ruh

react-use-hover

by Andrew Branch
2.0.0 (see all)

State hook to determine whether a React element is being hovered

Documentation
1.7K

49

10mos ago

5

1

MIT

Built-In

No?

Readme

react-use-hover Build Status NPM Version Minified size Greenkeeper badge

A React state hook to determine whether a React element is being hovered.

Installation

npm install react-use-hover

Usage

import useHover from 'react-use-hover';

function Tooltip() {
  const [isHovering, hoverProps] = useHover();
  return (
    <>
      <span {...hoverProps} aria-describedby="overlay">Hover me</span>
      <Overlay visible={isHovering} role="tooltip" id="overlay">
        I’m a lil popup or something!
      </Overlay>
    </>
  );
}

Options

useHover({
  mouseEnterDelayMS,
  mouseLeaveDelayMS
})
  • mouseEnterDelayMS: number = 200. The number of milliseconds to delay before setting the isHovering state to true. (Mousing back out during this delay period will cancel the state change.)
  • mouseLeaveDelayMS: number = 0. The number of milliseconds to delay before setting the isHovering state to false. (Mousing back in during this period will cancel the state change.)

Testing

# Run once, with coverage
npm run test

# Watch mode
npm run test -- --watch

# Do whatever you want
npx jest src # --any --jest --options

Contributing

PRs welcome! Please ensure you npm run build and commit before pushing (to run prettier) and maintain 100% test coverage.

