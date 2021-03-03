React Typing Effect

This is a UI component built completely in React that simulates typing effect, eraser effect and a blinking cursor.

Demo

Getting Started

$ npm install --save react-typing-effect

ReactTypingEffect is the main component.

Example Usage:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactTypingEffect from 'react-typing-effect' ; const ReactTypingEffectDemo = () => { return ( <> <ReactTypingEffect text={["Hello.", "World!"]} /> <br /> <ReactTypingEffect text={["Hello.", "World!!!"]} cursorRenderer={cursor => <h1>{cursor}</h1>} displayTextRenderer={(text, i) => { return ( <h1> {text.split('').map((char, i) => { const key = `${i}`; return ( <span key={key} style={i%2 === 0 ? { color: 'magenta'} : {}} >{char}</span> ); })} </h1> ); }} /> </> ); };

Motivation

Inspired by this blog post http://burnmind.com/tutorials/how-to-create-a-typing-effect-an-eraser-effect-and-a-blinking-cursor-using-jquery

API

Required Props

text : That text that will be typed and erased. Can be either an array of strings or just a string .

Other Props