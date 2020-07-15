A typeahead/autocomplete component for React
react-typeahead is a javascript library that provides a react-based typeahead, or autocomplete text entry, as well as a "typeahead tokenizer", a typeahead that allows you to select multiple results.
For a typeahead input:
var Typeahead = require('react-typeahead').Typeahead;
React.render(
<Typeahead
options={['John', 'Paul', 'George', 'Ringo']}
maxVisible={2}
/>
);
For a tokenizer typeahead input:
var Tokenizer = require('react-typeahead').Tokenizer;
React.render(
<Tokenizer
options={['John', 'Paul', 'George', 'Ringo']}
onTokenAdd={function(token) {
console.log('token added: ', token);
}}
/>
);
Type: React Component
Basic typeahead input and results list.
Type:
Array
Default: []
An array supplied to the filtering function. Can be a list of strings or a list of arbitrary objects. In the latter case,
filterOption and
displayOption should be provided.
Type:
String
A default value used when the component has no value. If it matches any options a option list will show.
Type:
String
Specify a value for the text input.
Type:
Number
Limit the number of options rendered in the results list.
Type:
String
If
maxVisible is set, display this custom message at the bottom of the list of results when the result are truncated.
Type:
Object
Allowed Keys:
input,
results,
listItem,
listAnchor,
hover,
typeahead,
resultsTruncated
An object containing custom class names for child elements. Useful for integrating with 3rd party UI kits.
Type:
String
Placeholder text for the typeahead input.
Type:
Boolean
Set to
true to add disable attribute in the
<input> or
<textarea> element
Type:
Boolean
Set to
true to use a
<textarea> element rather than an
<input> element
Type:
Object
Props to pass directly to the
<input> element.
Type:
Function
Event handler for the
keyDown event on the typeahead input.
Type:
Function
Event handler for the
keyPress event on the typeahead input.
Type:
Function
Event handler for the
keyUp event on the typeahead input.
Type:
Function
Event handler for the
blur event on the typeahead input.
Type:
Function
Event handler for the
focus event on the typeahead input.
Type:
Function
Event handler triggered whenever a user picks an option.
Type:
String or
Function
A function to filter the provided
options based on the current input value. For each option, receives
(inputValue, option). If not supplied, defaults to fuzzy string matching.
If provided as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and fuzzy filter on that field of each option object.
Type:
String or
Function
A function to map an option onto a string for display in the list. Receives
(option, index) where index is relative to the results list, not all the options. Must return a string.
If provided as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and use that field from each option object.
Type:
String or
Function
A function to map an option onto a string to include in HTML forms (see
props.name). Receives
(option) as arguments. Must return a string.
If specified as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and use that field from each option object.
If not specified, it will fall back onto the semantics described in
props.displayOption.
This option is ignored if you don't specify the
name prop. It is required if you both specify the
name prop and are using non-string options. It is optional otherwise.
Type:
boolean
Default: true
If false, the default classNames are removed from the typeahead.
Type:
React Component
A React Component that renders the list of typeahead results. This replaces the default list of results.
This component receives the following props :
props.displayOptions
props.customClasses
props.onOptionSelected
props.options
props.options filtered and limited to
Typeahead.props.maxVisible.
props.selectionIndex
Type:
boolean
Default: false
If true, options will still be rendered when there is no value.
Type:
boolean
If true, custom tags can be added without a matching typeahead selection
Focuses the typeahead input.
Type: React Component
Typeahead component that allows for multiple options to be selected.
Type:
Array
Default: []
An array supplied to the filter function.
Type:
Number
Limit the number of options rendered in the results list.
Type:
String
If
maxVisible is set, display this custom message at the bottom of the list of results when the result are truncated.
Type:
String
The name for HTML forms to be used for submitting the tokens' values array.
Type:
Object
Allowed Keys:
input,
results,
listItem,
listAnchor,
hover,
typeahead,
resultsTruncated,
token
An object containing custom class names for child elements. Useful for integrating with 3rd party UI kits.
Type:
String
Placeholder text for the typeahead input.
Type:
Boolean
Set to
true to add disable attribute in the
<input> or
<textarea> element
Type:
Object
Props to pass directly to the
<input> element.
Type:
Function
Event handler for the
keyDown event on the typeahead input.
Type:
Function
Event handler for the
keyPress event on the typeahead input.
Type:
Function
Event handler for the
keyUp event on the typeahead input.
Type:
Function
Event handler for the
blur event on the typeahead input.
Type:
Function
Event handler for the
focus event on the typeahead input.
Type:
Array
A set of values of tokens to be loaded on first render.
Type:
Function
Params:
(removedToken)
Event handler triggered whenever a token is removed.
Type:
Function
Params:
(addedToken)
Event handler triggered whenever a token is added.
Type:
String or
Function
A function to map an option onto a string for display in the list. Receives
(option, index) where index is relative to the results list, not all the options. Can either return a string or a React component.
If provided as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and use that field from each option object.
Type:
String or
Function
A function to filter the provided
options based on the current input value. For each option, receives
(inputValue, option). If not supplied, defaults to fuzzy string matching.
If provided as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and use that field from each option object.
Type:
Function
A function to filter, map, and/or sort the provided
options based on the current input value.
Receives
(inputValue, options).
If not supplied, defaults to fuzzy string matching.
Note: the function can be used to store other information besides the string in the internal state of the component.
Make sure to use the
displayOption,
inputDisplayOption, and
formInputOption props to extract/generate the correct format of data that each expects if you do this.
Type:
String or
Function
A function that maps the internal state of the visible options into the value stored in the text value field of the visible input when an option is selected.
Receives
(option).
If provided as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and use that field from each option object.
If no value is set, the input will be set using
displayOption when an option is selected.
Type:
String or
Function
A function to map an option onto a string to include in HTML forms as a hidden field (see
props.name). Receives
(option) as arguments. Must return a string.
If specified as a string, it will interpret it as a field name and use that field from each option object.
If not specified, it will fall back onto the semantics described in
props.displayOption.
Type:
boolean
Default: true
If false, the default classNames are removed from the tokenizer and the typeahead.
Type:
boolean
Default: false
If true, options will still be rendered when there is no value.
Focuses the tokenizer input.
Type:
Function
A function to return the currently selected tokens.
You will need
npm to develop on react-typeahead. Installing npm.
Once that's done, to get started, run
npm install in your checkout directory.
This will install all the local development dependences, such as
gulp and
mocha
react-typeahead uses mocha for unit tests and gulp for running them. Large changes should include unittests.
After updating or creating new tests, run
npm run-script build-test to regenerate the
test package.
Once that's done, running the tests is easy with
gulp:
> gulp test
[00:17:25] Using gulpfile ~/src/react-typeahead/gulpfile.js
[00:17:25] Starting 'test'...
․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․
15 passing (43ms)
[00:17:25] Finished 'test' after 448 ms
[00:17:25] Starting 'default'...
[00:17:25] Finished 'default' after 6.23 μs
Basically, fork the repository and send a pull request. It can be difficult to review these, so here are some general rules to follow for getting your PR accepted more quickly: