A fully-featured typing animation in React that supports any valid JSX.
There were other JS typing animations that existed when I created this, but they were all lacking in robust features. This component aims to support all of the following features:
✅ Type text from any valid JSX
✅ Preserve DOM structure/styling
✅ Change typing speed anywhere in tree
✅ Add a delay anywhere in tree
✅ Backspace animation
✅ Reset lines / full tree
✅ Loop functionality
✅ No dependencies (CSS or JS)
View the live demo
or
git clone https://github.com/adamjking3/react-typing-animation
cd react-typing-animation
npm install
npm start
Then open http://localhost:3000/ in a browser.
Feature requests and pull requests welcome
npm i --save react-typing-animation
import Typing from 'react-typing-animation';
const AnimatedTypingComponent = () => (
<Typing>
<span>This span will get typed.</span>
</Typing>
);
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Required
|children
|React node
|yes
|className
|string
|no
|cursorClassName
|string
|no
|cursor
|React node
<Cursor />
|no
|hideCursor
|boolean
|false
|no
|speed
|number
|50 (ms)
|no
|startDelay
|number
|0 (ms)
|no
|loop
|boolean
|false
|no
|onStartedTyping
|function
|() => {}
|no
|onBeforeType
|function
|() => {}
|no
|onAfterType
|function
|() => {}
|no
|onFinishedTyping
|function
|() => {}
|no
import Typing from 'react-typing-animation';
...
<Typing>
<span>This span will get typed, then erased.</span>
<Typing.Backspace count={20} />
</Typing>
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|count
|number
|1
|false
|delay
|number
|0
|false
|speed
|number
|-1
|false
import Typing from 'react-typing-animation';
...
<Typing>
<div>
There will be a 1000ms delay here,
<Typing.Delay ms={1000} />
then this will be typed.
</div>
</Typing>
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|ms
|number
|yes
import Typing from 'react-typing-animation';
...
<Typing speed={50}>
This line will be typed at 50ms/character,
<Typing.Speed ms={200} />
then this will be typed at 200ms/character.
</Typing>
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|ms
|number
|yes
import Typing from 'react-typing-animation';
...
<Typing>
<span>This line will stay.</span>
<span>This line will get instantly removed after a 500 ms delay</span>
<Typing.Reset count={1} delay={500} />
</Typing>
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|count
|number
|0
|false
|delay
|number
|0
|false
|speed
|number
|-1
|false
After cloning the repository and running npm install inside, you can use the following commands to develop and build the project.
# Starts a webpack dev server that hosts the demo at http://localhost:3000
npm start
# Lints the code with eslint
npm run lint
# Lints and builds the code, placing the result in the dist directory.
npm run build
Pull requests are welcome!