<IntercomProvider appId={INTERCOM_APP_ID}>
<HomePage />
</IntercomProvider>
);
// Anywhere in your app
const HomePage = () => {
const { boot, shutdown, hide, show, update } = useIntercom();
return <button onClick={boot}>Boot intercom! ☎️</button>;
};
IntercomProvider is used to initialize the
window.Intercom instance. It makes sure the initialization is only done once. If any listeners are passed, the
IntercomProvider will make sure these are attached.
Place the
IntercomProvider as high as possible in your application. This will make sure you can call
useIntercom anywhere.
|name
|type
|description
|required
|default
|appId
|string
|app ID of your Intercom instance
|true
|children
|React.ReactNode
|React children
|true
|autoBoot
|boolean
|indicates if Intercom should be automatically booted. If
true no need to call
boot, the
IntercomProvider will call it for you
|false
|false
|onHide
|() => void
|triggered when the Messenger hides
|false
|onShow
|() => void
|triggered when the Messenger shows
|false
|onUnreadCountChange
|(number) => void
|triggered when the current number of unread messages changes
|false
|shouldInitialize
|boolean
|indicates if the Intercom should be initialized. Can be used in multistaged environment
|false
|true
|apiBase
|string
|If you need to route your Messenger requests through a different endpoint than the default. Generally speaking, this is not needed.
Format:
https://${INTERCOM_APP_ID}.intercom-messenger.com (See: https://github.com/devrnt/react-use-intercom/pull/96)
|false
|initializeDelay
|number
|Indicates if the intercom initialization should be delayed, delay is in ms, defaults to 0. See https://github.com/devrnt/react-use-intercom/pull/236
|false
|autoBootProps
|IntercomProps
|Pass properties to
boot method when
autoBoot is
true
|false
const App = () => {
const [unreadMessagesCount, setUnreadMessagesCount] = React.useState(0);
const onHide = () => console.log('Intercom did hide the Messenger');
const onShow = () => console.log('Intercom did show the Messenger');
const onUnreadCountChange = (amount: number) => {
console.log('Intercom has a new unread message');
setUnreadMessagesCount(amount);
};
return (
<IntercomProvider
appId={INTERCOM_APP_ID}
onHide={onHide}
onShow={onShow}
onUnreadCountChange={onUnreadCountChange}
autoBoot
>
<p>Hi there, I am a child of the IntercomProvider</p>
</IntercomProvider>
);
};
Used to retrieve all methods bundled with Intercom. These are based on the official Intercom docs. Some extra methods were added to improve convenience.
Make sure
IntercomProvider is wrapped around your component when calling
useIntercom().
Remark - You can't use
useIntercom() in the same component where
IntercomProvider is initialized.
|name
|type
|description
|boot
|(props?: IntercomProps) => void
|boots the Intercom instance, not needed if
autoBoot in
IntercomProvider is
true
|shutdown
|() => void
|shuts down the Intercom instance
|hardShutdown
|() => void
|same functionality as
shutdown, but makes sure the Intercom cookies,
window.Intercom and
window.intercomSettings are removed.
|update
|(props?: IntercomProps) => void
|updates the Intercom instance with the supplied props. To initiate a 'ping', call
update without props
|hide
|() => void
|hides the Messenger, will call
onHide if supplied to
IntercomProvider
|show
|() => void
|shows the Messenger, will call
onShow if supplied to
IntercomProvider
|showMessages
|() => void
|shows the Messenger with the message list
|showNewMessages
|(content?: string) => void
|shows the Messenger as if a new conversation was just created. If
content is passed, it will fill in the message composer
|getVisitorId
|() => string
|gets the visitor id
|startTour
|(tourId: number) => void
|starts a tour based on the
tourId
|trackEvent
|(event: string, metaData?: object) => void
|submits an
event with optional
metaData
|showArticle
|(articleId: string) => void
|opens the Messenger with the specified article by
articleId
import * as React from 'react';
import { IntercomProvider, useIntercom } from 'react-use-intercom';
const INTERCOM_APP_ID = 'your-intercom-app-id';
const App = () => (
<IntercomProvider appId={INTERCOM_APP_ID}>
<HomePage />
</IntercomProvider>
);
const HomePage = () => {
const {
boot,
shutdown,
hardShutdown,
update,
hide,
show,
showMessages,
showNewMessages,
getVisitorId,
startTour,
trackEvent,
showArticle
} = useIntercom();
const bootWithProps = () => boot({ name: 'Russo' });
const updateWithProps = () => update({ name: 'Ossur' });
const handleNewMessages = () => showNewMessages();
const handleNewMessagesWithContent = () => showNewMessages('content');
const handleGetVisitorId = () => console.log(getVisitorId());
const handleStartTour = () => startTour(123);
const handleTrackEvent = () => trackEvent('invited-friend');
const handleTrackEventWithMetaData = () =>
trackEvent('invited-frind', {
name: 'Russo',
});
const handleShowArticle = () => showArticle(123456);
return (
<>
<button onClick={boot}>Boot intercom</button>
<button onClick={bootWithProps}>Boot with props</button>
<button onClick={shutdown}>Shutdown</button>
<button onClick={hardShutdown}>Hard shutdown</button>
<button onClick={update}>Update clean session</button>
<button onClick={updateWithProps}>Update session with props</button>
<button onClick={show}>Show messages</button>
<button onClick={hide}>Hide messages</button>
<button onClick={showMessages}>Show message list</button>
<button onClick={handleNewMessages}>Show new messages</button>
<button onClick={handleNewMessagesWithContent}>
Show new message with pre-filled content
</button>
<button onClick={handleGetVisitorId}>Get visitor id</button>
<button onClick={handleStartTour}>Start tour</button>
<button onClick={handleTrackEvent}>Track event</button>
<button onClick={handleTrackEventWithMetaData}>
Track event with metadata
</button>
<button onClick={handleShowArticle}>Open article in Messenger</button>
</>
);
};
All the Intercom default attributes/props are camel cased (
appId instead of
app_id) in
react-use-intercom, see IntercomProps to see what attributes you can pass to
boot or
update. Or check the Intercom docs
to see all the available attributes/props.
