openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rt

react-typical

by Catalin Miron
0.1.3 (see all)

React typing animation in ~400 bytes 🐡 of JavaScript.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

677

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

react-typical

React Animated typing in ~400 bytes 🐡 of JavaScript.

DEMO

React Typical

Based on awesome typical library by @camwiegert

NPM JavaScript Style Guide

React-Typical - Animated typing without the headaches

Youtube Video Tutorial

react-typing-indicator-thumbnail-v2

Install

npm install --save react-typical

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import Typical from 'react-typical'

class Example extends React.Component {
  render () {
    return (
      <Typical
        steps={['Hello', 1000, 'Hello world!', 500]}
        loop={Infinity}
        wrapper="p"
      />
    )
  }
}

Properties

propmandatorytypeEg.
stepsyes[]['Hello', 1000, 'World']
wrappernostring'p'
loopnonumber3

License

This library is based on @camwiegert/typical work and it currently is just a wrapper for react.

MIT © catalinmiron

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Inshal Ayazpaksitan4 Ratings0 Reviews
I am Front-End Web Developer. My focus is to develop clean, modern and minimal Website with clean and semantically correct syntax.
6 months ago
Rutvik BariyaVadodara31 Ratings0 Reviews
Front-End Developer | 3D Graphics | Blender
September 11, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial