rt

react-typeahead

by Peter Ruibal
2.0.0-alpha.8 (see all)

Pure react-based typeahead and typeahead-tokenizer

Readme

react-typeahead

A typeahead/autocomplete component for React

react-typeahead is a javascript library that provides a react-based typeahead, or autocomplete text entry, as well as a "typeahead tokenizer", a typeahead that allows you to select multiple results.

Usage

For a typeahead input:

var Typeahead = require('react-typeahead').Typeahead;
React.render(
  <Typeahead
    options={['John', 'Paul', 'George', 'Ringo']}
    maxVisible={2}
  />
);

For a tokenizer typeahead input:

var Tokenizer = require('react-typeahead').Tokenizer;
React.render(
  <Tokenizer
    options={['John', 'Paul', 'George', 'Ringo']}
    onTokenAdd={function(token) {
      console.log('token added: ', token);
    }}
  />
);

Examples

API

Typeahead(props)

Type: React Component

Basic typeahead input and results list.

props.options

Type: Array Default: []

An array supplied to the filtering function. Can be a list of strings or a list of arbitrary objects. In the latter case, filterOption and displayOption should be provided.

props.defaultValue

Type: String

A default value used when the component has no value. If it matches any options a option list will show.

props.value

Type: String

Specify a value for the text input.

props.maxVisible

Type: Number

Limit the number of options rendered in the results list.

props.resultsTruncatedMessage

Type: String

If maxVisible is set, display this custom message at the bottom of the list of results when the result are truncated.

props.customClasses

Type: Object Allowed Keys: input, results, listItem, listAnchor, hover, typeahead, resultsTruncated

An object containing custom class names for child elements. Useful for integrating with 3rd party UI kits.

props.placeholder

Type: String

Placeholder text for the typeahead input.

props.disabled

Type: Boolean

Set to true to add disable attribute in the <input> or <textarea> element

props.textarea

Type: Boolean

Set to true to use a <textarea> element rather than an <input> element

props.inputProps

Type: Object

Props to pass directly to the <input> element.

props.onKeyDown

Type: Function

Event handler for the keyDown event on the typeahead input.

props.onKeyPress

Type: Function

Event handler for the keyPress event on the typeahead input.

props.onKeyUp

Type: Function

Event handler for the keyUp event on the typeahead input.

props.onBlur

Type: Function

Event handler for the blur event on the typeahead input.

props.onFocus

Type: Function

Event handler for the focus event on the typeahead input.

props.onOptionSelected

Type: Function

Event handler triggered whenever a user picks an option.

props.filterOption

Type: String or Function

A function to filter the provided options based on the current input value. For each option, receives (inputValue, option). If not supplied, defaults to fuzzy string matching.

If provided as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and fuzzy filter on that field of each option object.

props.displayOption

Type: String or Function

A function to map an option onto a string for display in the list. Receives (option, index) where index is relative to the results list, not all the options. Must return a string.

If provided as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and use that field from each option object.

props.formInputOption

Type: String or Function

A function to map an option onto a string to include in HTML forms (see props.name). Receives (option) as arguments. Must return a string.

If specified as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and use that field from each option object.

If not specified, it will fall back onto the semantics described in props.displayOption.

This option is ignored if you don't specify the name prop. It is required if you both specify the name prop and are using non-string options. It is optional otherwise.

props.defaultClassNames

Type: boolean Default: true

If false, the default classNames are removed from the typeahead.

props.customListComponent

Type: React Component

A React Component that renders the list of typeahead results. This replaces the default list of results.

This component receives the following props :

Passed through
  • props.displayOptions
  • props.customClasses
  • props.onOptionSelected
Created or modified
  • props.options
    • This is the Typeahead's props.options filtered and limited to Typeahead.props.maxVisible.
  • props.selectionIndex
    • The index of the highlighted option for rendering

props.showOptionsWhenEmpty

Type: boolean Default: false

If true, options will still be rendered when there is no value.

props.allowCustomValues

Type: boolean

If true, custom tags can be added without a matching typeahead selection

Typeahead (Exposed Component Functions)

typeahead.focus

Focuses the typeahead input.

