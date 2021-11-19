openbase logo
ruf

react-unleash-flags

by Frederik Voordeckers
1.3.0

React Component for Gitlab or Unleash Feature Flags

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme


⚠️ Deprecation Notice ⚠️

This library is deprecated since Unleash implemented a similar alternative and has an official Unleash SDK for React now. This official SDK also works with their Unleash proxy, which is the better solution in terms of security.



React Unleash Flags

React component for Unleash or GitLab Feature Flags. This library provides a custom hook and react components to use in JavaScript or TypeScript projects.

Installation

Using NPM:

npm i --save react-unleash-flags

Configuration

The following config is required in order to fetch te flags from your Unleash or GitLab instance:

  • appName (the name of the app you will be running. Eg.: 'production', 'staging')
  • host (the location of the Unleash api. Eg.: ht​tps://my-unleash-url.com/api/)
  • url (Deprecated! Use host instead)
  • uri (the uri of the Unleash api. Eg.: /client/features) (this could be different if you want to point to an Unleash Proxy instead)
  • instanceId (the unique Unleash instance ID)
  • extraHttpHeaders (OPTIONAL extra http headers passed to the fetch call. For example, an Authorization header)

This configuration can be provided as an env variabe. The environment variables are:

  • REACT_APP_FLAGS_CTX_APP_NAME
  • REACT_APP_FLAGS_CTX_HOST
  • REACT_APP_FLAGS_CTX_URL (Deprecated! Use REACT_APP_FLAGS_CTX_HOST instead)
  • REACT_APP_FLAGS_CTX_URI
  • REACT_APP_FLAGS_CTX_INSTANCE_ID

The configuration can also be provide as a dict. (see examples below)

<FlagsProvider> with config in env vars

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { FlagsProvider } from 'react-unleash-flags';
import App from './App';

const root = document.getElementById('root');

if (root != null) {
    ReactDOM.render((
        <FlagsProvider>
            <App />
        </FlagsProvider>
    ), cakeRoot);
}

<FlagsProvider> with config in code

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { FlagsProvider } from 'react-unleash-flags';
import App from './App';

const root = document.getElementById('root');

// we can also define the config in code instead of using env vars
const flagConfig = {
    appName: 'production',
    host: 'https://...',
    uri: '/client/features',
    instanceId: '...',
    extraHttpHeaders: {
        Authorization: 'token123'
    }
};

// or if env vars are used for Unleash Flags settings, they can be combined 
// these settings will be appended to the settings from the env variables
const flagConfig = {
    extraHttpHeaders: {
        Authorization: 'token123'
    }
};

if (root != null) {
    ReactDOM.render((
        <FlagsProvider config={flagConfig} >
            <App />
        </FlagsProvider>
    ), cakeRoot);
}

Usage

Make sure you've setup the <FlagsProvider> correctly.

Custom useFlag Hook

// load the flag using the useFlag hook
const flag = useFlag(name);

// a flag that does not exist will return undefined
if (flag && flag.enabled) {
    ...
}

React <FeatureFlag> component

Attributes:

  • name: string - the name of the flag
  • defaultValue (optional, default=false): boolean - the value when the flag does not exist or when it is still loading
  • invert (optional, default=false): boolean - if true, the child elements will render when the feature is disabled

The <FeatureFlag> component can handle both JSX and a function as child elements:

<FeatureFlag name="test-flag">
    hello, this flag is enabled
</FeatureFlag>

<FeatureFlag name="test-flag" invert={true}>
    hello, this flag is disabled
</FeatureFlag>

<FeatureFlag name="test-flag">
    {(flag) => { console.log(flag); }}
</FeatureFlag>

