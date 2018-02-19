Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
react-ultimate-pagination-material-ui
●
by ultimate-pagination
●
1.2.0 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
React.js pagination component with Material UI theme
●
Home
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i react-ultimate-pagination-material-ui
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
2.7K
GitHub Stars
42
Maintenance
Last Commit
4yrs
ago
Contributors
1
Package
Dependencies
1
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Material UI Pagination
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Readme
react-ultimate-pagination-material-ui
React.js pagination component with Material UI theme
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
No reviews found
Be the first to rate
Alternatives
muf
material-ui-flat-pagination
A pagination component for Material-UI using Button component.
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
4K
pfr
pagination-for-reactjs-component
A simple pagination component to use inside your react projects
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
53
rf
reactjs-forpagination
A simple pagination component to use inside your react projects
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
mup
material-ui-pagination
An easy to use and customizable pagination component for material ui.
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
720
rlp
react-lazy-paginated-tree
React tree-view component built for performance, customizability and large data sets. Supports lazy loading and pagination.
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
395
See 16 Alternatives
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial