⚠️ Deprecation Notice ⚠️

This library is deprecated since Unleash implemented a similar alternative and has an official Unleash SDK for React now. This official SDK also works with their Unleash proxy, which is the better solution in terms of security.







React Unleash Flags

React component for Unleash or GitLab Feature Flags. This library provides a custom hook and react components to use in JavaScript or TypeScript projects.

Installation

Using NPM:

npm i --save react-unleash-flags

Configuration

The following config is required in order to fetch te flags from your Unleash or GitLab instance:

appName (the name of the app you will be running. Eg.: 'production', 'staging')

host (the location of the Unleash api. Eg.: ht​tps://my-unleash-url.com/api/)

url (Deprecated! Use host instead)

instead) uri (the uri of the Unleash api. Eg.: /client/features ) (this could be different if you want to point to an Unleash Proxy instead)

) (this could be different if you want to point to an Unleash Proxy instead) instanceId (the unique Unleash instance ID)

extraHttpHeaders (OPTIONAL extra http headers passed to the fetch call. For example, an Authorization header)

This configuration can be provided as an env variabe. The environment variables are:

REACT_APP_FLAGS_CTX_APP_NAME

REACT_APP_FLAGS_CTX_HOST

REACT_APP_FLAGS_CTX_URL (Deprecated! Use REACT_APP_FLAGS_CTX_HOST instead)

(Deprecated! Use instead) REACT_APP_FLAGS_CTX_URI

REACT_APP_FLAGS_CTX_INSTANCE_ID

The configuration can also be provide as a dict. (see examples below)

<FlagsProvider> with config in env vars

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { FlagsProvider } from 'react-unleash-flags' ; import App from './App' ; const root = document .getElementById( 'root' ); if (root != null ) { ReactDOM.render(( < FlagsProvider > < App /> </ FlagsProvider > ), cakeRoot); }

<FlagsProvider> with config in code

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { FlagsProvider } from 'react-unleash-flags' ; import App from './App' ; const root = document .getElementById( 'root' ); const flagConfig = { appName : 'production' , host : 'https://...' , uri : '/client/features' , instanceId : '...' , extraHttpHeaders : { Authorization : 'token123' } }; const flagConfig = { extraHttpHeaders : { Authorization : 'token123' } }; if (root != null ) { ReactDOM.render(( < FlagsProvider config = {flagConfig} > < App /> </ FlagsProvider > ), cakeRoot); }

Usage

Make sure you've setup the <FlagsProvider> correctly.

Custom useFlag Hook

const flag = useFlag(name); if (flag && flag.enabled) { ... }

React <FeatureFlag> component

Attributes:

name: string - the name of the flag

defaultValue (optional, default=false): boolean - the value when the flag does not exist or when it is still loading

invert (optional, default=false): boolean - if true, the child elements will render when the feature is disabled

The <FeatureFlag> component can handle both JSX and a function as child elements:

< FeatureFlag name = "test-flag" > hello, this flag is enabled </ FeatureFlag > < FeatureFlag name = "test-flag" invert = {true} > hello, this flag is disabled </ FeatureFlag > < FeatureFlag name = "test-flag" > {(flag) => { console.log(flag); }} </ FeatureFlag >