React Email Editor

The excellent drag-n-drop email editor by Unlayer as a React.js wrapper component. This is the most powerful and developer friendly visual email builder for your app.

Video Overview Watch video overview: https://youtu.be/MIWhX-NF3j8

Live Demo

Check out the live demo here: http://react-email-editor-demo.netlify.com/ (Source Code)

Blog Post

Here's a blog post with a quickstart guide: https://medium.com/unlayer-blog/creating-a-drag-n-drop-email-editor-with-react-db1e9eb42386

Installation

The easiest way to use React Email Editor is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process.

npm install react-email-editor --save

Usage

Require the EmailEditor component and render it with JSX:

import React, { useRef } from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import EmailEditor from 'react-email-editor' ; const App = ( props ) => { const emailEditorRef = useRef( null ); const exportHtml = () => { emailEditorRef.current.editor.exportHtml( ( data ) => { const { design, html } = data; console .log( 'exportHtml' , html); }); }; const onLoad = () => { } const onReady = () => { console .log( 'onReady' ); }; return ( < div > < div > < button onClick = {exportHtml} > Export HTML </ button > </ div > < EmailEditor ref = {emailEditorRef} onLoad = {onLoad} onReady = {onReady} /> </ div > ); }; render( < App /> , document.getElementById('app'));

Methods

method params description loadDesign Object data Takes the design JSON and loads it in the editor saveDesign Function callback Returns the design JSON in a callback function exportHtml Function callback Returns the design HTML and JSON in a callback function

See the example source for a reference implementation.

Properties

editorId String HTML div id of the container where the editor will be embedded (optional)

HTML div id of the container where the editor will be embedded (optional) style Object style object for the editor container (default {})

style object for the editor container (default {}) minHeight String minimum height to initialize the editor with (default 500px)

minimum height to initialize the editor with (default 500px) onLoad Function called when the editor instance is created

called when the editor instance is created onReady Function called when the editor has finished loading

called when the editor has finished loading options Object options passed to the Unlayer editor instance (default {})

options passed to the Unlayer editor instance (default {}) tools Object configuration for the built-in and custom tools (default {})

configuration for the built-in and custom tools (default {}) appearance Object configuration for appearance and theme (default {})

configuration for appearance and theme (default {}) projectId Integer Unlayer project ID (optional)

See the Unlayer Docs for all available options.

Custom tools can help you add your own content blocks to the editor. Every application is different and needs different tools to reach it's full potential. Learn More

Localization

You can submit new language translations by creating a PR on this GitHub repo: https://github.com/unlayer/translations. Translations managed by PhraseApp

License

Copyright (c) 2021 Unlayer. MIT Licensed.