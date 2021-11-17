openbase logo
ruc

react-ui-cards

by nukeop
3.0.0 (see all)

Ready to use card components for React (rewritten in Typescript)

Documentation
297

GitHub Stars

193

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

22

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-ui-cards CI

Various stylish card components for React. Focused on being ready to use with little modifications. Supply your data and you're good to go.

Live demo

https://nukeop.github.io/react-ui-cards

npm

https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-ui-cards

Installation and usage example

Minified and gzipped bundle size: 52kb.

$ npm install --save react-ui-cards

import { UserCard } from 'react-ui-cards';

export const Example = () => <UserCard
    float
    href='https://github.com/nukeop'
    header='https://i.imgur.com/vRAtM3i.jpg'
    avatar='https://i.imgur.com/XJxqvsU.jpg'
    name='Frank Hepsfield'
    positionName='Software Engineering Manager'
/>

Development

Getting started

After cloning the repo, run the following commands to start Storybook in development mode with hot reload:

$ npm install
$ npm run storybook

Running tests

The repo is configured so that it generates snapshot tests from Storybook stories. To run them, use:

$ npm test

Contributing

All contributions are welcome. You can either add something to existing cards, or create a completely new card type.

Card types

In addition to what's listed for each card type, all cards can take the following additional props:

  • className to apply additional classes to the card
  • float (boolean) to enable animation on hover
  • Other props are passed down to the enclosing div element so you can e.g. add custom callbacks for onClick and other events.

User cards

Cards representing users or people.

attributetypedescription
hrefstring/nulloptional url the card will link to when clicked
headerstringurl to the image that will be displayed in the upper part of the card
avatarstringurl to the image that will be displayed in the center of the card
namestringuser's name
positionNamestringuser's role
statsarray/nullan optional array of objects with attributes 'name' and 'value' - this is displayed in the card's footer

User card

Product cards

Cards representing products available for purchase.

attributetypedescription
photosarrayarray of urls to photos of the product
pricestringthe price that will be displayed in the upper lefthand corner
productNamestringname of the product
descriptionstringa short description of the product
ratingintegerrating of the product (0-5). Not implemented yet.
urlstringurl the button will link to
buttonTextstring/nulloptional button text

Product card

Tagged content cards

Cards showcasing any content that can be described with a single thumbnail and a list of tags.

attributetypedescription
hrefstring/nulloptional url the card will link to when clicked
thumbnailstringurl to the image that will be displayed in the center part of the card and as the background
titlestringtitle of the card
descriptionstringshort description of the content, try to not exceed one line
tagsarray/nullan array of strings that will be converted to pill-style tags and displayed in the lower righthand corner of the card

Tagged content card

Flipping card

A card with a front and back side. Flips over on hover. Any React component can be displayed on either side.

This card is a bit different than the other ones - it has no attributes. To define it, you have to create a nested structure and pass your content as children:

      <FlippingCard>
        <FlippingCardBack>
              Content that will be displayed on the back of the card
          </FlippingCardBack>
          <FlippingCardFront>
              Content that will be displayed on the front of the card
          </FlippingCardFront>
    </FlippingCard>

See demo page for an example in action.

Recipe card

Cards you can use to show dishes' names, time they take to cook and how big the portions are. Heart sign can be used as "Add to favorite" button.

attributetypedescription
hrefstring/nulloptional url the card will link to when clicked
thumbnailstringurl to the image that will be displayed at the top of other elements
titlestringname of the dish
timestringamount of time it will take to prepare the dish
servingsstringestimation of portions' size

Recipe card

News header card

Cards you can use on the news site, shows the title, author and date it was published. Click on image to see the exact news.

attributetypedescription
hrefstring/nulloptional url the card will link to when clicked
thumbnailstringurl to the image that will be displayed in the background
authorstringauthor of aricle linked in href
datestringdate of publishing
tagsstringoptional. array of string to be rendered as tags

News header card

Cryptocurrency card

Cards that show cryptocurrency-related data, including a chart. Can be used for showing other data, such as fiat currency or stock market prices.

attributetypedescription
currencyNamestringName of the cryptocurrency
currencyPricestringCurrent price, displayed as provided, which means you have to format it yourself
iconnodeIcon representing the currency, it's displayed at 24x24 px
currencyShortNamestringSymbol such as BTC, ETH, etc
trendstringRecent price change. Just as with the price, no formatting is performed
trendDirectioninteger(-1, 0, 1)Indicates whether the trend is positive, negative, or if there's no change
chartColorstringColor of the line on the chart
chartDataarray[integer]An array of integer values to be displayed on the chart

Cryptocurrency card

Payment card

Card that represents a credit card, a debit card, or other similar cards. Flips on hover to reveal the back.

attributetypedescription
backgroundstringValid CSS background string. If not provided, a default background is used.
backgroundPatternstring/nullLets you select one of the patterns to display in the background. Can be either "worldMap", "triangles", or "spiral". Null results in no pattern being displayed
issuerIconstring/elementCard issuer icon. Either a link to the image with an icon, or a React element to render
numberstringPayment card number
datestringThe "valid thru" date
namestringName displayed on the card
cvvstringCVV code displayed on the back of the card

Payment cards

