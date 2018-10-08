Big thanks to Lena for converting the extra 330 illustrations!! (I only made 20)
Install in your project:
npm install react-undraw-illustrations --save
At the top of your React component, import the illustrations you want to use:
import {UndrawTabs, UndrawDesigner,UndrawResponsive } from 'react-undraw-illustrations';
Then use them, passing settings you like, e.g:
<UndrawDesigner skinColor="brown" hairColor="#222"/>
Read about it on CSS-Tricks 👉 How to Create a Component Library From SVG Illustrations
I followed this guide to prepare the NPM package: https://medium.com/@lokhmakov/best-way-to-create-npm-packages-with-create-react-app-b24dd449c354
When running
yarn run lib, it's supposed to copy the components from
/src/node_modeules/components to
/lib/components/.
Also, you need to make sure any new components are also present in
/src/node_modules/index.js, and run
yarn run lib!
I did this with this spreadsheet haha!