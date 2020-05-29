Easily create a component which is render-prop, Function-as-a-child and component-prop.

import {render} from 'react-universal-interface' ; class MyData extends React . Component { render () { return render( this .props, this .state); } }

Now you can use it:

<MyData render={(state) => <MyChild {...state} /> } /> <MyData>{(state) => <MyChild {...state} /> }</MyData> <MyData comp={MyChild} /> <MyData component={MyChild} />

Use this badge if you support universal interface:

[![React Universal Interface](https:

Given a <MyData> component, it is said to follow universal component interface if, and only if, it supports all the below usage patterns:

<MyData>{ (data) => < Child { ...data } /> } </ MyData > <MyData render={ (data) => <Child {...data} /> } /> // Component prop <MyData component={Child} /> <MyData comp={Child} /> // Prop injection <MyData> <Child /> </MyData> // Higher Order Component (HOC) const ChildWithData = withData(Child); // Decorator @withData class ChildWithData extends { render () { return <Child {...this.props.data} />; } }

This library allows you to create universal interface components using these two functions:

render(props, data)

createEnhancer(Comp, propName)

First, in your render method use render() :

class MyData extends Component { render () { return render( this .props, data); } }

Second, create enhancer out of your component:

const withData = createEnhancer(MyData, 'data' );

Done!

Installation

npm i react-universal-interface --save

Usage

import {render, createEnhancer} from 'react-universal-interface' ;

Reference

props — props of your component.

— props of your component. data — data you want to provide to your users, usually this will be this.state .

Facc — FaCC component to use when creating enhancer.

— FaCC component to use when creating enhancer. propName — prop name to use when injecting FaCC data into a component.

Returns a component enhancer enhancer(Comp, propName, faccProps) that receives three arguments.

Comp — required, component to be enhanced.

— required, component to be enhanced. propName — optional, string, name of the injected prop.

— optional, string, name of the injected prop. faccProps — optional, props to provide to the FaCC component.

TypeScript

TypeScript users can add typings to their render-prop components.

import {UniversalProps} from 'react-universal-interface' ; interface Props extends UniversalProps<State> { } interface State { } class MyData extends React.Component<Props, State> { }

License

Unlicense — public domain.