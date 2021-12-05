openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ru

react-undraw

by Justin Lettau
2.0.3 (see all)

React component for unDraw illustrations.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

172

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM Version CI

React unDraw

React component for unDraw illustrations.

Table of Contents

Features

  • 🚀 Works with any illustration from unDraw.
  • 🎨 Customize colors with props.
  • 🎉 Written in TypeScript.
  • 🎁 Smaller bundles by only including what you need.

Installation

npm install react-undraw --save

Usage

import Undraw from 'react-undraw';

// optionally override default props
Undraw.defaultProps.primaryColor = 'darkblue';

<Undraw name="coding" />;

Props:

PropTypeDescriptionDefault
namestringIllustration file name (without extension).n/a
primaryColorstringIllustration primary color.#6c63ff
heightstringIllustration height.250px

Illustrations

Bring your own illustrations! To comply with the updated unDraw license, we can't bundle the illustrations with this package 😞 However, this means you can always use the latest illustrations! 😎

Here's what you need to do:

  • Download any illustrations you want from unDraw.
    • No need to change the color before download, use primaryColor prop instead.
    • Optional: rename file to remove prefix/suffix (undraw_barbecue_3x93.svg => barbecue.svg).
    • The name prop will need to match your file name.
  • Put SVG files in an undraw folder at the root of your project.
  • Add react-undraw-cli to your build and/or start script:
    • "prebuild": "react-undraw-cli"
    • or ... "build": "react-undraw-cli && react-scripts build"

Example project structure:

package.json
src/
 ...
undraw/
  coding.svg
  hologram.svg
  ice_cream.svg
  ...

Development

npm install
npm run build

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial