React hook to search a FlexSearch index.
npm install --save react-use-flexsearch
useFlexSearch(query: String, index: Index | String, store: Object, options: Object) => Object[]
The
useFlexSearch hook takes your search query, index, and store and
returns results as an array. Searches are memoized to ensure efficient
searching.
|Name
|Type
|Description
query
String
|The search query. As this value updates, the return value will be updated.
index
Index \| String
|The FlexSearch index. This can be an instance of a FlexSearch index or one that has been exported via
Index.export.
store
Object
|Object mapping a result
id to an object of data.
options
Object
|Search options passed to
Index.search.
The following example renders a text input and queries the FlexSearch index on form submission.
Note: Formik is used in the following example to handle form state, but is not required. As long as your query is passed as the first parameter, you can manage how to store it.
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { useFlexSearch } from 'react-use-flexsearch'
import { Formik, Form, Field } from 'formik'
const index = /* a FlexSearch index */
const store = {
1: { id: 1, title: 'Document 1' },
2: { id: 2, title: 'Document 2' },
3: { id: 3, title: 'Document 3' },
}
const SearchBar = () => {
const [query, setQuery] = useState(null)
const results = useFlexSearch(query, index, store)
return (
<div>
<Formik
initialValues={{ query: '' }}
onSubmit={(values, { setSubmitting }) => {
setQuery(values.query)
setSubmitting(false)
}}
>
<Form>
<Field name="query" />
</Form>
</Formik>
<h1>Results</h1>
<ul>
{results.map(result => (
<li key={result.id}>{result.title}</li>
))}
</ul>
</div>
)
}