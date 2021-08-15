React Universal Hooks : just use** everywhere. Support React >= 16.8.0

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install

Or yarn:

$ yarn add react-universal-hooks

Usage

just add one line import!

index.js

import "react-universal-hooks" ; import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import App from './App' ; ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'), );

Demo

https://codesandbox.io/s/jnnnw158j5

import React, { useState, useContext } from "react" ; import { useWindowSize } from "./useWindowSize" ; const MyContext = React.createContext({ myLabel : "MyContextLabel" }); const Functional = () => { const [count, setCount] = useState( 0 ); const { width, height } = useWindowSize(); const { myLabel } = useContext(MyContext); return ( < React.Fragment > < p > {myLabel} </ p > < p > {"Functional windowSize : " + width + "x" + height} </ p > < p > {"Functional Counter " + count} </ p > < button onClick = {() => setCount(c => c + 1)}>Functional Counter </ button > </ React.Fragment > ); }; class Component extends React . PureComponent { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { }; } componentDidMount (){ } componentDidUpdate (){ } componentUnmount (){ } render() { const [count, setCount] = useState( 0 ); const { width, height } = useWindowSize(); const { myLabel } = useContext(MyContext); return ( < React.Fragment > < p > {myLabel} </ p > < p > {"Component windowSize : " + width + "x" + height} </ p > < p > {"Component Counter " + count} </ p > < button onClick = {() => setCount(c => c + 1)}>Component Counter </ button > </ React.Fragment > ); } }

useWindowSize.js (custom Hook example)

import { useState, useEffect } from "react" ; export const useWindowSize = () => { const [size, setSize] = useState({ width : window .innerWidth, height : window .innerHeight }); const handle = () => { setSize({ width : window .innerWidth, height : window .innerHeight }); }; useEffect( () => { window .addEventListener( "resize" , handle); return () => { window .removeEventListener( "resize" , handle); }; }, []); return size; };

Why Universal Hooks?

use a customHook in your Component/Functional, without refactor.

useMemo & useCallback make PureComponents 100% pure! (max performance!)

Use Case : Make PureComponent 100% Pure

import { useCallback } from 'react' ; class MyComponent extends React . PureComponent { render (){ } } class Container extends React . PureComponent { render (){ { this .props.arrayProp.map( el => < MyComponent key = {el.id} onClick = {useCallback( ()=> someAction(el.id) , [el.id])} /> )} } }

Api Reference

Api Reference are the same as official ones, so you can see api reference @ https://reactjs.org/docs/hooks-reference.html

Currently supported api on Classes Component:

useState

useEffect

useLayoutEffect

useMemo

useCallback

useReducer

useRef

useContext

useImperativeHandle

useDebugValue

index.js

import { supportReactDevTools } from 'react-universal-hooks' ; import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import App from './App' ; supportReactDevTools ({ active : process.env!== "production" }); ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'), );

How it works under the hood ?

https://github.com/salvoravida/react-class-hooks

Feedback

Contributors

License

MIT License.