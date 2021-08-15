React Universal Hooks : just use** everywhere. Support React >= 16.8.0
Using npm:
$ npm install --save react-universal-hooks
Or yarn:
$ yarn add react-universal-hooks
Usage
just add one line import!
index.js
import "react-universal-hooks";
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import App from './App';
ReactDOM.render(
<App />,
document.getElementById('root'),
);
https://codesandbox.io/s/jnnnw158j5
import React, { useState, useContext } from "react";
import { useWindowSize } from "./useWindowSize";
const MyContext = React.createContext({ myLabel: "MyContextLabel" });
const Functional = () => {
const [count, setCount] = useState(0);
const { width, height } = useWindowSize();
const { myLabel } = useContext(MyContext);
return (
<React.Fragment>
<p>{myLabel}</p>
<p>{"Functional windowSize : " + width + "x" + height}</p>
<p>{"Functional Counter " + count}</p>
<button onClick={() => setCount(c => c + 1)}>Functional Counter</button>
</React.Fragment>
);
};
class Component extends React.PureComponent {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = { /* your already existing business logic here */ };
}
componentDidMount (){ /* your already existing business logic here */}
componentDidUpdate (){ /* your already existing business logic here */}
componentUnmount (){ /* your already existing business logic here */}
render() {
const [count, setCount] = useState(0);
const { width, height } = useWindowSize();
const { myLabel } = useContext(MyContext);
return (
<React.Fragment>
<p>{myLabel}</p>
<p>{"Component windowSize : " + width + "x" + height}</p>
<p>{"Component Counter " + count}</p>
<button onClick={() => setCount(c => c + 1)}>Component Counter</button>
</React.Fragment>
);
}
}
useWindowSize.js (custom Hook example)
import { useState, useEffect } from "react";
export const useWindowSize = () => {
const [size, setSize] = useState({
width: window.innerWidth,
height: window.innerHeight
});
const handle = () => {
setSize({
width: window.innerWidth,
height: window.innerHeight
});
};
useEffect(() => {
window.addEventListener("resize", handle);
return () => {
window.removeEventListener("resize", handle);
};
}, []);
return size;
};
import { useCallback } from 'react';
class MyComponent extends React.PureComponent {
render (){
//....
}
}
class Container extends React.PureComponent {
render (){
{this.props.arrayProp.map(el=>
<MyComponent key={el.id} onClick={useCallback( ()=> someAction(el.id) , [el.id])} />
)}
}
}
Api Reference are the same as official ones, so you can see api reference @ https://reactjs.org/docs/hooks-reference.html
Currently supported api on Classes Component:
index.js
import { supportReactDevTools } from 'react-universal-hooks';
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import App from './App';
supportReactDevTools ({ active: process.env!=="production" });
ReactDOM.render(
<App />,
document.getElementById('root'),
);
https://github.com/salvoravida/react-class-hooks
