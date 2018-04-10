React.js pagination component based on ultimate-pagination. It's implemented as a higher-order component that allows easy integration of react-ultimate-pagination with different CSS frameworks or approaches.
To use react-ultimate-pagination in your project, you can write your theme or use one of already existing.
Here is a list of themed versions of react-ultimate-pagination component. To use them you don't need explicitly install this module to your project; it will be installed automatically as a dependency of themed component.
You need to install this module only if you want to write your project or CSS framework specific theme.
You can install this module via npm:
npm install react-ultimate-pagination --save
This module provides
createUltimatePagination(options) method that is a React.js high-order component. It means that you need to call this component with specific
options to create a React.js component.
The
options object contains following properties:
React.DOM.div)
The
itemTypeToComponent object should contains React.js component for each item type:
PAGE - a link to a page
ELLIPSIS - an item that represents groups of pages that currently are not visible in paginator (can be used to navigate to the page in the group that is the nearest to the current page)
FIRST_PAGE_LINK - a link to the first page
PREVIOUS_PAGE_LINK - a link to the previous page
NEXT_PAGE_LINK - a link to the next page
LAST_PAGE_LINK - a link to the last page
Each of this component receives as a
props following data:
PAGE it also can be used as a label in UI)
currentPage if the same as
value of an item (can be used to highlight a current page or disable first, previous, next or last page links when user is already on first/last page)
Here is an example of basic usage:
var React = require('react');
var ReactUltimatePagination = require('react-ultimate-pagination');
function Page(props) {
return (
<button
style={props.isActive ? {fontWeight: 'bold'} : null}
onClick={props.onClick}
disabled={props.disabled}
>{props.value}</button>
);
}
function Ellipsis(props) {
return <button onClick={props.onClick} disabled={props.disabled}>...</button>
}
function FirstPageLink(props) {
return <button onClick={props.onClick} disabled={props.disabled}>First</button>
}
function PreviousPageLink(props) {
return <button onClick={props.onClick} disabled={props.disabled}>Previous</button>
}
function NextPageLink(props) {
return <button onClick={props.onClick} disabled={props.disabled}>Next</button>
}
function LastPageLink(props) {
return <button onClick={props.onClick} disabled={props.disabled}>Last</button>
}
function Wrapper(props) {
return <div className="pagination">{props.children}</div>
}
var itemTypeToComponent = {
'PAGE': Page,
'ELLIPSIS': Ellipsis,
'FIRST_PAGE_LINK': FirstPageLink,
'PREVIOUS_PAGE_LINK': PreviousPageLink,
'NEXT_PAGE_LINK': NextPageLink,
'LAST_PAGE_LINK': LastPageLink
};
var UltimatePagination = ReactUltimatePagination.createUltimatePagination({
itemTypeToComponent: itemTypeToComponent,
WrapperComponent: Wrapper
});
Created
UltimatePagination component has the following interface: