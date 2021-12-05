React component for unDraw illustrations.
npm install react-undraw --save
import Undraw from 'react-undraw';
// optionally override default props
Undraw.defaultProps.primaryColor = 'darkblue';
<Undraw name="coding" />;
Props:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
name
string
|Illustration file name (without extension).
|n/a
primaryColor
string
|Illustration primary color.
#6c63ff
height
string
|Illustration height.
250px
Bring your own illustrations! To comply with the updated unDraw license, we can't bundle the illustrations with this package 😞 However, this means you can always use the latest illustrations! 😎
Here's what you need to do:
primaryColor prop instead.
undraw_barbecue_3x93.svg =>
barbecue.svg).
name prop will need to match your file name.
undraw folder at the root of your project.
react-undraw-cli to your
build and/or
start script:
"prebuild": "react-undraw-cli"
"build": "react-undraw-cli && react-scripts build"
Example project structure:
package.json
src/
...
undraw/
coding.svg
hologram.svg
ice_cream.svg
...
npm install
npm run build