rtc

react-typeahead-component

by Ezequiel Rodriguez
0.9.0 (see all)

Typeahead, written using the React.js library.

Overview

Categories

Readme

Typeahead, written using the React.js library.

NOTE: No longer in development. Please fork.

Features

  • Accessibility.
  • BiDi support for RTL languages.
  • Keyboard navigation.
  • Hinting support for the current input value.
  • Autocompletion of the hint when possible.
  • Custom templates for each option.
  • Auto-closing dropdown for the options list.
  • 5KB minified+gzipped!

Demo

YouTube http://ezequiel.github.io/react-typeahead-component/youtube

Netflix http://ezequiel.github.io/react-typeahead-component/netflix

Examples

A Netflix autocomplete widget.

It uses the RxJs in conjunction with Netflix's API. It also takes from Netflix's newest layout redesign.

netflix

YouTube's Autocomplete widget. It uses the Flux application architecture in conjunction with YouTube's API.

youtube11

Yahoo Mail (this component is used in production by Yahoo Mail).

mail11

Getting started

If you're developing using npm and CommonJS modules:

npm i react-typeahead-component

var React = require('react'),
    Typeahead = require('react-typeahead-component');

React.render(
    // Pass in the desired props
    <Typeahead
        placeholder='Search'
        ...
    />,

    // Render Typeahead into the container of your choice.
    document.body
);

You may also want to download one of the distributions from the dist folder, and load it in the browser that way. A global variable named Typeahead will be available to use.

Class names

These are some default classes names provided by the component. You may override and provide your own styling.

react-typeahead-container

  • A div element containing the entire Typeahead.

react-typeahead-input-container

  • A div element containing the usertext and hint.

react-typeahead-usertext

  • An input element containing the usertext.

react-typeahead-hint

  • An input element containing the hint.

react-typeahead-options

  • A ul element containing the rendered list of options.

Available props:

ReactElement optionTemplate required

This determines how to render each option. It is required. It should a reference to a ReactElement. It is instantiated for every item in options.

When instantiated, it is passed these props:

  • index - The position of this option in the options list.
  • data - The raw data of this option.
  • userInputValue - The value the user has actually typed.
  • inputValue - Typeahead's current input value. Note: this may be different than userInputValue.
  • isSelected - Is this option currently selected? This will be true on when hovered over, or arrowed to.

Example:

// OptionTemplate.jsx
module.exports = React.createClass({
    render: function() {
        var bgColor = null;

        // If this option is currently selected, render it with a green background.
        if (this.props.isSelected) {
            bgColor = {
                color: 'green'
            };
        }

        return (
            <div style={bgColor}>
                <p>My name is {this.props.data.name}!</p>
            </div>
        );
    }
});

// Then in your main app...
var OptionTemplate = require('./OptionTemplate.jsx');

<Typeahead
    optionTemplate={OptionTemplate}
/>

string inputId optional

This input id is used for the Typeahead's input element.

For example, this allows us to associate a label with the Typeahead's input element. Screen readers will then be able to read the label once the Typeahead is focused.

<label for="message-to-field">To</label>

<Typeahead
    inputId="message-to-field"
    ...
/>

string inputName optional

  • This input name is used for the Typeahead's input element. Useful if the Typeahead happens to be inside of a form element.

string className optional

  • This class name is used for the Typeahead's container.

string inputValue optional

  • The input element's value attribute. NOTE: You must pass this prop to Typeahead display the value. You have control of the current input value.

array options optional

  • These options are used when rendering the options list. It can contain data of any type.

boolean autoFocus optional

  • If true, the input element is focused on the initial render.

string placeholder optional

  • The input element's placeholder attribute.

string hoverSelect optional

  • By default, hovering over an option causes it to be selected.

function onComplete(event, completedInputValue) optional

Fires when the user is attempting to complete the input element's hint. If there is no hint, it will not be called.

This function is called when the user presses the ArrowRight, Tab, or End keys. ArrowLeft is used instead of ArrowRight if the input value is RTL.

Example:

handleComplete: function(event, completedInputValue) {
    this.setState({
        inputValue: completedInputValue
    });
}

<Typeahead
    inputValue={this.state.inputValue}
    onComplete={this.handleComplete}
/>

function onDropdownOpen() optional

  • Fires when the dropdown is opened. The dropdown opens as soon as something is typed, or up/down arrow keys are pressed, or when the input is focused.

function onDropdownClose() optional

  • Fires when the dropdown is closed. The dropdown may be closed when Escape or Enter is pressed, or if any option is clicked on, or if anywhere outside the Typeahead is clicked.

function onChange(event) optional

  • Fires when a change occurs on the input element.

function onInputClick(event) optional

  • Fires when the input element is clicked.

function onKeyDown(event, optionData, selectedIndex) optional

Fires when a key down occurs on the input element. It is also passed the currently selected option, and its index. If no option is selected, optionData is the input value, and selectedIndex is -1.

function onKeyPress(event) optional

  • Fires when a key press occurs on the input element.

function onKeyUp(event) optional

  • Fires when a key up occurs on the input element.

function onFocus(event) optional

  • Fires when the input element is focused.

function onBlur(event) optional

  • Fires when the input element is blurred.

function onSelect(event) optional

  • Fires when the input element's text is selected.

function onOptionClick(event, optionData, index) optional

  • Fires when an option is clicked. optionData is the option that was clicked.

function onOptionChange(event, optionData, index) optional

  • Fires when the user arrows up or down to an option. It is also called if the user arrows back to the input element, and in that case index is -1. optionData is the option, or input text, data that has been navigated to.

function handleHint(inputValue, options) optional

This function determines what the hint is. It is called whenever the input has changed. If a hint is considered available, it should return the entire string, otherwise return a default string.

Example:

handleHint: function(inputValue, options) {
    // If the current input value matches the first option,
    // return that option. It will be used to display the hint.
    if (new RegExp('^' + inputValue).test(options[0].first_name)) {

        // This must return a string!
        return options[0].first_name;
    }

    // No hint is available.
    return '';
}

// Now pass it as a prop...
<Typeahead
    handleHint={this.handleHint}
/>

function getMessageForOption(optionData) optional

This is for accessibility. It is called when an option is clicked or arrowed to. optionData is the option we're currently on. The return value is then read by the screen reader. It is also called if the user arrows back to the input element. The string returned should be localized so it is read in the correct language.

getMessageForOption: function(optionData) {

    switch (optionData.type) {
    case 'PERSON':
        return 'Search for the person ' + optionData.name;

    case 'PLACE':
        return 'Search for the place ' + optionData.name;

    default:
        return 'Search for the thing ' + optionData.name;
    }
}

function getMessageForIncomingOptions() optional

This is for accessibility. It is called when a new set of options is passed into Typeahead. The return value is then read by the screen reader. The string returned should be localized so it is read in the correct language.

getMessageForIncomingOptions: function() {
    return 'There are new options available. Use the up and down arrows to navigate.';
}

Don't see your prop? Create an issue explaining your use case, and I will add it.

Testing

The tests are written using mocha, and ran using Karma. Run the command npm test to perform a single run of the tests in PhantomJS, and npm run test:dev to debug the tests in Chrome.

Issues

Please file an issue if you find a bug, or need help.

License

The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2015 Ezequiel Rodriguez

