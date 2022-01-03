A React hook for managing cookies with no dependencies.
npm install react-use-cookie
or
yarn add react-use-cookie
useCookie
import useCookie from 'react-use-cookie';
export default props => {
const [userToken, setUserToken] = useCookie('token', '0');
render(
<div>
<p>{userToken}</p>
<button onClick={() => setUserToken('123')}>Change token</button>
</div>
);
};
setUserToken accepts a second argument:
options. Different to the named
export, for this one it is the second not the third argument. Take a look at
setCookie for more details.
This package also has a few other exports that can be used directly.
getCookie
If you need to access a cookie outside of a React component, you can use the
named
getCookie export:
import { getCookie } from 'react-use-cookie';
const getUser = () => {
const xsrfToken = getCookie('XSRF-TOKEN');
// use to call your API etc
};
setCookie
If you need to set a cookie outside of a React component, you can use the
named
setCookie export:
import { setCookie } from 'react-use-cookie';
const saveLocale = locale => {
setCookie('locale', locale);
};
You can also specify an optional third argument - the same options object as above:
{
// The number of days the cookie is stored (defaults to 7)
days: number;
// The path of the cookie (defaults to '/')
path: string;
}