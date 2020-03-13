openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ruf

react-use-flexsearch

by Angelo Ashmore
0.1.1 (see all)

React hook to search a FlexSearch index

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.2K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-use-flexsearch

React hook to search a FlexSearch index.

Status

npm version

Installation

npm install --save react-use-flexsearch

API

useFlexSearch(query: String, index: Index | String, store: Object, options: Object) => Object[]

The useFlexSearch hook takes your search query, index, and store and returns results as an array. Searches are memoized to ensure efficient searching.

Parameters

NameTypeDescription
queryStringThe search query. As this value updates, the return value will be updated.
indexIndex \| StringThe FlexSearch index. This can be an instance of a FlexSearch index or one that has been exported via Index.export.
storeObjectObject mapping a result id to an object of data.
optionsObjectSearch options passed to Index.search.

Example

The following example renders a text input and queries the FlexSearch index on form submission.

Note: Formik is used in the following example to handle form state, but is not required. As long as your query is passed as the first parameter, you can manage how to store it.

import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { useFlexSearch } from 'react-use-flexsearch'
import { Formik, Form, Field } from 'formik'

const index = /* a FlexSearch index */
const store = {
  1: { id: 1, title: 'Document 1' },
  2: { id: 2, title: 'Document 2' },
  3: { id: 3, title: 'Document 3' },
}

const SearchBar = () => {
  const [query, setQuery] = useState(null)
  const results = useFlexSearch(query, index, store)

  return (
    <div>
      <Formik
        initialValues={{ query: '' }}
        onSubmit={(values, { setSubmitting }) => {
          setQuery(values.query)
          setSubmitting(false)
        }}
      >
        <Form>
          <Field name="query" />
        </Form>
      </Formik>
      <h1>Results</h1>
      <ul>
        {results.map(result => (
          <li key={result.id}>{result.title}</li>
        ))}
      </ul>
    </div>
  )
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial