A fully-featured typing animation in React that supports any valid JSX.

Motivation

There were other JS typing animations that existed when I created this, but they were all lacking in robust features. This component aims to support all of the following features:

✅ Type text from any valid JSX

✅ Preserve DOM structure/styling

✅ Change typing speed anywhere in tree

✅ Add a delay anywhere in tree

✅ Backspace animation

✅ Reset lines / full tree

✅ Loop functionality

✅ No dependencies (CSS or JS)

Demo

View the live demo

or

git clone https://github.com/adamjking3/react-typing-animation cd react-typing-animation npm install npm start

Then open http://localhost:3000/ in a browser.

Feature requests and pull requests welcome

Installation

npm i --save react-typing-animation

Usage

import Typing from 'react-typing-animation' ; const AnimatedTypingComponent = () => ( < Typing > < span > This span will get typed. </ span > </ Typing > );

Documentation

Property Type Default Required children React node yes className string no cursorClassName string no cursor React node <Cursor /> no hideCursor boolean false no speed number 50 (ms) no startDelay number 0 (ms) no loop boolean false no onStartedTyping function () => {} no onBeforeType function () => {} no onAfterType function () => {} no onFinishedTyping function () => {} no

Backspace Component

import Typing from 'react-typing-animation' ; ... <Typing> < span > This span will get typed, then erased. </ span > < Typing.Backspace count = {20} /> </ Typing >

Property Type Default Required Description count number 1 false delay number 0 false speed number -1 false

Delay Component

import Typing from 'react-typing-animation' ; ... <Typing> < div > There will be a 1000ms delay here, < Typing.Delay ms = {1000} /> then this will be typed. </ div > </ Typing >

Property Type Default Required Description ms number yes

Speed Component

import Typing from 'react-typing-animation' ; ... <Typing speed={ 50 }> This line will be typed at 50 ms/character, <Typing.Speed ms={ 200 } /> then this will be typed at 200 ms/character. < /Typing>

Property Type Default Required Description ms number yes

Reset Component

import Typing from 'react-typing-animation' ; ... <Typing> < span > This line will stay. </ span > < span > This line will get instantly removed after a 500 ms delay </ span > < Typing.Reset count = {1} delay = {500} /> </ Typing >

Property Type Default Required Description count number 0 false delay number 0 false speed number -1 false

Contributing

After cloning the repository and running npm install inside, you can use the following commands to develop and build the project.

Starts a webpack dev server that hosts the demo at http://localhost:3000 npm start Lints the code with eslint npm run lint Lints and builds the code, placing the result in the dist directory. npm run build

Pull requests are welcome!

License

MIT