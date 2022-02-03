openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-use-gesture

by react-spring
9.1.3 (see all)

👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

180K

GitHub Stars

5.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

50

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Mouse Events, React Scroll, React Touch Events

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/54
Read All Reviews
Emad-salah

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

@use-gesture

npm (tag) npm bundle size NPM Discord Shield

@use-gesture is a library that lets you bind richer mouse and touch events to any component or view. With the data you receive, it becomes trivial to set up gestures, and often takes no more than a few lines of code.

You can use it stand-alone, but to make the most of it you should combine it with an animation library like react-spring, though you can most certainly use any other.

The demos are real click them!

Installation

React

#Yarn
yarn add @use-gesture/react

#NPM
npm install @use-gesture/react

Vanilla javascript

#Yarn
yarn add @use-gesture/vanilla

#NPM
npm install @use-gesture/vanilla

Full documentation website

Simple example

React 
import { useSpring, animated } from '@react-spring/web'
import { useDrag } from '@use-gesture/react'

function Example() {
  const [{ x, y }, api] = useSpring(() => ({ x: 0, y: 0 }))

  // Set the drag hook and define component movement based on gesture data.
  const bind = useDrag(({ down, movement: [mx, my] }) => {
    api.start({ x: down ? mx : 0, y: down ? my : 0 })
  })

  // Bind it to a component.
  return <animated.div {...bind()} style={{ x, y, touchAction: 'none' }} />
}
Vanilla javascript 
<!-- index.html -->
<div id="drag" />

// script.js
const el = document.getElementById('drag')
const gesture = new DragGesture(el, ({ active, movement: [mx, my] }) => {
  setActive(active)
  anime({
    targets: el,
    translateX: active ? mx : 0,
    translateY: active ? my : 0,
    duration: active ? 0 : 1000
  })
})

// when you want to remove the listener
gesture.destroy()

The example above makes a div draggable so that it follows your mouse on drag, and returns to its initial position on release.

Make sure you always set touchAction on a draggable element to prevent glitches with the browser native scrolling on touch devices.

Available hooks

@use-gesture/react exports several hooks that can handle different gestures:

HookDescription
useDragHandles the drag gesture
useMoveHandles mouse move events
useHoverHandles mouse enter and mouse leave events
useScrollHandles scroll events
useWheelHandles wheel events
usePinchHandles the pinch gesture
useGestureHandles multiple gestures in one hook

More on the full documentation website...

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Great gesture plugin! I used it in a couple of browser games and it did the job very well! You can even use it on a custom-made slider if you want a super lightweight slider on your app since this is actually a lightweight plugin!

0
stsdevpro69 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
JCLeeFrance6 Ratings0 Reviews
Space dust
January 19, 2021
Apostolos ChristodoulouLondon. UK10 Ratings0 Reviews
November 26, 2020

Alternatives

rdm
react-dnd-mouse-backendMouse Backend for react-dnd library
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rae
react-any-eventCreate and handle new events for HTML elements
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rcp
react-cursor-positionA React component that decorates its children with mouse and touch coordinates relative to itself.
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
40K
rsw
react-scroll-wheel-handlerSimple React component for handling scroll trackpad, arrow keys, swipe gestures and mouse wheel event.
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
2K
rip
react-input-positionA React component that decorates it's children with mouse/touch position tracking, a status toggle fired by click/gesture events, and more.
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
11K
See 15 Alternatives

Tutorials

react-use-gesture examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-use-gesture examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-use-gesture by viewing and forking react-use-gesture example apps on CodeSandbox
Best of JavaScript
bestofjs.orgBest of JavaScriptCheck out the most popular open-source projects and the latest trends about the web platform and Node.js.
@use-gesture is a library that let you bind richer mouse and touch events to any component or view. | BestofReactjs
bestofreactjs.com@use-gesture is a library that let you bind richer mouse and touch events to any component or view. | BestofReactjspmndrs/use-gesture, 👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React
👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React - Gesture | ReposHub
reposhub.com👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React - Gesture | ReposHubreact-use-gesture React-use-gesture is a hook that lets you bind richer mouse and touch events to any component or view. With the data you receive, it becomes trivial to set up gestures, and often takes no more than a few li,use-gesture
Create a navigation drawer with react-spring and react-use-gesture · react-spring
spectrum.chat2 years agoCreate a navigation drawer with react-spring and react-use-gesture · react-springHey React-spring community! Sorry for the duplicated question if you already read my question in the React community but I didn’t know that react-spring…