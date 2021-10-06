Adds Hotjar capabilities as custom hooks to your project
|Statements
|Branches
|Functions
|Lines
npm install --save react-use-hotjar
import * as React from 'react';
import useHotjar from 'react-use-hotjar';
const myCustomLogger = console.info;
const HotjarReadyApp = () => {
const { initHotjar } = useHotjar();
React.useEffect(() => {
initHotjar(1234567, 6, false, myCustomLogger);
}, [initHotjar]);
return <App />;
};
import * as React from 'react';
import useHotjar from 'react-use-hotjar';
const myCustomLogger = console.log;
const MyCustomComponent = () => {
const { identifyHotjar } = useHotjar();
const handleUserInfo = (userInfo) => {
const { id, ...restUserInfo } = userInfo;
identifyHotjar(id, restUserInfo, myCustomLogger);
};
};
useHotjar() returns:
|key
|description
|arguments
|example
|readyState
|States if Hotjar is ready
|N/A
|N/A
|initHotjar
|Initialize method
|(hotjarId: number, hotjarVersion: number, hotjarDebug?: boolean, loggerCallback?: console[method])
|(1933331, 6, false, console.info)
|identifyHotjar
|User identify API method
|(userId: string, userInfo: object, loggerCallback?: console[method])
|('abcde-12345-12345', {name:"Olli",surname:"Parno",address:"Streets of Tomorrow"}, console.log)
|stateChange
|Relative path state change
|(relativePath: string, loggerCallback?: console[method])
|('route/logged-route/user?registered=true')
|tagRecording
|Tag a recording
|(tags: string[], loggerCallback?: console[method])
|(['tag1', 'tag2'])
hotjarId: Your Hotjar application ID ex.: 1933331
hotjarVersion: Hotjar's current version ex.: 6
hotjarDebug: Optional Debug Mode to see hotjar logs in console ex.: true
logCallback: Optional callback for logging whether Hotjar is ready or not
initHotjar: (
hotjarId: string,
hotjarVersion: string,
hotjarDebug?: boolean,
logCallback?: () => void
) => boolean;
userId: Unique user's identification as string
userInfo: User info of key-value pairs (note this must not be so long and deep according to docs) (Please note: The Identify API is only available to Business plan customers.)
logCallback: Optional callback for logging whether Hotjar identified user or not
identifyHotjar: (userId: string, userInfo: object, logCallback?: () => void) =>
boolean;
relativePath: A change in a route specially for SPAs usage. stateChange docs
logCallback: Optional callback for logging whether Hotjar stateChange was called or not
stateChange: (relativePath: string, logCallback?: () => void) => boolean;
tags: List of strings to associate with a recording that can be used for filtering
logCallback: Optional callback for logging whether Hotjar tagRecording was called or not
tagRecording: (tags: string[], logCallback?: () => void) => boolean;
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Olavo Parno
🤔 💻 ⚠️
|
Gianpietro Lavado
📖
|
Ivan Kleshnin
💻 🤔
|
Ajay Varghese
💻 🤔
|
honicole
🔧 💻 🤔 📖
|
Georg Bakken Idland
📖 🤔
|
Jason Papakostas
🐛
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
react-use-hotjar is MIT licensed.
This hook is created using create-react-hook.