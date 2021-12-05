React unDraw

React component for unDraw illustrations.

Table of Contents

Features

🚀 Works with any illustration from unDraw.

from unDraw. 🎨 Customize colors with props.

with props. 🎉 Written in TypeScript .

. 🎁 Smaller bundles by only including what you need.

Installation

npm install react-undraw --save

Usage

import Undraw from 'react-undraw' ; Undraw.defaultProps.primaryColor = 'darkblue' ; < Undraw name = "coding" /> ;

Props:

Prop Type Description Default name string Illustration file name (without extension). n/a primaryColor string Illustration primary color. #6c63ff height string Illustration height. 250px

Illustrations

Bring your own illustrations! To comply with the updated unDraw license, we can't bundle the illustrations with this package 😞 However, this means you can always use the latest illustrations! 😎

Here's what you need to do:

Download any illustrations you want from unDraw. No need to change the color before download, use primaryColor prop instead. Optional: rename file to remove prefix/suffix ( undraw_barbecue_3x93.svg => barbecue.svg ). The name prop will need to match your file name.

Put SVG files in an undraw folder at the root of your project.

folder at the root of your project. Add react-undraw-cli to your build and/or start script: "prebuild": "react-undraw-cli" or ... "build": "react-undraw-cli && react-scripts build"

to your and/or script:

Example project structure:

package .json src/ ... undraw/ coding .svg hologram .svg ice_cream .svg ...

