openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ruc

react-use-cookie

by Tyler Wolff
1.2.1 (see all)

A React hook for managing cookies with no dependencies.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.5K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Cookies

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

useCookie

npm package

A React hook for managing cookies with no dependencies.

Installation

npm install react-use-cookie

or

yarn add react-use-cookie

Usage

useCookie

import useCookie from 'react-use-cookie';

export default props => {
  const [userToken, setUserToken] = useCookie('token', '0');

  render(
    <div>
      <p>{userToken}</p>
      <button onClick={() => setUserToken('123')}>Change token</button>
    </div>
  );
};

setUserToken accepts a second argument: options. Different to the named export, for this one it is the second not the third argument. Take a look at setCookie for more details.

This package also has a few other exports that can be used directly.

getCookie

If you need to access a cookie outside of a React component, you can use the named getCookie export:

import { getCookie } from 'react-use-cookie';

const getUser = () => {
  const xsrfToken = getCookie('XSRF-TOKEN');
  // use to call your API etc
};

setCookie

If you need to set a cookie outside of a React component, you can use the named setCookie export:

import { setCookie } from 'react-use-cookie';
const saveLocale = locale => {
  setCookie('locale', locale);
};

You can also specify an optional third argument - the same options object as above:

{
  // The number of days the cookie is stored (defaults to 7)
  days: number;
  // The path of the cookie (defaults to '/')
  path: string;
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rp
redux-persistpersist and rehydrate a redux store
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
694K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
3Hard to Use
2Slow
nc
next-cookiesTiny little function for getting cookies on both client & server with next.js.
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
83K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rcc
react-cookie-consentA small, simple and customizable cookie consent bar for use in React applications.
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
59K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
react-cookieLoad and save cookies within your React application
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
328K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
1Buggy
1Abandoned
@shopify/react-cookieA loosely related set of packages for JavaScript/TypeScript projects at Shopify
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
52K
@workday/canvas-kit-react-cookie-bannerDevelopment kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
419
See 24 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial