A simple library that lets you create an image gallery, change the order of images, select the highlighted image, and customize it as you like.
npm install react-upload-gallery
or:
yarn add react-upload-gallery
import RUG from 'react-upload-gallery'
// Add style manually
import 'react-upload-gallery/dist/style.css' // or scss
<RUG
action="/api/upload" // upload route
source={response => response.source} // response image source
/>
React Upload Gallery Prepares your images for the gallery on a React-based application. You can change the user interface by using the features available on all topics. Like re-creating video cards or writing browser APi requests privately. You can carry these features wherever you want thanks to ready-made components.
<DragArea /> and
<DropArea /> components
header,
footer and
childnode can use the features you can use.
With these you can determine the limit, size, maximum and minimum width and length of the images and prevent them from loading. You can display the appropriate message with two parameters,
(key, rules), using
onWarning to warn the blocked images.
It can be used to inquire, display in modal, or display a message before it is deleted using features like
onConfirmDelete,
onDeleted,
onClick,
onSuccess.
A library that will make things easier within the React framework for galleries used for an article, product or advertisement system in general. You can set rules, track errors, make a special request, and customize all features.
Props
Components
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
action
String
empty
|Route to upload.
className
String
empty
|Classes to add to the parent component.
ssrSupport
Bolean
false
|With `true 'you can hide components on the service side.
inOrder
Bolean
false
|With
true adding can be done sequentially.
autoUpload
Bolean
true
|Automatic upload after files are selected.
send
Object
{}
|In addition to the base64 or blob URL data sent with the name
data, different values can be sent.
headers
Object
{}
|The data sent here is added to the
Request Headers.
style
Object
{}
|Added to the parent component as a style property
accept
Array
|['jpg', 'jpeg', 'png', 'gif']
|It will block files sent outside the types of the requested types
initialState
Array
[]
|Existing data is added to the state of type `[{source: 'image url', name: '...'}].
type
String
card
|There are two different display options available in the package. These are
card and
list
sorting
Bolean OR
Object
true
|You can turn off sorting or customize it using
false. Sorting
header
Bolean OR
Function
true
|You can close or add a custom holder.
function({ images, accept, uploadFiles, openDialogue })
footer
Bolean Or
Function
false
function({ images, accept, uploadFiles, openDialogue })
rules
Object
null
size,
limit,
width,
height features can be limited. Rules
customRequest
Function
null
|You can customize the http request in your own way. CustomRequest
source
Function
null
|Enter the url of the photo from the returned answer.
(response) => response.url
alias
Function
null
|Can include the data of the image to be loaded in the object and change its name.
(response) => ({ id: response.imageID, slug: response.slug })
onSuccess
Function
empty
|Return for uploaded image.
function(image)
onWarning
Function
empty
|Returns elements that do not conform to rules created in
accept or
rules. Rules
onDeleted
Function
empty
|Returns the information of the deleted image.
function(image)
onChange
Function
empty
|Works when application starts and any state changes.
onSortEnd
Function
empty
|It works when the position of pictures changes.
function(images, { oldIndex, newIndex })
onError
Function
empty
|Returns
status,
response if http request fails.
function({ status, response, image })
onClick
Function
empty
|Keeps clicks on the display card. onClick
onConfirmDelete
Function
empty
|Attempting to delete the image will ask you one last time. onConfirmDelete
Options for this feature can be found at this address. Sorting Props
<RUG sorting={false} />
// OR
<RUG sorting={{ lockAxis: 'x' }} />
Images that do not comply with the specified rules will be eliminated during loading. Eliminated images will be returned in
File format with the rules used in the
type parameter.