Tokenizer(props)

Type: React Component

Typeahead component that allows for multiple options to be selected.

props.options

Type: Array Default: []

An array supplied to the filter function.

props.maxVisible

Type: Number

Limit the number of options rendered in the results list.

props.resultsTruncatedMessage

Type: String

If maxVisible is set, display this custom message at the bottom of the list of results when the result are truncated.

props.name

Type: String

The name for HTML forms to be used for submitting the tokens' values array.

props.customClasses

Type: Object Allowed Keys: input, results, listItem, listAnchor, hover, typeahead, resultsTruncated, token

An object containing custom class names for child elements. Useful for integrating with 3rd party UI kits.

props.placeholder

Type: String

Placeholder text for the typeahead input.

props.disabled

Type: Boolean

Set to true to add disable attribute in the <input> or <textarea> element

props.inputProps

Type: Object

Props to pass directly to the <input> element.

props.onKeyDown

Type: Function

Event handler for the keyDown event on the typeahead input.

props.onKeyPress

Type: Function

Event handler for the keyPress event on the typeahead input.

props.onKeyUp

Type: Function

Event handler for the keyUp event on the typeahead input.

props.onBlur

Type: Function

Event handler for the blur event on the typeahead input.

props.onFocus

Type: Function

Event handler for the focus event on the typeahead input.

props.defaultSelected

Type: Array

A set of values of tokens to be loaded on first render.

props.onTokenRemove

Type: Function Params: (removedToken)

Event handler triggered whenever a token is removed.

props.onTokenAdd

Type: Function Params: (addedToken)

Event handler triggered whenever a token is added.

props.displayOption

Type: String or Function

A function to map an option onto a string for display in the list. Receives (option, index) where index is relative to the results list, not all the options. Can either return a string or a React component.

If provided as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and use that field from each option object.

props.filterOption

Type: String or Function

A function to filter the provided options based on the current input value. For each option, receives (inputValue, option). If not supplied, defaults to fuzzy string matching.

If provided as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and use that field from each option object.

props.searchOptions

Type: Function

A function to filter, map, and/or sort the provided options based on the current input value. Receives (inputValue, options). If not supplied, defaults to fuzzy string matching.

Note: the function can be used to store other information besides the string in the internal state of the component. Make sure to use the displayOption, inputDisplayOption, and formInputOption props to extract/generate the correct format of data that each expects if you do this.

props.inputDisplayOption

Type: String or Function

A function that maps the internal state of the visible options into the value stored in the text value field of the visible input when an option is selected.

Receives (option).

If provided as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and use that field from each option object.

If no value is set, the input will be set using displayOption when an option is selected.

props.formInputOption

Type: String or Function

A function to map an option onto a string to include in HTML forms as a hidden field (see props.name). Receives (option) as arguments. Must return a string.

If specified as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and use that field from each option object.

If not specified, it will fall back onto the semantics described in props.displayOption.

props.defaultClassNames

Type: boolean Default: true

If false, the default classNames are removed from the tokenizer and the typeahead.

props.showOptionsWhenEmpty

Type: boolean Default: false

If true, options will still be rendered when there is no value.

Tokenizer (Exposed Component Functions)

tokenizer.focus

Focuses the tokenizer input.

tokenizer.getSelectedTokens

Type: Function

A function to return the currently selected tokens.

Developing

Setting Up

You will need npm to develop on react-typeahead. Installing npm.

Once that's done, to get started, run npm install in your checkout directory. This will install all the local development dependences, such as gulp and mocha

Testing

react-typeahead uses mocha for unit tests and gulp for running them. Large changes should include unittests.

After updating or creating new tests, run npm run-script build-test to regenerate the test package.

Once that's done, running the tests is easy with gulp:

> gulp test
[00:17:25] Using gulpfile ~/src/react-typeahead/gulpfile.js
[00:17:25] Starting 'test'...


  ․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․

  15 passing (43ms)

[00:17:25] Finished 'test' after 448 ms
[00:17:25] Starting 'default'...
[00:17:25] Finished 'default' after 6.23 μs

Contributing

Basically, fork the repository and send a pull request. It can be difficult to review these, so here are some general rules to follow for getting your PR accepted more quickly:

  • All new properties and exposed component function should be documented in the README.md
  • Break your changes into smaller, easy to understand commits.
  • Send separate PRs for each commit when possible.
  • Feel free to rebase, merge, and rewrite commits to make them more readible.
  • Add comments explaining anything that's not painfully obvious.
  • Add unittests for your change if possible.

