openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ruh

react-use-hotjar

by Olavo Parno
1.2.1 (see all)

Adds Hotjar capabilities as custom hooks such as init, identify and stateChange

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.6K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

traffic

react-use-hotjar

Adds Hotjar capabilities as custom hooks to your project

NPM

StatementsBranchesFunctionsLines
StatementsBranchesFunctionsLines

Table of Contents

Install

npm install --save react-use-hotjar

Usage

  • Initializing Hotjar (use it at the very top of your application)
import * as React from 'react';
import useHotjar from 'react-use-hotjar';

const myCustomLogger = console.info;

const HotjarReadyApp = () => {
  const { initHotjar } = useHotjar();

  React.useEffect(() => {
    initHotjar(1234567, 6, false, myCustomLogger);
  }, [initHotjar]);

  return <App />;
};
  • Identifying Users (Use it wherever user's information is available. Send and object respecting Identify API's rules)
import * as React from 'react';
import useHotjar from 'react-use-hotjar';

const myCustomLogger = console.log;

const MyCustomComponent = () => {
  const { identifyHotjar } = useHotjar();

  const handleUserInfo = (userInfo) => {
    const { id, ...restUserInfo } = userInfo;

    identifyHotjar(id, restUserInfo, myCustomLogger);
  };
};

Examples

Documentation

useHotjar() returns:

  • An object with the following keys:
keydescriptionargumentsexample
readyStateStates if Hotjar is readyN/AN/A
initHotjarInitialize method(hotjarId: number, hotjarVersion: number, hotjarDebug?: boolean, loggerCallback?: console[method])(1933331, 6, false, console.info)
identifyHotjarUser identify API method(userId: string, userInfo: object, loggerCallback?: console[method])('abcde-12345-12345', {name:"Olli",surname:"Parno",address:"Streets of Tomorrow"}, console.log)
stateChangeRelative path state change(relativePath: string, loggerCallback?: console[method])('route/logged-route/user?registered=true')
tagRecordingTag a recording(tags: string[], loggerCallback?: console[method])(['tag1', 'tag2'])
  • initHotjar()
  1. hotjarId: Your Hotjar application ID ex.: 1933331
  2. hotjarVersion: Hotjar's current version ex.: 6
  3. hotjarDebug: Optional Debug Mode to see hotjar logs in console ex.: true
  4. logCallback: Optional callback for logging whether Hotjar is ready or not
initHotjar: (
  hotjarId: string,
  hotjarVersion: string,
  hotjarDebug?: boolean,
  logCallback?: () => void
) => boolean;
  • identifyHotjar()
  1. userId: Unique user's identification as string
  2. userInfo: User info of key-value pairs (note this must not be so long and deep according to docs) (Please note: The Identify API is only available to Business plan customers.)
  3. logCallback: Optional callback for logging whether Hotjar identified user or not
identifyHotjar: (userId: string, userInfo: object, logCallback?: () => void) =>
  boolean;
  • stateChange()
  1. relativePath: A change in a route specially for SPAs usage. stateChange docs
  2. logCallback: Optional callback for logging whether Hotjar stateChange was called or not
stateChange: (relativePath: string, logCallback?: () => void) => boolean;
  • tagRecording()
  1. tags: List of strings to associate with a recording that can be used for filtering
  2. logCallback: Optional callback for logging whether Hotjar tagRecording was called or not
tagRecording: (tags: string[], logCallback?: () => void) => boolean;

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Olavo Parno
🤔 💻 ⚠️
Gianpietro Lavado
📖
Ivan Kleshnin
💻 🤔
Ajay Varghese
💻 🤔
honicole
🔧 💻 🤔 📖
Georg Bakken Idland
📖 🤔
Jason Papakostas
🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

react-use-hotjar is MIT licensed.

This hook is created using create-react-hook.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial