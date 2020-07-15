A typeahead/autocomplete component for React

react-typeahead is a javascript library that provides a react-based typeahead, or autocomplete text entry, as well as a "typeahead tokenizer", a typeahead that allows you to select multiple results.

Usage

For a typeahead input:

var Typeahead = require ( 'react-typeahead' ).Typeahead; React.render( < Typeahead options = {[ ' John ', ' Paul ', ' George ', ' Ringo ']} maxVisible = {2} /> );

For a tokenizer typeahead input:

var Tokenizer = require ( 'react-typeahead' ).Tokenizer; React.render( < Tokenizer options = {[ ' John ', ' Paul ', ' George ', ' Ringo ']} onTokenAdd = {function(token) { console.log (' token added: ', token ); }} /> );

Examples

API

Type: React Component

Basic typeahead input and results list.

Type: Array Default: []

An array supplied to the filtering function. Can be a list of strings or a list of arbitrary objects. In the latter case, filterOption and displayOption should be provided.

Type: String

A default value used when the component has no value. If it matches any options a option list will show.

Type: String

Specify a value for the text input.

Type: Number

Limit the number of options rendered in the results list.

Type: String

If maxVisible is set, display this custom message at the bottom of the list of results when the result are truncated.

Type: Object Allowed Keys: input , results , listItem , listAnchor , hover , typeahead , resultsTruncated

An object containing custom class names for child elements. Useful for integrating with 3rd party UI kits.

Type: String

Placeholder text for the typeahead input.

Type: Boolean

Set to true to add disable attribute in the <input> or <textarea> element

Type: Boolean

Set to true to use a <textarea> element rather than an <input> element

Type: Object

Props to pass directly to the <input> element.

Type: Function

Event handler for the keyDown event on the typeahead input.

Type: Function

Event handler for the keyPress event on the typeahead input.

Type: Function

Event handler for the keyUp event on the typeahead input.

Type: Function

Event handler for the blur event on the typeahead input.

Type: Function

Event handler for the focus event on the typeahead input.

Type: Function

Event handler triggered whenever a user picks an option.

Type: String or Function

A function to filter the provided options based on the current input value. For each option, receives (inputValue, option) . If not supplied, defaults to fuzzy string matching.

If provided as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and fuzzy filter on that field of each option object.

Type: String or Function

A function to map an option onto a string for display in the list. Receives (option, index) where index is relative to the results list, not all the options. Must return a string.

If provided as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and use that field from each option object.

Type: String or Function

A function to map an option onto a string to include in HTML forms (see props.name ). Receives (option) as arguments. Must return a string.

If specified as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and use that field from each option object.

If not specified, it will fall back onto the semantics described in props.displayOption .

This option is ignored if you don't specify the name prop. It is required if you both specify the name prop and are using non-string options. It is optional otherwise.

Type: boolean Default: true

If false, the default classNames are removed from the typeahead.

Type: React Component

A React Component that renders the list of typeahead results. This replaces the default list of results.

This component receives the following props :

Passed through

props.displayOptions

props.customClasses

props.onOptionSelected

Created or modified

props.options This is the Typeahead's props.options filtered and limited to Typeahead.props.maxVisible .

props.selectionIndex The index of the highlighted option for rendering



Type: boolean Default: false

If true, options will still be rendered when there is no value.

Type: boolean

If true, custom tags can be added without a matching typeahead selection

Focuses the typeahead input.

Type: React Component

Typeahead component that allows for multiple options to be selected.

Type: Array Default: []

An array supplied to the filter function.

Type: Number

Limit the number of options rendered in the results list.

Type: String

If maxVisible is set, display this custom message at the bottom of the list of results when the result are truncated.

Type: String

The name for HTML forms to be used for submitting the tokens' values array.

Type: Object Allowed Keys: input , results , listItem , listAnchor , hover , typeahead , resultsTruncated , token

An object containing custom class names for child elements. Useful for integrating with 3rd party UI kits.

Type: String

Placeholder text for the typeahead input.

Type: Boolean

Set to true to add disable attribute in the <input> or <textarea> element

Type: Object

Props to pass directly to the <input> element.

Type: Function

Event handler for the keyDown event on the typeahead input.

Type: Function

Event handler for the keyPress event on the typeahead input.

Type: Function

Event handler for the keyUp event on the typeahead input.

Type: Function

Event handler for the blur event on the typeahead input.

Type: Function

Event handler for the focus event on the typeahead input.

Type: Array

A set of values of tokens to be loaded on first render.

Type: Function Params: (removedToken)

Event handler triggered whenever a token is removed.

Type: Function Params: (addedToken)

Event handler triggered whenever a token is added.

Type: String or Function

A function to map an option onto a string for display in the list. Receives (option, index) where index is relative to the results list, not all the options. Can either return a string or a React component.

If provided as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and use that field from each option object.

Type: String or Function

A function to filter the provided options based on the current input value. For each option, receives (inputValue, option) . If not supplied, defaults to fuzzy string matching.

If provided as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and use that field from each option object.

Type: Function

A function to filter, map, and/or sort the provided options based on the current input value. Receives (inputValue, options) . If not supplied, defaults to fuzzy string matching.

Note: the function can be used to store other information besides the string in the internal state of the component. Make sure to use the displayOption , inputDisplayOption , and formInputOption props to extract/generate the correct format of data that each expects if you do this.

Type: String or Function

A function that maps the internal state of the visible options into the value stored in the text value field of the visible input when an option is selected.

Receives (option) .

If provided as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and use that field from each option object.

If no value is set, the input will be set using displayOption when an option is selected.

Type: String or Function

A function to map an option onto a string to include in HTML forms as a hidden field (see props.name ). Receives (option) as arguments. Must return a string.

If specified as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and use that field from each option object.

If not specified, it will fall back onto the semantics described in props.displayOption .

Type: boolean Default: true

If false, the default classNames are removed from the tokenizer and the typeahead.

Type: boolean Default: false

If true, options will still be rendered when there is no value.

Focuses the tokenizer input.

Type: Function

A function to return the currently selected tokens.

Developing

Setting Up

You will need npm to develop on react-typeahead. Installing npm.

Once that's done, to get started, run npm install in your checkout directory. This will install all the local development dependences, such as gulp and mocha

Testing

react-typeahead uses mocha for unit tests and gulp for running them. Large changes should include unittests.

After updating or creating new tests, run npm run-script build-test to regenerate the test package.

Once that's done, running the tests is easy with gulp :

> gulp test [00:17:25] Using gulpfile ~/src/react-typeahead/gulpfile.js [00:17:25] Starting 'test' ... ․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․ 15 passing (43ms) [00:17:25] Finished 'test' after 448 ms [00:17:25] Starting 'default' ... [00:17:25] Finished 'default' after 6.23 μs

Contributing

Basically, fork the repository and send a pull request. It can be difficult to review these, so here are some general rules to follow for getting your PR accepted more quickly: