React unDraw Components

MIT licensed illustrations by unDraw for your React projects

SVGs from unDraw as customisable images in React.

It's an early version, only containing 10 illustrations, adding more as I get time - contributors welcome! update - now 21! update now 369!!*

available to try on npm

play with it in styleguidist

Contributors

Big thanks to Lena for converting the extra 330 illustrations!! (I only made 20)

Project Usage

Install in your project: npm install react-undraw-illustrations --save

At the top of your React component, import the illustrations you want to use:

import {UndrawTabs, UndrawDesigner,UndrawResponsive } from 'react-undraw-illustrations';

Then use them, passing settings you like, e.g:

<UndrawDesigner skinColor="brown" hairColor="#222"/>

Check out how the components work:

Find out more about how this was made:

Read about it on CSS-Tricks 👉 How to Create a Component Library From SVG Illustrations

Preparing the NPM package

I followed this guide to prepare the NPM package: https://medium.com/@lokhmakov/best-way-to-create-npm-packages-with-create-react-app-b24dd449c354

When running yarn run lib , it's supposed to copy the components from /src/node_modeules/components to /lib/components/ .

Also, you need to make sure any new components are also present in /src/node_modules/index.js , and run yarn run lib !

I did this with this spreadsheet haha!