Adds Hotjar capabilities as custom hooks to your project

Install

npm install --save react-use-hotjar

Usage

Initializing Hotjar (use it at the very top of your application)

import * as React from 'react'; import useHotjar from 'react-use-hotjar'; const myCustomLogger = console.info; const HotjarReadyApp = () => { const { initHotjar } = useHotjar(); React.useEffect(() => { initHotjar(1234567, 6, false, myCustomLogger); }, [initHotjar]); return <App />; };

Identifying Users (Use it wherever user's information is available. Send and object respecting Identify API's rules)

import * as React from 'react'; import useHotjar from 'react-use-hotjar'; const myCustomLogger = console.log; const MyCustomComponent = () => { const { identifyHotjar } = useHotjar(); const handleUserInfo = (userInfo) => { const { id, ...restUserInfo } = userInfo; identifyHotjar(id, restUserInfo, myCustomLogger); }; };

Examples

You may find a running example in this project which are served at Github Pages.

Also, a running codesandbox codesandbox

Documentation

useHotjar() returns:

An object with the following keys:

key description arguments example readyState States if Hotjar is ready N/A N/A initHotjar Initialize method (hotjarId: number, hotjarVersion: number, hotjarDebug?: boolean, loggerCallback?: console[method]) (1933331, 6, false, console.info) identifyHotjar User identify API method (userId: string, userInfo: object, loggerCallback?: console[method]) ('abcde-12345-12345', {name:"Olli",surname:"Parno",address:"Streets of Tomorrow"}, console.log) stateChange Relative path state change (relativePath: string, loggerCallback?: console[method]) ('route/logged-route/user?registered=true') tagRecording Tag a recording (tags: string[], loggerCallback?: console[method]) (['tag1', 'tag2'])

initHotjar()

hotjarId : Your Hotjar application ID ex.: 1933331 hotjarVersion : Hotjar's current version ex.: 6 hotjarDebug : Optional Debug Mode to see hotjar logs in console ex.: true logCallback : Optional callback for logging whether Hotjar is ready or not

initHotjar: ( hotjarId: string, hotjarVersion: string, hotjarDebug?: boolean, logCallback?: () => void ) => boolean;

identifyHotjar()

userId : Unique user's identification as string userInfo : User info of key-value pairs (note this must not be so long and deep according to docs) (Please note: The Identify API is only available to Business plan customers.) logCallback : Optional callback for logging whether Hotjar identified user or not

identifyHotjar: (userId: string, userInfo: object, logCallback?: () => void) => boolean;

stateChange()

relativePath : A change in a route specially for SPAs usage. stateChange docs logCallback : Optional callback for logging whether Hotjar stateChange was called or not

stateChange: (relativePath: string, logCallback?: () => void) => boolean;

tagRecording()

tags : List of strings to associate with a recording that can be used for filtering logCallback : Optional callback for logging whether Hotjar tagRecording was called or not

tagRecording: (tags: string[], logCallback?: () => void) => boolean;

License

react-use-hotjar is MIT licensed.

