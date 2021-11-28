React Component for making typing animations. Wrap
Typist around your text or any
element tree to animate text inside the tree. Easily stylable and highly
configurable.
npm install react-typist --save
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import Typist from 'react-typist';
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Typist>
Animate this text.
</Typist>
);
}
}
Include
dist/standalone/Typist.js into your build, using whatever build tool
or manually entering a
<script> tag.
Typist contains a simple CSS file to make the cursor at the end of the text
blink. To include it, you must include
dist/Typist.css in your build.
Provide a unique
key prop to
Typist so that it would re-render every time your dynamic content is changed like that:
import React, { useState } from "react";
import Typist from "react-typist";
export default const DynamicTypist = () => {
const texts = ["first text", "second text", "third text"];
const [currentTextCounter, setCurrentTextCounter] = useState(0);
return <div onClick={() => if (currentTextCounter < texts.length - 1) { setCurrentTextCounter(currentTextCounter + 1) }}>
<Typist key={currentTextCounter}>
{texts[currentTextCounter]}
</Typist>
</div>
}
Otherwise your dynamic content won't be reflected and re-typed.
Typist will animate any text present in its descendents. Each text
node will be animated as it is encountered in depth-first traversal of the
children tree, one after the other.
Typist can take as
children any valid node that can be rendered in a React
application, i.e. it could be undefined, null, a boolean, a number, a string,
a React element, or an array of any of those types recursively.
This also implies that you are free to pass any props to the
children of Typist,
including your own css classes (as in any React application). This allows you to
easily style your text inside Typist:
<Typist>
<span className="my-custom-class"> First Sentence </span>
<br />
<div className="container">
<p> This will be animated after first sentence is complete </p>
<MyComponent prop1="val1"> More text. </MyComponent>
</div>
Final sentence
</Typist>
Refer to
examples/ for more examples.
In order to insert delays into your animation, you can use the
Typist.Delay
Component:
<Typist>
<p> First Sentence </p>
<Typist.Delay ms={500} />
<br />
This won't be animated until 500ms after the first sentenced is rendered
</Typist>
Refer to
examples/ for more examples.
Required
Milliseconds to apply for the delay
Typist also supports backspace animations via the
Typist.Backspace Component:
<Typist>
<span> First Sentence </span>
<Typist.Backspace count={8} delay={200} />
<span> Phrase </span>
</Typist>
Refer to
examples/ for more examples.
Default:
1
Number of characters to backspace
Default:
0
Delay in milliseconds before the backspace animation starts
className
avgTypingDelay
stdTypingDelay
startDelay
cursor
onCharacterTyped
onLineTyped
onTypingDone
delayGenerator
Default:
null
CSS class name to be applied to the Typist root node. Typist will always
have the CSS class
Typist applied to it.
<Typist className="MyTypist"> Animate this text. </Typist>
will produce:
<div class="Typist MyTypist"> Animate this text. </div>
Default:
70
Average typing delay in milliseconds between every keystroke of the typing animation (Less is faster). The distribution of the typing delays between strokes is not uniform, to make the animation more human like.
Default:
25
Standard deviation of typing delay between keystrokes of the typing animation. (Less means more uniform, i.e. less variance between values).
Default:
0
Milliseconds before typing animation begins.
Default:
{
show: true,
blink: true,
element: '|',
hideWhenDone: false,
hideWhenDoneDelay: 1000,
}
Object containing options for cursor:
show (bool): whether to display cursor at the end of text.
blink (bool): whether to add blinking animation to cursor. You must also
include the css
element (string): character to use for the cursor
hideWhenDone (bool): whether the cursor should be hidden after typing
animation is complete.
hideWhenDoneDelay (int): delay in ms to be applied before hiding cursor when
typing animation is complete.
Function to be called every time a character is typed on the screen.
function(character, charIdx) {
...
}
Function to be called every time a line is typed on the screen.
function(line, lineIdx) {
...
}
Function to be called when typing animation is complete.
Default:
gaussianDistribution
Function to be called to generate the typing delay (in ms) for every keystroke of the animation. Every time this function is called it should return a value in milliseconds. This function can be used to provide your own typing delay distribution, for example uniform (e.g. always 100ms), or a deterministic distribution.
However, if you wish to insert delays at specific points in the animation,
consider using the
Delay Component instead.
function(mean, std, current = {line, lineIdx, character, charIdx, defDelayGenerator}) {
...
}
mean (number): Average typing delay. Will be the value of
props.avgTypingDelay
std (number): Standard deviation of typing delay. Will be the value of
props.stdTypingDelay
current.line (string): Value of line of text (Typist child) currently being animated.
current.lineIdx (int): Index of line of text (Typist child) currently being animated.
current.character (string): Value of character that was just rendered.
current.charIdx (int): Index of character that was just rendered.
current.defDelayGenerator (function): Reference to default delay
generator function to be able to fall back to.
This function can also be used to introduce delays at specific points in the typing animation.
e.g.:
function(mean, std, {line, lineIdx, charIdx, defDelayGenerator}) {
// Delay the animation for 2 seconds at the last character of the first line
if (lineIdx === 0 && charIdx === line.length - 1) {
return 2000;
}
return defDelayGenerator();
}
React Typist makes use of Array.from() which is not supported in IE.
SCRIPT438: Object doesn't support property or method 'from' Typist.js (449,1)
To resolve this, babel-polyfill can be added to your project.
npm install --save babel-polyfill
You can now include this module in your app at the entry point.
ES6:
import 'babel-polyfill'
CommonJS:
require('babel-polyfill')
To build the examples and start the dev server, run:
npm start
Now, open
http://localhost:8080 and start hacking!
If you just want to build the examples, run:
npm run examples
npm test