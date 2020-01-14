yarn add react-typed
#or
npm install react-typed --save
import React,{ Component } from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import Typed from 'react-typed';
class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<Typed
strings={['Here you can find anything']}
typeSpeed={40}
/>
<br/>
<Typed
strings={[
'Search for products',
'Search for categories',
'Search for brands']}
typeSpeed={40}
backSpeed={50}
attr="placeholder"
loop >
<input type="text"/>
</Typed>
</div>
);
}
}
render(
<MyComponent/>,
document.getElementById('app'),
);
<Button onClick={this.typed.start()}>Start</Button>
<Button onClick={this.typed.stop()}>Stop</Button>
<Button onClick={this.typed.toggle()}>Toggle</Button>
<Button onClick={this.typed.destroy()}>Destroy</Button>
<Button onClick={this.typed.reset()}>Reset</Button>
<Typed
typedRef={(typed) => { this.typed = typed; }}
strings={['Here you can find anything']}
typeSpeed={40}
/>
for blinking cursor
import 'react-typed/dist/animatedCursor.css';
React-typed supports all official options that you can find here. But also supports some extra props:
|propType
|required
|default
|description
|style(object)
|no
|-
|styles for the outer element
|className(string)
|no
|-
|class name for the outer element
|children(object)
|no
|-
|the element to wrap
|typedRef(func)
|no
|-
|typedRef(self: Typed) returns the Typed instance
|stopped(bool)
|no
|-
|initialize in stopped state