A React Hook that provides copy to clipboard functionality.

Install

You can install react-use-clipboard with NPM or Yarn.

npm install react-use-clipboard

yarn add react-use-clipboard

Usage

Here's how to use react-use-clipboard :

import useClipboard from "react-use-clipboard" ; function App ( ) { const [isCopied, setCopied] = useClipboard( "Text to copy" ); return ( < button onClick = {setCopied} > Was it copied? {isCopied ? "Yes! 👍" : "Nope! 👎"} </ button > ); }

You can reset the isCopied value after a certain amount of time with the successDuration option.

import useClipboard from "react-use-clipboard" ; function App ( ) { const [isCopied, setCopied] = useClipboard( "Text to copy" , { successDuration : 1000 , }); return ( < button onClick = {setCopied} > Was it copied? {isCopied ? "Yes! 👍" : "Nope! 👎"} </ button > ); }

This package only works in versions of React that support Hooks.