Remark - all the listed Intercom attributes here are snake cased, in
react-use-intercom are these camel cased.
Still want to pass custom attributes to Intercom? Whether
boot or
update is used, you can add your custom properties by passing these through
customAttributes in the
boot or
update method.
Remark - the keys of the
customAttributes object should be snake cased (this is how Intercom wants them). They are rawly passed to Intercom.
const { boot } = useIntercom();
boot({
name: 'Russo',
customAttributes: { custom_attribute_key: 'hi there' },
})
Small playground to showcase the functionalities of
react-use-intercom.
https://devrnt.github.io/react-use-intercom/#/useIntercom
https://devrnt.github.io/react-use-intercom/#/useIntercomTour
Go to examples to check out some integrations (Gatsby, NextJS...).
All the possible pre-defined options to pass to the Intercom instance are typed. So whenever you have to pass IntercomProps, all the possible properties will be available out of the box.
These props are
JavaScript 'friendly', so camelCase. No need to pass the props with snake_cased keys.
Remark - if you want to pass custom properties, you should still use snake_cased keys.
Please wrap your component with IntercomProvider in the console.
Make sure
IntercomProvideris initialized before calling
useIntercom(). You only need to initialize
IntercomProvideronce. It is advised to initialize
IntercomProvideras high as possible in your application tree.
Make sure you aren't calling
useIntercom()in the same component where you initialized
IntercomProvider.
Some invalid props were passed to IntercomProvider. Please check following props: [properties] in the console.
Make sure you're passing the correct properties to the
IntercomProvider. Check IntercomProvider to see all the properties. Mind that all the properties in
react-use-intercomare camel cased, except for the
customAttributesproperty in the
bootand
updatemethod from
useIntercom.
<IntercomProvider /> uses an official intercom snippet and is directly initialized on load. In the background this snippet will load some external code that makes Intercom work. All of this magic happens on the initial load and in some use cases this can become problematic (E.g. when LCP is priority).
Since v1.2.0 it's possible to delay this initialisation by passing
initializeDelay in
<IntercomProvider /> (it's in milliseconds). However most of the users won't need to mess with this.
For reference see https://github.com/devrnt/react-use-intercom/pull/236 and https://forum.intercom.com/s/question/0D52G00004WxWLs/can-i-delay-loading-intercom-on-my-site-to-reduce-the-js-load
To reduce the amount of re-renders in your React application I suggest to make use of
useCallback
TLDR:
useCallback will return a memoized version of the callback that only changes if one of the dependencies has changed.
This can be applied to both the
IntercomProvider events and the
useIntercom methods. It depends on how many times your main app gets re-rendered.
import * as React from 'react';
import { IntercomProvider, useIntercom } from 'react-use-intercom';
const INTERCOM_APP_ID = 'your-intercom-app-id';
const App = () => {
// const onHide = () => console.log('Intercom did hide the Messenger');
const onHide = React.useCallback(
() => console.log('Intercom did hide the Messenger'),
[],
);
return (
<IntercomProvider appId={INTERCOM_APP_ID} onHide={onHide}>
<HomePage />
</IntercomProvider>
);
};
const HomePage = () => {
const { boot } = useIntercom();
// const bootWithProps = () => boot({ name: 'Russo' });
const bootWithProps = React.useCallback(() => boot({ name: 'Russo' }), [boot]);
return <button onClick={bootWithProps}>Boot with props</button>;
};