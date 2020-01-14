openbase logo
rt

react-typed

by Mike
1.2.0

A react wrapper for typed.js

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.2K

GitHub Stars

183

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-typed

A react wrapper for typed.js

Installation

Examples

Documentation

Installation

Install with yarn or npm

yarn add react-typed
        #or
npm install react-typed --save

Examples

import React,{ Component } from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import Typed from 'react-typed';

class MyComponent extends Component {
    render() {
        return (
            <div>
                <Typed
                    strings={['Here you can find anything']}
                    typeSpeed={40}
                />
                <br/>

                <Typed
                strings={[
                    'Search for products',
                    'Search for categories',
                    'Search for brands']}
                    typeSpeed={40}
                    backSpeed={50}
                    attr="placeholder"
                    loop >
                    <input type="text"/>
                </Typed>
            </div>
        );
    }
}

render(
    <MyComponent/>,
    document.getElementById('app'),
);
Using typed start, stop, toggle, destroy, reset functions
import React,{ Component } from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import Typed from 'react-typed';

class MyComponent extends Component {
    render() {
        return (
                <div>
                    <Button onClick={this.typed.start()}>Start</Button>
                    <Button onClick={this.typed.stop()}>Stop</Button>
                    <Button onClick={this.typed.toggle()}>Toggle</Button>
                    <Button onClick={this.typed.destroy()}>Destroy</Button>
                    <Button onClick={this.typed.reset()}>Reset</Button>
                    <Typed
                    typedRef={(typed) => { this.typed = typed; }}
                    strings={['Here you can find anything']}
                    typeSpeed={40}
                    />
                </div>
        );
    }
}

render(
    <MyComponent/>,
    document.getElementById('app'),
);

for blinking cursor import 'react-typed/dist/animatedCursor.css';

Documentation

React-typed supports all official options that you can find here. But also supports some extra props:

propTyperequireddefaultdescription
style(object)no-styles for the outer element
className(string)no-class name for the outer element
children(object)no-the element to wrap
typedRef(func)no-typedRef(self: Typed) returns the Typed instance
stopped(bool)no-initialize in stopped state

Tutorials

