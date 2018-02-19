openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-ultimate-pagination-material-ui

by ultimate-pagination
1.2.0 (see all)

React.js pagination component with Material UI theme

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Material UI Pagination

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-ultimate-pagination-material-ui

React.js pagination component with Material UI theme

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

muf
material-ui-flat-paginationA pagination component for Material-UI using Button component.
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
4K
pfr
pagination-for-reactjs-componentA simple pagination component to use inside your react projects
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
53
rf
reactjs-forpaginationA simple pagination component to use inside your react projects
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
mup
material-ui-paginationAn easy to use and customizable pagination component for material ui.
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
720
rlp
react-lazy-paginated-treeReact tree-view component built for performance, customizability and large data sets. Supports lazy loading and pagination.
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
395
See 16 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial