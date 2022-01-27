Creates a download handler function with its progress information and cancel ability.
|Statements
|Branches
|Functions
|Lines
|Plain
|Preview!
You may find another example in this project which are served at Github Pages.
npm install --save react-use-downloader
import React from 'react';
import useDownloader from 'react-use-downloader';
export default function App() {
const {
size,
elapsed,
percentage,
download,
cancel,
error,
isInProgress,
} = useDownloader();
const fileUrl =
'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/4/4d/%D0%93%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%B5%D1%80%D0%BB%D0%B0_%D1%96_%D0%9F%D0%B5%D1%82%D1%80%D0%BE%D1%81_%D0%B2_%D0%BF%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BC%D1%96%D0%BD%D1%8F%D1%85_%D0%B2%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%BD%D1%96%D1%88%D0%BD%D1%8C%D0%BE%D0%B3%D0%BE_%D1%81%D0%BE%D0%BD%D1%86%D1%8F.jpg';
const filename = 'beautiful-carpathia.jpg';
return (
<div className="App">
<p>Download is in {isInProgress ? 'in progress' : 'stopped'}</p>
<button onClick={() => download(fileUrl, filename)}>
Click to download the file
</button>
<button onClick={() => cancel()}>Cancel the download</button>
<p>Download size in bytes {size}</p>
<label for="file">Downloading progress:</label>
<progress id="file" value={percentage} max="100" />
<p>Elapsed time in seconds {elapsed}</p>
{error && <p>possible error {JSON.stringify(error)}</p>}
</div>
);
}
useDownloader() returns:
|key
|description
|arguments
|size
|size in bytes
|n/a
|elapsed
|elapsed time in seconds
|n/a
|percentage
|percentage in string
|n/a
|download
|download function handler
|(downloadUrl: string, filename: string, timeout?: number)
|cancel
|cancel function handler
|n/a
|error
|error object from the request
|n/a
|isInProgress
|boolean denoting download status
|n/a
const {
size,
elapsed,
percentage,
download,
cancel,
error,
isInProgress,
} = useDownloader();
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Eric Semeniuc
🤔
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
react-use-downloader is MIT licensed.
This hook is created using create-react-hook.