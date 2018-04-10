React.js pagination component based on ultimate-pagination. It's implemented as a higher-order component that allows easy integration of react-ultimate-pagination with different CSS frameworks or approaches.

To use react-ultimate-pagination in your project, you can write your theme or use one of already existing.

Themes

Here is a list of themed versions of react-ultimate-pagination component. To use them you don't need explicitly install this module to your project; it will be installed automatically as a dependency of themed component.

Installation

You need to install this module only if you want to write your project or CSS framework specific theme.

You can install this module via npm:

npm install react-ultimate-pagination --save

Usage

This module provides createUltimatePagination(options) method that is a React.js high-order component. It means that you need to call this component with specific options to create a React.js component.

The options object contains following properties:

itemTypeToComponent : object - an object that is used as a map from the item type to the React.js component that will be used to render this item

: object - an object that is used as a map from the item type to the React.js component that will be used to render this item WrapperComponent: React.Component - a React.js component that will be used as a wrapper for pagination items (optional, default: React.DOM.div )

The itemTypeToComponent object should contains React.js component for each item type:

PAGE - a link to a page

- a link to a page ELLIPSIS - an item that represents groups of pages that currently are not visible in paginator (can be used to navigate to the page in the group that is the nearest to the current page)

- an item that represents groups of pages that currently are not visible in paginator (can be used to navigate to the page in the group that is the nearest to the current page) FIRST_PAGE_LINK - a link to the first page

- a link to the first page PREVIOUS_PAGE_LINK - a link to the previous page

- a link to the previous page NEXT_PAGE_LINK - a link to the next page

- a link to the next page LAST_PAGE_LINK - a link to the last page

Each of this component receives as a props following data:

value : number - number of pages that user should navigate to when item is activated (for items with type PAGE it also can be used as a label in UI)

: number - number of pages that user should navigate to when item is activated (for items with type it also can be used as a label in UI) isActive : boolean - show if currentPage if the same as value of an item (can be used to highlight a current page or disable first, previous, next or last page links when user is already on first/last page)

: boolean - show if if the same as of an item (can be used to highlight a current page or disable first, previous, next or last page links when user is already on first/last page) isDisabled : boolean - show if button should be disabled

: boolean - show if button should be disabled onClick(): function - should be called when user interacted with a component and the current page should be changed to the page represented by item (no arguments should be used, can be used for all item types)

Here is an example of basic usage:

var React = require ( 'react' ); var ReactUltimatePagination = require ( 'react-ultimate-pagination' ); function Page ( props ) { return ( < button style = {props.isActive ? { fontWeight: ' bold '} : null } onClick = {props.onClick} disabled = {props.disabled} > {props.value} </ button > ); } function Ellipsis ( props ) { return < button onClick = {props.onClick} disabled = {props.disabled} > ... </ button > } function FirstPageLink ( props ) { return < button onClick = {props.onClick} disabled = {props.disabled} > First </ button > } function PreviousPageLink ( props ) { return < button onClick = {props.onClick} disabled = {props.disabled} > Previous </ button > } function NextPageLink ( props ) { return < button onClick = {props.onClick} disabled = {props.disabled} > Next </ button > } function LastPageLink ( props ) { return < button onClick = {props.onClick} disabled = {props.disabled} > Last </ button > } function Wrapper ( props ) { return < div className = "pagination" > {props.children} </ div > } var itemTypeToComponent = { 'PAGE' : Page, 'ELLIPSIS' : Ellipsis, 'FIRST_PAGE_LINK' : FirstPageLink, 'PREVIOUS_PAGE_LINK' : PreviousPageLink, 'NEXT_PAGE_LINK' : NextPageLink, 'LAST_PAGE_LINK' : LastPageLink }; var UltimatePagination = ReactUltimatePagination.createUltimatePagination({ itemTypeToComponent : itemTypeToComponent, WrapperComponent : Wrapper });

Created UltimatePagination component has the following interface: