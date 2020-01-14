A react wrapper for typed.js

Installation

Examples

Documentation

Install with yarn or npm

yarn add react-typed npm install react-typed --save

import React,{ Component } from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import Typed from 'react-typed' ; class MyComponent extends Component { render() { return ( <div> <Typed strings={['Here you can find anything']} typeSpeed={40} /> <br/> <Typed strings={[ 'Search for products', 'Search for categories', 'Search for brands']} typeSpeed={40} backSpeed={50} attr="placeholder" loop > <input type="text"/> </Typed> </div> ); } } render( <MyComponent/>, document.getElementById('app'), );

Using typed start, stop, toggle, destroy, reset functions

import React,{ Component } from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import Typed from 'react-typed' ; class MyComponent extends Component { render() { return ( < div > < Button onClick = {this.typed.start()} > Start </ Button > < Button onClick = {this.typed.stop()} > Stop </ Button > < Button onClick = {this.typed.toggle()} > Toggle </ Button > < Button onClick = {this.typed.destroy()} > Destroy </ Button > < Button onClick = {this.typed.reset()} > Reset </ Button > < Typed typedRef = {(typed) => { this.typed = typed; }} strings={['Here you can find anything']} typeSpeed={40} /> </ div > ); } } render( < MyComponent /> , document.getElementById('app'), );

for blinking cursor import 'react-typed/dist/animatedCursor.css';

React-typed supports all official options that you can find here. But also supports some extra props: