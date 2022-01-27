openbase logo
rud

react-use-downloader

by Olavo Parno
1.1.6 (see all)

Creates a download handler function and gives progress information

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Documentation
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

traffic [![All Contributors](https://img.shields.io/badge/all_contributors-1-orange.svg?style=flat-square)](#contributors-)

react-use-downloader

Creates a download handler function with its progress information and cancel ability.

NPM

StatementsBranchesFunctionsLines
StatementsBranchesFunctionsLines

Table of Contents

Running example

Plain
Example
Preview!

You may find another example in this project which are served at Github Pages.

Install

npm install --save react-use-downloader

Usage

import React from 'react';
import useDownloader from 'react-use-downloader';

export default function App() {
  const {
    size,
    elapsed,
    percentage,
    download,
    cancel,
    error,
    isInProgress,
  } = useDownloader();

  const fileUrl =
    'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/4/4d/%D0%93%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%B5%D1%80%D0%BB%D0%B0_%D1%96_%D0%9F%D0%B5%D1%82%D1%80%D0%BE%D1%81_%D0%B2_%D0%BF%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BC%D1%96%D0%BD%D1%8F%D1%85_%D0%B2%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%BD%D1%96%D1%88%D0%BD%D1%8C%D0%BE%D0%B3%D0%BE_%D1%81%D0%BE%D0%BD%D1%86%D1%8F.jpg';
  const filename = 'beautiful-carpathia.jpg';

  return (
    <div className="App">
      <p>Download is in {isInProgress ? 'in progress' : 'stopped'}</p>
      <button onClick={() => download(fileUrl, filename)}>
        Click to download the file
      </button>
      <button onClick={() => cancel()}>Cancel the download</button>
      <p>Download size in bytes {size}</p>
      <label for="file">Downloading progress:</label>
      <progress id="file" value={percentage} max="100" />
      <p>Elapsed time in seconds {elapsed}</p>
      {error && <p>possible error {JSON.stringify(error)}</p>}
    </div>
  );
}

Documentation

useDownloader() returns:

  • An object with the following keys:
keydescriptionarguments
sizesize in bytesn/a
elapsedelapsed time in secondsn/a
percentagepercentage in stringn/a
downloaddownload function handler(downloadUrl: string, filename: string, timeout?: number)
cancelcancel function handlern/a
errorerror object from the requestn/a
isInProgressboolean denoting download statusn/a
const {
  size,
  elapsed,
  percentage,
  download,
  cancel,
  error,
  isInProgress,
} = useDownloader();

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Eric Semeniuc
🤔

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

react-use-downloader is MIT licensed.

This hook is created using create-react-hook.

