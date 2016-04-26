NOTE: No longer in development. Please fork.
YouTube http://ezequiel.github.io/react-typeahead-component/youtube
Netflix http://ezequiel.github.io/react-typeahead-component/netflix
A Netflix autocomplete widget.
It uses the
RxJs in conjunction with Netflix's API. It also takes from Netflix's newest layout redesign.
YouTube's Autocomplete widget. It uses the Flux application architecture in conjunction with YouTube's API.
Yahoo Mail (this component is used in production by Yahoo Mail).
If you're developing using npm and CommonJS modules:
npm i react-typeahead-component
var React = require('react'),
Typeahead = require('react-typeahead-component');
React.render(
// Pass in the desired props
<Typeahead
placeholder='Search'
...
/>,
// Render Typeahead into the container of your choice.
document.body
);
You may also want to download one of the distributions from the
dist folder, and load it in the browser that way. A global variable named
Typeahead will be available to use.
These are some default classes names provided by the component. You may override and provide your own styling.
react-typeahead-container
div element containing the entire Typeahead.
react-typeahead-input-container
div element containing the usertext and hint.
react-typeahead-usertext
input element containing the usertext.
react-typeahead-hint
input element containing the hint.
react-typeahead-options
ul element containing the rendered list of options.
This determines how to render each option. It is required. It should a reference to a ReactElement. It is instantiated for every item in
options.
When instantiated, it is passed these props:
index - The position of this option in the
options list.
data - The raw data of this option.
userInputValue - The value the user has actually typed.
inputValue - Typeahead's current input value. Note: this may be different than
userInputValue.
isSelected - Is this option currently selected? This will be
true on when hovered over, or arrowed to.
Example:
// OptionTemplate.jsx
module.exports = React.createClass({
render: function() {
var bgColor = null;
// If this option is currently selected, render it with a green background.
if (this.props.isSelected) {
bgColor = {
color: 'green'
};
}
return (
<div style={bgColor}>
<p>My name is {this.props.data.name}!</p>
</div>
);
}
});
// Then in your main app...
var OptionTemplate = require('./OptionTemplate.jsx');
<Typeahead
optionTemplate={OptionTemplate}
/>
This input id is used for the Typeahead's input element.
For example, this allows us to associate a label with the Typeahead's input element. Screen readers will then be able to read the label once the Typeahead is focused.
<label for="message-to-field">To</label>
<Typeahead
inputId="message-to-field"
...
/>
form element.
value attribute. NOTE: You must pass this prop to Typeahead display the value. You have control of the current input value.
placeholder attribute.
Fires when the user is attempting to complete the input element's hint. If there is no hint, it will not be called.
This function is called when the user presses the
ArrowRight,
Tab, or
End keys.
ArrowLeft is used instead of
ArrowRight if the input value is RTL.
Example:
handleComplete: function(event, completedInputValue) {
this.setState({
inputValue: completedInputValue
});
}
<Typeahead
inputValue={this.state.inputValue}
onComplete={this.handleComplete}
/>
Escape or
Enter is pressed, or if any option is clicked on, or if anywhere outside the Typeahead is clicked.
Fires when a key down occurs on the input element.
It is also passed the currently selected option, and its index.
If no option is selected,
optionData is the input value, and
selectedIndex is
-1.
optionData is the option that was clicked.
index is
-1.
optionData is the option, or input text, data that has been navigated to.
This function determines what the hint is. It is called whenever the input has changed. If a hint is considered available, it should return the entire string, otherwise return a default string.
Example:
handleHint: function(inputValue, options) {
// If the current input value matches the first option,
// return that option. It will be used to display the hint.
if (new RegExp('^' + inputValue).test(options[0].first_name)) {
// This must return a string!
return options[0].first_name;
}
// No hint is available.
return '';
}
// Now pass it as a prop...
<Typeahead
handleHint={this.handleHint}
/>
This is for accessibility. It is called when an option is clicked or arrowed to.
optionData is the option we're currently on. The return value is then read by the screen reader. It is also called if the user arrows back to the input element. The string returned should be localized so it is read in the correct language.
getMessageForOption: function(optionData) {
switch (optionData.type) {
case 'PERSON':
return 'Search for the person ' + optionData.name;
case 'PLACE':
return 'Search for the place ' + optionData.name;
default:
return 'Search for the thing ' + optionData.name;
}
}
This is for accessibility. It is called when a new set of options is passed into Typeahead. The return value is then read by the screen reader. The string returned should be localized so it is read in the correct language.
getMessageForIncomingOptions: function() {
return 'There are new options available. Use the up and down arrows to navigate.';
}
Don't see your prop? Create an issue explaining your use case, and I will add it.
The tests are written using mocha, and ran using Karma. Run the command
npm test to perform a single run of the tests in PhantomJS, and
npm run test:dev to debug the tests in Chrome.
Please file an issue if you find a bug, or need help.
The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2015 Ezequiel Rodriguez