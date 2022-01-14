To generate a stable UID/Key for a given
item, consistently between client and server, in 900 bytes.
⚠️ Not compatible with Strict or Concurent mode. Consider using native
useId(React 18) hook instead.
Example - https://codesandbox.io/s/kkmwr6vv47
React UID provides 3 different APIs
uid(item) -> key
<UID>{ id => <><label htmlFor={id}/><input id={id}/></>}</UID>
useUID
uid(item, [index]) - generates UID for an object(array, function and so on), result could be used as React
key.
item should be an object, but could be anything. In case it is not an "object", and might have non-unique value - you have to specify second argument -
index
import {uid} from 'react-uid';
// objects
const data = [{a:1}, {b:2}];
data.map( item => <li key={uid(item)}>{item}</li>)
// unique strings
const data = ["a", "b"];
data.map( item => <li key={uid(item)}>{item}</li>)
// strings
const data = ["a", "a"];
data.map( (item, index) => <li key={uid(item, index)}>{item}</li>)
JS API might be NOT (multi-tenant)SSR friendly,
UID - renderless container for generation Ids
UIDConsumer - renderless container for generation Ids
import {UID} from 'react-uid';
<UID>
{id => (
<Fragment>
<input id={id} />
<label htmlFor={id} />
</Fragment>
)}
</UID>
// you can apply some "naming conventions" to the keys
<UID name={ id => `unique-${id}` }>
{id => (
<Fragment>
<input id={id} />
<label htmlFor={id} />
</Fragment>
)}
</UID>
// UID also provide `uid` as a second argument
<UID>
{(_, uid) => (
data.map( item => <li key={uid(item)}>{item}</li>)
)}
</UID>
// in the case `item` is not an object, but number or string - provide and index
<UID>
{(_, uid) => (
data.map( (item, index) => <li key={uid(item, index)}>{item}</li>)
)}
</UID>
The difference between
uid and
UID versions are in "nesting" - any
UID used inside another
UID would contain "parent prefix" in the result, scoping
uid to the local tree branch.
UID might be NOT SSR friendly,
useUID() will generate a "stable" UID
useUIDSeed() will generate a seed generator, you can use for multiple fields
import { useUID, useUIDSeed } from 'react-uid';
const Form = () => {
const uid = useUID();
return (
<>
<label htmlFor={uid}>Email: </label>
<input id={uid} name="email" />
</>
)
}
const Form = () => {
const seed = useUIDSeed();
return (
<>
<label htmlFor={seed('email')}>Email: </label>
<input id={seed('email')} name="email" />
{data.map(item => <div key={seed(item)}>...</div>
</>
)
}
Hooks API is SSR friendly,
UIDReset,
UIDConsumer,
UIDFork - SSR friendly UID. Could maintain consistency across renders.
They are much more complex than
UID, and provide functionality you might not need.
The key difference - they are not using global "singlentone" to track used IDs, but read it from Context API, thus works without side effects.
Next example will generate the same code, regardless how many time you will render it
import {UIDReset, UIDConsumer} from 'react-uid';
<UIDReset>
<UIDConsumer>
{(id,uid) => (
<Fragment>
<input id={id} />
<label htmlFor={id} />
data.map( item => <li key={uid(item)}>{item}</li>)
</Fragment>
)}
</UIDConsumer>
</UIDReset>
UID is not 100% SSR friendly - use UIDConsumer.
Codesplitting may affect the order or existence of the components, so alter
the
componentDidMount order, and change the generated ID as result.
In case of SPA, this is not something you should be bothered about, but for SSR this could be fatal.
Next example will generate consistent keys regardless of component mount order.
Each call to
UIDFork creates a new branch of UIDs untangled from siblings.
import {UIDReset, UIDFork, UIDConsumer} from 'react-uid';
<UIDReset>
<UIDFork>
<AsyncLoadedCompoent>
<UIDConsumer>
{ uid => <span>{uid} is unique </span>}
</UIDConsumer>
</UIDFork>
<UIDFork>
<AsyncLoadedCompoent>
<UIDConsumer>
{ uid => <span>{uid} is unique </span>}
</UIDConsumer>
</UIDFork>
</UIDReset>
The hooks API only needs the
<UIDFork> wrapper.
"Basic API" is not using Context API to keep realization simple, and React tree more flat.
Written in TypeScript
MIT