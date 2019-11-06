React Animated typing in ~400 bytes 🐡 of JavaScript.

DEMO

Based on awesome typical library by @camwiegert

Youtube Video Tutorial

Install

npm install --save react-typical

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' import Typical from 'react-typical' class Example extends React . Component { render () { return ( < Typical steps = {[ ' Hello ', 1000 , ' Hello world !', 500 ]} loop = {Infinity} wrapper = "p" /> ) } }

Properties

prop mandatory type Eg. steps yes [] ['Hello', 1000, 'World'] wrapper no string 'p' loop no number 3

License

This library is based on @camwiegert/typical work and it currently is just a wrapper for react.

MIT © catalinmiron