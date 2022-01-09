🛒 A lightweight shopping cart hook for React, Next.js, and Gatsby
import { CartProvider, useCart } from "react-use-cart";
function Page() {
const { addItem } = useCart();
const products = [
{
id: 1,
name: "Malm",
price: 9900,
quantity: 1
},
{
id: 2,
name: "Nordli",
price: 16500,
quantity: 5
},
{
id: 3,
name: "Kullen",
price: 4500,
quantity: 1
},
];
return (
<div>
{products.map((p) => (
<div key={p.id}>
<button onClick={() => addItem(p)}>Add to cart</button>
</div>
))}
</div>
);
}
function Cart() {
const {
isEmpty,
totalUniqueItems,
items,
updateItemQuantity,
removeItem,
} = useCart();
if (isEmpty) return <p>Your cart is empty</p>;
return (
<>
<h1>Cart ({totalUniqueItems})</h1>
<ul>
{items.map((item) => (
<li key={item.id}>
{item.quantity} x {item.name} —
<button
onClick={() => updateItemQuantity(item.id, item.quantity - 1)}
>
-
</button>
<button
onClick={() => updateItemQuantity(item.id, item.quantity + 1)}
>
+
</button>
<button onClick={() => removeItem(item.id)}>×</button>
</li>
))}
</ul>
</>
);
}
function App() {
return (
<CartProvider>
<Page />
<Cart />
</CartProvider>
);
}
npm install react-use-cart # yarn add react-use-cart
CartProvider
You will need to wrap your application with the
CartProvider component so that the
useCart hook can access the cart state.
Carts are persisted across visits using
localStorage, unless you specify your own
storage adapter.
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { CartProvider } from "react-use-cart";
ReactDOM.render(
<CartProvider>{/* render app/cart here */}</CartProvider>,
document.getElementById("root")
);
|Prop
|Required
|Description
id
|No
id for your cart to enable automatic cart retrieval via
window.localStorage. If you pass a
id then you can use multiple instances of
CartProvider.
onSetItems
|No
|Triggered only when
setItems invoked.
onItemAdd
|No
|Triggered on items added to your cart, unless the item already exists, then
onItemUpdate will be invoked.
onItemUpdate
|No
|Triggered on items updated in your cart, unless you are setting the quantity to
0, then
onItemRemove will be invoked.
onItemRemove
|No
|Triggered on items removed from your cart.
storage
|No
|Must return
[getter, setter].
metadata
|No
|Custom global state on the cart. Stored inside of
metadata.
useCart
The
useCart hook exposes all the getter/setters for your cart state.
setItems(items)
The
setItems method should be used to set all items in the cart. This will overwrite any existing cart items. A
quantity default of 1 will be set for an item implicitly if no
quantity is specified.
items[] (Required): An array of cart item object. You must provide an
id and
price value for new items that you add to cart.
import { useCart } from "react-use-cart";
const { setItems } = useCart();
const products = [
{
id: "ckb64v21u000001ksgw2s42ku",
name: "Fresh Foam 1080v9",
brand: "New Balance",
color: "Neon Emerald with Dark Neptune",
size: "US 10",
width: "B - Standard",
sku: "W1080LN9",
price: 15000,
},
{
id: "cjld2cjxh0000qzrmn831i7rn",
name: "Fresh Foam 1080v9",
brand: "New Balance",
color: "Neon Emerald with Dark Neptune",
size: "US 9",
width: "B - Standard",
sku: "W1080LN9",
price: 15000,
},
];
setItems(products);
addItem(item, quantity)
The
addItem method should be used to add items to the cart.
item (Required): An object that represents your cart item. You must provide an
id and
price value for new items that you add to cart.
quantity (optional, default:
1): The amount of items you want to add.
import { useCart } from "react-use-cart";
const { addItem } = useCart();
const product = {
id: "cjld2cjxh0000qzrmn831i7rn",
name: "Fresh Foam 1080v9",
brand: "New Balance",
color: "Neon Emerald with Dark Neptune",
size: "US 9",
width: "B - Standard",
sku: "W1080LN9",
price: 15000,
};
addItem(product, 2);
updateItem(itemId, data)
The
updateItem method should be used to update items in the cart.
itemId (Required): The cart item
id you want to update.
data (Required): The updated cart item object.
import { useCart } from "react-use-cart";
const { updateItem } = useCart();
updateItem("cjld2cjxh0000qzrmn831i7rn", {
size: "UK 10",
});
updateItemQuantity(itemId, quantity)
The
updateItemQuantity method should be used to update an items
quantity value.
itemId (Required): The cart item
id you want to update.
quantity (Required): The updated cart item quantity.
import { useCart } from "react-use-cart";
const { updateItemQuantity } = useCart();
updateItemQuantity("cjld2cjxh0000qzrmn831i7rn", 1);
removeItem(itemId)
The
removeItem method should be used to remove an item from the cart.
itemId (Required): The cart item
id you want to remove.
import { useCart } from "react-use-cart";
const { removeItem } = useCart();
removeItem("cjld2cjxh0000qzrmn831i7rn");
emptyCart()
The
emptyCart() method should be used to remove all cart items, and resetting cart totals to the default
0 values.
import { useCart } from "react-use-cart";
const { emptyCart } = useCart();
emptyCart();
clearCartMetadata()
The
clearCartMetadata() will reset the
metadata to an empty object.
import { useCart } from "react-use-cart";
const { clearCartMetadata } = useCart();
clearCartMetadata();
setCartMetadata(object)
The
setCartMetadata() will replace the
metadata object on the cart. You must pass it an object.
object: A object with key/value pairs. The key being a string.
import { useCart } from "react-use-cart";
const { setCartMetadata } = useCart();
setCartMetadata({ notes: "This is the only metadata" });
updateCartMetadata(object)
The
updateCartMetadata() will update the
metadata object on the cart. You must pass it an object. This will merge the passed object with the existing metadata.
object: A object with key/value pairs. The key being a string.
import { useCart } from "react-use-cart";
const { updateCartMetadata } = useCart();
updateCartMetadata({ notes: "Leave in shed" });
items = []
This will return the current cart items in an array.
import { useCart } from "react-use-cart";
const { items } = useCart();
isEmpty = false
A quick and easy way to check if the cart is empty. Returned as a boolean.
import { useCart } from "react-use-cart";
const { isEmpty } = useCart();
getItem(itemId)
Get a specific cart item by
id. Returns the item object.
itemId (Required): The
id of the item you're fetching.
import { useCart } from "react-use-cart";
const { getItem } = useCart();
const myItem = getItem("cjld2cjxh0000qzrmn831i7rn");
inCart(itemId)
Quickly check if an item is in the cart. Returned as a boolean.
itemId (Required): The
id of the item you're looking for.
import { useCart } from "react-use-cart";
const { inCart } = useCart();
inCart("cjld2cjxh0000qzrmn831i7rn") ? "In cart" : "Not in cart";
totalItems = 0
This returns the totaly quantity of items in the cart as an integer.
import { useCart } from "react-use-cart";
const { totalItems } = useCart();
totalUniqueItems = 0
This returns the total unique items in the cart as an integer.
import { useCart } from "react-use-cart";
const { totalUniqueItems } = useCart();
cartTotal = 0
This returns the total value of all items in the cart.
import { useCart } from "react-use-cart";
const { cartTotal } = useCart();
metadata = {}
This returns the metadata set with
updateCartMetadata. This is useful for storing additional cart, or checkout values.
import { useCart } from "react-use-cart";
const { metadata } = useCart();