<RUG
rules={{
limit: 10,
size: 20,
width: {
min: 1280,
max: 1920,
},
height: {
min: 720,
max: 1080
}
}}
accept={['jpg', 'jpeg']}
onWarning={(type, rules) => {
switch(type) {
case 'accept':
console.log(`Only ${rules.accept.join(', ')}`)
case 'limit':
console.log('limit <= ', rules.limit)
case 'size':
console.log('max size <= ', rules.size)
case 'minWidth': case 'minHeight':
console.log('Dimensions > ', `${rules.width.min}x${rules.height.min}`)
case 'maxWidth': case 'maxHeight':
console.log('Dimensions < ', `${rules.width.max}x${rules.height.max}`)
default:
}
}}
/>
With this feature, you can make the request more easily and how the values should be sent. The request in the package sends the
data object received with
blob as
Content-Type: Application / json. In some cases, APIs may request data as a file or as a blob. In the case of a font that must be returned, the first parameter must be fixed as
uid.
onError is fully optional. Axios Example
<RUG
customRequest={({
uid,
file,
data, // blob
send,
action,
headers,
onProgress,
onSuccess,
onError
}) => {
const response = { url: '...' }
onProgress(uid, response)
onSuccess(uid, response)
onError(uid, {
action,
status,
response
})
return {
abort() {
// for cancels the request
}
}
}
source={response => response.url}
/>
With this feature, any changes work when a new image is added, deleted, or changed in order. The package will run once when it first starts.
<RUG
onChange={(images) => {
this.setState({ images }) // save current component
}}
/>
You can use it to hold clicks on the image. For example, you can save the sent parameter in
state and use
select,
remove,
abort,
refresh functions.
<RUG
onClick={(image) => this.setState({ image })}
/>
A nice solution to check the image one last time before it is deleted. Returns
true 'by default. This confirms the deletion. You can return Promise` data in the function.
<RUG
onConfirmDelete={(currentImage, images) => {
return window.confirm('Are you sure you want to delete?')
}}
/>
OR Promise alternative.
<RUG
onConfirmDelete={(currentImage, images) => {
return new Promise(resolve => {
// For example, you can affect the loading screen here
this.setState({ loading: true })
setTimeout(() => resolve(true), 1000)
})
}}
/>
import RUG, { DragArea, DropArea, Card, List } from 'react-upload-gallery'
Thanks to the
DragArea component you can import elements from the
callback if you want to create a special image. To use the features [here] (https://github.com/clauderic/react-sortable-hoc#prop-types) you can look.
<RUG>
<DragArea {...props}>
{
(image) => <div>
<img src={image.source} alt={image.name} />
</div>
}
</DragArea>
</RUG>
You can use the
DropArea component in
header,
footer or
children properties. It will load the dropped images. You can check that the installation was attempted from the first parameter.
<RUG
header={({ openDialogue }) => (
<DropArea>
{
(isDrag) => <div style={{ background: isDrag ? 'yellow' : '#fff' }}>
<button onClick={openDialogue}>Open</button>
</div>
}
</DropArea>
)}
/>
Not many customizable features are available for the
Card component. But if you want, you can add a few different features within a
div tag.
<RUG>
<DragArea>
{
(image) => (
<div>
<Card image={image} />
<button onClick={image.select}>Select Active</button>
</div>
)
}
</DragArea>
</RUG>
<RUG>
<DragArea>
{
(image) => <List image={image} />
}
</DragArea>
</RUG>
You can design images in different formats using
ReactNode or
Function types. If you are using
DragArea the images will be returned with
callback already. But if you are not using
Children for a
Function by turning back all the pictures you can get. It is also possible to reach several options with the second parameter.
<RUG>
{
(images) => (
<div>
{
images.map(image => (
<div>
<img src={image.source} />
</div>
)
})
}
</div>
)
}
</RUG>
OR
<RUG>
<DropArea> // handle drop files on list of images
{
(isDrag) => (
<DragArea>
{
(image) => (
<div>
<img src={image.source} />
</div>
)
}
</DragArea>
)
}
</DropArea>
</RUG>
React Upload Gallery needs react-sortable-hoc package.
If believe you've found an issue, please report it along with any relevant details to reproduce it. The easiest way to do so is to fork the react-sortable-hoc basic setup sandbox on CodeSandbox:
Please do not use the issue tracker for personal support requests. Instead, use StackOverflow.
Yes please! Feature requests / pull requests are welcome.