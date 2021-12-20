A React Hook that provides copy to clipboard functionality.
You can install
react-use-clipboard with NPM or Yarn.
npm install react-use-clipboard
yarn add react-use-clipboard
Here's how to use
react-use-clipboard:
import useClipboard from "react-use-clipboard";
function App() {
const [isCopied, setCopied] = useClipboard("Text to copy");
return (
<button onClick={setCopied}>
Was it copied? {isCopied ? "Yes! 👍" : "Nope! 👎"}
</button>
);
}
You can reset the
isCopied value after a certain amount of time with the
successDuration option.
import useClipboard from "react-use-clipboard";
function App() {
const [isCopied, setCopied] = useClipboard("Text to copy", {
// `isCopied` will go back to `false` after 1000ms.
successDuration: 1000,
});
return (
<button onClick={setCopied}>
Was it copied? {isCopied ? "Yes! 👍" : "Nope! 👎"}
</button>
);
}
This package only works in versions of React that support Hooks.