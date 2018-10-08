openbase logo
rui

react-undraw-illustrations

by Graeme Fulton
2.0.3 (see all)

React unDraw Components: MIT licensed illustrations by unDraw for your React projects

Documentation
Downloads/wk

267

GitHub Stars

133

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

43

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React unDraw Components

MIT licensed illustrations by unDraw for your React projects

unDraw screenshot

  • SVGs from unDraw as customisable images in React.
  • It's an early version, only containing 10 illustrations, adding more as I get time - contributors welcome! update - now 21! update now 369!!*
  • available to try on npm
  • play with it in styleguidist

Contributors

Big thanks to Lena for converting the extra 330 illustrations!! (I only made 20)

Project Usage

Install in your project: npm install react-undraw-illustrations --save

At the top of your React component, import the illustrations you want to use:

import {UndrawTabs, UndrawDesigner,UndrawResponsive } from 'react-undraw-illustrations';

Then use them, passing settings you like, e.g:

<UndrawDesigner skinColor="brown" hairColor="#222"/>

Check out how the components work:

styleguidist animation

Find out more about how this was made:

Read about it on CSS-Tricks 👉 How to Create a Component Library From SVG Illustrations css tricks article image

Preparing the NPM package

I followed this guide to prepare the NPM package: https://medium.com/@lokhmakov/best-way-to-create-npm-packages-with-create-react-app-b24dd449c354

When running yarn run lib, it's supposed to copy the components from /src/node_modeules/components to /lib/components/.

Also, you need to make sure any new components are also present in /src/node_modules/index.js, and run yarn run lib!

I did this with this spreadsheet haha!

