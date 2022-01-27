Creates a download handler function with its progress information and cancel ability.

Running example

You may find another example in this project which are served at Github Pages.

Install

npm install --save react-use-downloader

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import useDownloader from 'react-use-downloader' ; export default function App ( ) { const { size, elapsed, percentage, download, cancel, error, isInProgress, } = useDownloader(); const fileUrl = 'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/4/4d/%D0%93%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%B5%D1%80%D0%BB%D0%B0_%D1%96_%D0%9F%D0%B5%D1%82%D1%80%D0%BE%D1%81_%D0%B2_%D0%BF%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BC%D1%96%D0%BD%D1%8F%D1%85_%D0%B2%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%BD%D1%96%D1%88%D0%BD%D1%8C%D0%BE%D0%B3%D0%BE_%D1%81%D0%BE%D0%BD%D1%86%D1%8F.jpg' ; const filename = 'beautiful-carpathia.jpg' ; return ( < div className = "App" > < p > Download is in {isInProgress ? 'in progress' : 'stopped'} </ p > < button onClick = {() => download(fileUrl, filename)}> Click to download the file </ button > < button onClick = {() => cancel()}>Cancel the download </ button > < p > Download size in bytes {size} </ p > < label for = "file" > Downloading progress: </ label > < progress id = "file" value = {percentage} max = "100" /> < p > Elapsed time in seconds {elapsed} </ p > {error && < p > possible error {JSON.stringify(error)} </ p > } </ div > ); }

Documentation

useDownloader() returns:

An object with the following keys:

key description arguments size size in bytes n/a elapsed elapsed time in seconds n/a percentage percentage in string n/a download download function handler (downloadUrl: string, filename: string, timeout?: number) cancel cancel function handler n/a error error object from the request n/a isInProgress boolean denoting download status n/a

const { size, elapsed, percentage, download, cancel, error, isInProgress, } = useDownloader();

License

react-use-downloader is MIT licensed.

