A React state hook to determine whether a React element is being hovered.

Installation

npm install react-use-hover

Usage

import useHover from 'react-use-hover' ; function Tooltip ( ) { const [isHovering, hoverProps] = useHover(); return ( <> < span { ...hoverProps } aria-describedby = "overlay" > Hover me </ span > < Overlay visible = {isHovering} role = "tooltip" id = "overlay" > I’m a lil popup or something! </ Overlay > </> ); }

Options

useHover({ mouseEnterDelayMS, mouseLeaveDelayMS })

mouseEnterDelayMS: number = 200 . The number of milliseconds to delay before setting the isHovering state to true . (Mousing back out during this delay period will cancel the state change.)

. The number of milliseconds to delay before setting the state to . (Mousing back out during this delay period will cancel the state change.) mouseLeaveDelayMS: number = 0 . The number of milliseconds to delay before setting the isHovering state to false . (Mousing back in during this period will cancel the state change.)

Testing

npm run test npm run test -- --watch npx jest src

Contributing