React Animated typing in ~400 bytes 🐡 of JavaScript.
Based on awesome typical library by @camwiegert
npm install --save react-typical
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import Typical from 'react-typical'
class Example extends React.Component {
render () {
return (
<Typical
steps={['Hello', 1000, 'Hello world!', 500]}
loop={Infinity}
wrapper="p"
/>
)
}
}
|prop
|mandatory
|type
|Eg.
steps
|yes
|[]
['Hello', 1000, 'World']
wrapper
|no
|string
|'p'
loop
|no
|number
3
This library is based on @camwiegert/typical work and it currently is just a wrapper for react.
MIT © catalinmiron