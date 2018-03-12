Ready for production usage! Migrate to v2 now since v1 has many bugs and is deprecated.
A Structure-Only, UI-Customizable and Modern file upload component for React which support IE10+ and basically support IE9, requiring node4+.
npm install react-upload-file -S
baseUrl will be ignored if
query is set.
options: {
baseUrl: 'xxx',
...
}
options is an attribute of
ReactUploadFile. The properties of
options are:
|name
|type
|default
|note
|baseUrl
|String
|''
|url
|query
|Object/Function
|undefined
|Queries that appended after
baseUrl. When it is a function, use its return value
|body
|Object/Function
|undefined
|Key-values that need to add to formData besides files. When it is a function, use its return value
|dataType
|String
|'json'
|Accept type of response(json or text)
|timeout
|Number
|0
|Timeout of the request. Callback function
uploadError will be triggered and an object { type: 'TIMEOUTERROR', message: 'timeout' } will be returned as the argument. Default to 0 meaning no limit
|accept
|String
|undefined
|Limit the type of file
|multiple
|Boolean
|false
|Allow multi-upload or not
|numberLimit
|Number
|0
|Limit how many files can be uploaded a time, 0 means no limit.
|fileFieldName
|String/Function
|undefined
|Determine the field name of file. If it is a function, which will receive each file object as argument, use its return value. Default to file's name
|withCredentials
|Boolean
|false
|Same as 'xhr.withCredentials'
|requestHeaders
|Object
|undefined
|Key-values that will be set using 'xhr.setRequestHeader(key, value)'
|userAgent
|String
|window.navigator.userAgent
|Used to set the userAgent string with serverside rendering isomorphic applications(required when rendering on the server)
Also set as the properties of options.
Triggered immediately after clicking the
chooseFileButton but before
didChoose. Return true to continue or false to stop choosing.
@param null
@return {Boolean} Determine whether to continue uploading
The callback triggered after choosing.
@param filelist {Filelist} The array contains files.
@return your return
Triggered before uploading. Return true to continue or false to stop uploading.
@param files {Filelist} The array contains files.
@return {Boolean} Allow the upload action or not.
Triggered after the request is sent(xhr send | form submit).
@param files {Filelist | String} The array contains files.
@param xhrId {Number} Id of this uploading xhr. Could be useful for
abort.
@return your return
Triggered after you aborting a xhr.
@param xhrId {Number} Id of the xhr aborted.
@return your return
It will be triggered continuously when the file is uploading in moderns.
@param progress {Progress} Progress instance，useful properties such as loaded and total can be found.
@return your return
Callback when upload succeed (according to the ajax simply).
@param res {String} The response is formatted according to options.dataType(json or text).
@return your return
Callback when error occurred (according to the ajax simply).
@param err {Object} If this is an error that caught by
try, it will be an object with
type and
message.
@return your return
You can display two of your custom buttons by setting two attributes of
ReactUploadFile as mentioned before.
Component to choose files.
Component that triggers uploading. If not specified, files will be uploaded immediately after chosen.
<ReactUploadFile options={...} chooseFileButton={<YourChooseButton />} uploadFileButton={<YourUploadButton />} />
Will be rendered like this:
<YourChooseButton {...} /><YourUploadButton {...} />
If you don't set the
uploadFile attribute, then
ReactUploadFile will upload the files immediately after you choose files.
<ReactUploadFile options={...} chooseFileButton={<YourChooseButton />} />
Get component reference via ref. eg:
componentDidMount() {
this.upload.manuallyChooseFile();
}
todo() {
this.upload.processFile(files => files)
}
render() {
return (
<ReactUploadFile ref={(upload) => {this.upload = upload;}} options={...} chooseFileButton={<YourChooseButton />} uploadFileButton={<YourUploadButton />} didChoose={this.todo} />
);
}
Process files with customed function.
@param func {Function} Receive filelist as param
@return null
Do the same as clicking
chooseFileButton. Only support modern browsers.
@param null
@return null
Upload files manually, use this function. BeforeUpload() won't be triggered after the invoke of this function.
@param files {Filelist} filelist that need to be uploaded, default to the filelist of chosen files.
@return null
Abort a xhr. Temporarily only works in modern browsers.
@param xhrId {Number} If not passing an id, will abort the newest one. You can get it in
didUpload().
Simple example:
import ReactUploadFile from 'react-upload-file';
...
render() {
/* set properties */
const options = {
baseUrl: 'http://127.0.0.1',
query: {
warrior: 'fight'
}
}
/* Use ReactUploadFile with options */
/* Custom your buttons */
return (
<ReactUploadFile options={options} chooseFileButton={<YourChooseButton />} uploadFileButton={<YourUploadButton />} />
);
}
Most of the options may be set like:
options: {
baseUrl: 'http://localhost:8080/upload',
// query: {
// category: '1',
// _: Date().getTime()
// },
query: (files)=>{
const l = files.length;
const queryObj = {};
for(let i = l-1; i >= 0; --i) {
queryObj[i] = files[i].name;
}
return queryObj;
}
// body: {
// purpose: 'save'
// },
body: (files)=>{
const l = files.length;
const queryObj = {};
for(let i = l-1; i >= 0; --i) {
queryObj[i] = files[i].name;
}
return queryObj;
},
dataType: 'json',
multiple: true,
numberLimit: 9,
accept: 'image/*',
// fileFieldName: 'file',
fileFieldName: (file) {
return file.name;
},
withCredentials: false,
requestHeaders: {
'User-Agent': 'Warrior!'
},
beforeChoose: () => {
return user.isAllowUpload;
},
didChoose: (files) => {
console.log('you choose', typeof files == 'string' ? files : files[0].name);
},
beforeUpload: (files) => {
if (typeof files === 'string') return true;
if (files[0].size < 1024 * 1024 * 20) {
files[0].mill = mill;
return true;
}
return false;
},
didUpload: (files) => {
console.log('you just uploaded', typeof files === 'string' ? files : files[0].name);
},
uploading: (progress) => {
console.log('loading...', progress.loaded / progress.total + '%');
},
uploadSuccess: (resp) => {
console.log('upload success!');
},
uploadError: (err) => {
alert(err.message);
}
}
if (typeof window === 'undefined') {
options.userAgent = this.props.userAgent;
}
MIT