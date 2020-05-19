Use Google's oAuth2 with React! This is a small wrapper around Google's oAuth2 JavaScript client library for accessing Google login functionality in your React app.
# npm
npm install --save react-use-googlelogin
# yarn
yarn add react-use-googlelogin
⚠ Important: You will need to have an active application and
clientID from
Google's developer console.
Refer to "before you begin" for more information
on creating a
clientID for your application.
import React from 'react'
import { useGoogleLogin } from 'react-use-googlelogin'
const GoogleAuthContext = React.createContext() // Not necessary, but recommended.
export const GoogleAuthProvider = ({ children }) => {
const googleAuth = useGoogleLogin({
clientId: process.env.GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID, // Your clientID from Google.
})
return (
<GoogleAuthContext.Provider value={googleAuth}>
{/* The rest of your app */}
{children}
</GoogleAuthContext.Provider>
)
}
export const useGoogleAuth = () => React.useContext(GoogleAuthContext)
// In another component...
const GoogleLoginButton = () => {
const { signIn } = useGoogleAuth()
return <button onClick={signIn}>Sign in with Google</button>
}
See below for example integrations.
As a React Hook, you can destructure these values:
googleUser
signIn
signOut
isSignedIn
isInitialized
grantOfflineAccess
auth2
An instance of
GoogleUser representing the logged in user. Contains the user's
verifiable ID token in the
tokenId key. Refer to
Google's docs
on verifying ID tokens on your backend.
By default, this
GoogleUser is enhanced with additional keys for the
accessToken and its corresponding
expiresAt key. If
fetchBasicProfile is
true, the information can be found in the
profileObj key.
If no user is logged in, this will be
undefined.
const Profile = () => {
const { googleUser } = useGoogleLogin()
return (
<div>
<h1>{googleUser.profileObj.name}</h1>
<p>{googleUser.profileObj.email}</p>
<img src={googleUser.profileObj.imageUrl} />
</div>
)
}
This object is the same
GoogleUser object returned by
gapi.auth2.getAuthInstance().currentUser.get(). Use the
accessToken in this
object in conjunctino with Google's API endpoints to fetch other data for the
user.
Refer to Google's docs for more info.
A function that will prompt the user to login via Google. Will use the sign-in
flow specified by the
uxMode parameter.
On success, this function returns
googleUser. This is useful if immediate
access to
googleUser is needed following a sign in. We would otherwise need to
wait for a re-render to see the hook value updated.
If the sign in flow fails for any reason,
signIn() returns
false.
const GoogleLoginButton = () => {
const { signIn } = useGoogleLogin()
const handleSignIn = async () => {
const googleUser = await signIn() // if you need immediate access to `googleUser`, get it from signIn() directly
}
}
signIn can also take a configuration object. For information on the available
options, refer to:
Google's docs
Signs out the current user and disconnects the current oAuth2 client. It also
sets
googleUser back to
undefined and clears all persistent session storage.
A boolean that is
true when a user is actively logged in, and
false
otherwise.
const Page = () => {
const { isSignedIn } = useGoogleLogin()
return (
<div>
<h2>Some unauthenticated content.</h2>
{isSignedIn && <p>We are logged in!</p>}
</div>
)
}
A function that will sign in a user and prompt them for long-term access. Will
use the sign-in flow specified by the
uxMode parameter.
Signing in a user with this function allows usage of
refreshUser to get new
accessTokens. This is useful if the default 1 hour duration is too limiting
for your app.
This function returns an authorization
code that can be exchanged for a
refreshToken and
accessTokens on your backend if needed.
A function that will refresh the
accessToken for the currently logged in
googleUser. To use this function, a user must have logged in via
grantOfflineAccess.
On success, the function will return an object containing the new
accessToken
and corresponding
expiresAt epoch time.
Under the hood, this calls
GoogleUser.reloadAuthResponse() and handles the
react state updates. See
Google's docs
for more info.
A boolean that is
true once the
window.gapi object is available, and
false
otherwise. Please see the persisiting users section for
more information about using
isInitialized.
The
GoogleAuth instance that was initialized when the hook was initially run.
You shouldn't need to use this directly, but it is provided if necessary.
GoogleAuth is a singleton class that provides methods to allow the user to sign in with a Google account, get the user's current sign-in status, get specific data from the user's Google profile, request additional scopes, and sign out from the current account.
For more information, refer to Google's docs
Specify any of the options defined below:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|clientId
|String
|---
|Required. The clientID for your application from Google's developer console.
|persist
|Boolean
|true
|Toggle whether
googleUser should be persisted from
sessionStorage on page refresh.
|uxMode
|String
|'popup'
|Enum of either
popup or
redirect. If set to
redirect,
redirectUri must also be set.
|redirectUri
|String
|''
|If
uxMode is set to
redirect, this is the address a user will be sent to after the login flow.
|scope
|String
|'profile email'
|The scopes to request, as a space-delimited string. Optional if
fetch_basic_profile is set to
true.
|fetchBasicProfile
|Boolean
|true
|Fetches common user profile information on login. Adds
profile,
email and
openid to the requested scopes.
|cookiePolicy
|String
|'single_host_origin'
|The domains for which to create sign-in cookies. Either a URI,
single_host_origin, or
none.
|hostedDomain
|String
|---
|The G Suite domain to which users must belong to sign in. If blank, all google accounts can login.
By default,
useGoogleLogin will handle persisting
googleUser on page refresh
by using values in
sessionStorage that Google's
gapi client automatically
stores.
If you wish to opt-out of this behavior, set
persist to
false when calling
useGoogleLogin().
Due to the nature of client-side-only authentication, it's not possible to
completely prevent a brief moment of unauthenticated state on hard page refresh
for pages that are server-side rendered (SSR'd). To help with this,
useGoogleLogin returns
isInitialized.
isInitialized will be
false until Google's API has been loaded and any
logged in user has been persisted to
googleUser from
sessionStorage.
If you prevent the rendering of a component reliant on authenticated state until
isInitialized is
true, you can momentarily hide any of these components
(preventing a janky rapid state change) until you know they are logged in or
not.
// In this case, a user has already logged in but prior, but has refreshed the page:
const Page = () => {
const { isSignedIn, isInitalized } = useGoogleLogin()
return (
<div>
<h2>Content</h2>
{isInitialized && (
<>
{isSignedIn ? (
<button onClick={signOut}>Sign Out</button>
) : (
<button onClick={signIn}>Sign In</button>
)}
</>
)}
</div>
)
}
In the above example, the
<button> will only display "Sign Out" on page load
instead of rapidly swapping between "Sign In" and "Sign Out".
Please keep in mind that this workaround will result in these components not being rendered in SSR'd content. In the future, this library plans to provide an example integration for SSR.
MIT.