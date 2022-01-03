useCookie

A React hook for managing cookies with no dependencies.

Installation

npm install react-use-cookie

or

yarn add react-use-cookie

Usage

useCookie

import useCookie from 'react-use-cookie' ; export default props => { const [userToken, setUserToken] = useCookie( 'token' , '0' ); render( < div > < p > {userToken} </ p > < button onClick = {() => setUserToken('123')}>Change token </ button > </ div > ); };

setUserToken accepts a second argument: options . Different to the named export, for this one it is the second not the third argument. Take a look at setCookie for more details.

This package also has a few other exports that can be used directly.

getCookie

If you need to access a cookie outside of a React component, you can use the named getCookie export:

import { getCookie } from 'react-use-cookie' ; const getUser = () => { const xsrfToken = getCookie( 'XSRF-TOKEN' ); };

setCookie

If you need to set a cookie outside of a React component, you can use the named setCookie export:

import { setCookie } from 'react-use-cookie' ; const saveLocale = locale => { setCookie( 'locale' , locale); };

You can also specify an optional third argument - the same options object as above: