React Universal UI

Cross-platform (React Native and Web Browser) React, React Native's UI components to re-use everywhere.

Platforms

Native platforms: iOs, Android (for Mac, Windows or Linux we could just use Atom to bring our React Native code on it's web and have that same code-base run on Native environment when they got better support for React Native building block).

Browser support: Chrome, Firefox, Safari >= 7, IE 10, Edge.

Overview

"React Universal UI" is a cross-platform React's UI Kit - which could be run on both Web Browser and React Native environment, write once and use everywhere.

See home page for detailed documentation and tutorials (the site is under construction and will be ready soon)

Quick start

Existing Web or React Native project:

Install react-universal-ui package (no further config required)

npm install --save react-universal-ui

Install and configure react-native-web using their instruction (optional, only need on Web project) Wrap your root component under RuuiProvider

import { RuuiProvider } from 'react-universal-ui' ; import App from './app' ; const AppContainer = () => { return < RuuiProvider > < App /> </ RuuiProvider > ; };

New project:

React Universal UI come with it's own cli (command line interface), install it by..

npm install -g ruui-cli

With ruui-cli installed globally.. we should now able to use ruui command to create a new project:

ruui init SuperCoolProject

This will take a while when cli create the project structure for us as well as install necessary dependencies..

Run ruui dev under your React Universal UI project folder..

cd SuperCoolProject ruui dev

*note: the project totally generated using react-native-cli , which mean it is a valid React Native project.. we could run it normally with:

react- native run-ios react- native run-android

How it work

React Native:

Essentially this is just a normal React Native UI Library - which absolutely work with React Native's ecosystem. Feel free to use those UI with your favorite React Native library even if you don't care about Browser yet (but believe me, you'll love it - Browser run give us tons of cool stuff).

React Native Web let us run our React Native code on Browser and React Universal UI (this project) cares about behavior of those components on Browser.

There're some differences between React Native and Web building block - such as Routing, Touch/Mouse handling... this project cares and provide support for those differences (there're helpers under utils module), which save your time and let you focus on write your Universal App.

Components and status

Cross-platform Navigation, Routing integration Native Navigation (based on React Native's ExperimentalNavigation) React-Router for Web/Native (Full-featured Browser support, fallback to Memory Navigation History for React Native) Redux helpers

Cross-platform Navigation, Routing integration Context Provider

Context Provider Reactive device common info (e.g Network info, Screen size..)

Reactive device common info (e.g Network info, Screen size..) Configurable theme (skin)

Configurable theme (skin) Switches (exposed from react-native-web)

Switches (exposed from react-native-web) Button Component Ripple effect Fade effect Raised style Icon Button Tooltip (from 12 directions - Web only)

Button Component Text Input Component (Material-inspired, but highly customizable) Underline effect Floating label Force label-floating Field Error Hint Multi-line Number, currency, datetime masking Tooltip (Web only - Alpha implementation)

Text Input Component (Material-inspired, but highly customizable) Multi layer modals Pop-up style (Alert, Prompt..) Full-screen style

Multi layer modals Dropdown DropdownContainer (similar to a View, but could host a Dropdown component) Configurable dropdown from 12 directions, passing context..

Dropdown Loading Mask

Loading Mask Snackbar

Snackbar Selector Api, Select component

Selector Api, Select component Animated Tab View Essential module export - for generic use case App intro slider Tab View scene with headers Image slider

Animated Tab View Action sheets

Action sheets Swipe-able segments

Swipe-able segments Datetime picker

Datetime picker Radio

Radio Checkbox

Checkbox Range Slider

Range Slider Connection status (mask)

Related projects

Material UI, heavily inspired by their great component design for Web ! My job is make it work in Native way.

! My job is make it work in way. Ionic 2, As a fan of Ionic - their ecosystem and design is a great reference for me when developing this project .

and is a great reference for me when developing . React Native Drawer

React Native Vector Icons

React Native Tab View, their great Animated Tab View component was clone and customized inside this package.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Contributing

This project under main support of Rooxim Company.

We're exciting to see more contribution from community, by contributing your code to ruui you agree to license your contribution under the MIT license.